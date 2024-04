The English press desperate to make Real Madrid's win about England.Apparently Jude Bellingham was "instrumental" because he "passed the ball" in the build-up to Real's goal and scored his penalty.C'mon people, he's been largely anonymous in Real games for weeks/month now. It's like they can't handle that golden child Phil Foden was so bad that they were left to rummage through the disaster on the night for English football and just make stuff up.