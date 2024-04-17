« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April  (Read 13900 times)

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 11:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:16:09 pm
You sure?
Pretty sure the words were 'Super Power', which as much as it is disgusting, is unfortunately true.


She said two giants of European football. 
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 pm »
Spurs could become our best mates this season. I've always liked them really.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »


What a good day. The fraud and mini fraud are out

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:19:39 pm
Spurs could become our best mates this season. I've always liked them really.
Added bonus I believe they have a stadium cheese room that is world class.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:19:39 pm
Spurs could become our best mates this season. I've always liked them really.
We could also become theirs.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
There are certain players who embody their clubs. Like Totti at Roma. Gerrard at Liverpool etc, but none of them quite embody a Club like Bernardo Silva. Snide, cheating, disrespectful, dishonest and devoid of any class. Made up for the little runt.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm »
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
There are certain players who embody their clubs. Like Totti at Roma. Gerrard at Liverpool etc, but none of them quite embody a Club like Bernardo Silva. Snide, cheating, disrespectful, dishonest and devoid of any class. Made up for the little runt.
A shoehorn Ped-type player.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
There are certain players who embody their clubs. Like Totti at Roma. Gerrard at Liverpool etc, but none of them quite embody a Club like Bernardo Silva. Snide, cheating, disrespectful, dishonest and devoid of any class. Made up for the little runt.

 :) :)

They have squad full of them type of players  :D
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 11:41:06 pm »

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 11:44:07 pm »
.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Arsenal | Champions League Quarter-Final Highlights - 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z3Ec5x5iz7Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z3Ec5x5iz7Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Z3Ec5x5iz7Q

& match highlights: https://hoofoot.com/?match=Bayern_Munich_v_Arsenal_2024_04_17 & https://ourmatch.me/17-04-2024-bayern-munich-vs-arsenal



115+ Cheats 4 - 4 Real Madrid (AET) | Real win 4-3 on penalties | Champions League Quarter-Final Highlights - 6 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XJm9CSWAK0w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XJm9CSWAK0w</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XJm9CSWAK0w

& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Manchester_City_v_Real_Madrid_2024_04_17 & https://ourmatch.me/17-04-2024-manchester-city-vs-real-madrid



Full Penalty Shootout - https://dubz.link/v/4tg6ay & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1780722399899451535


Spoiler
Bernado Silva's penalty miss (saved) - https://twitter.com/rjkelly75/status/1780719976522887552   :thumbup    :lmao

City fans needlessly holding the ball whilst Bernardo Silva waits to take his penalty. He was followed by boos after the failed penalty - https://v.redd.it/76c6zci164vc1
[close]


or 'FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT | Real Madrid beat Man City on pens to reach Champions League Semi-Finals 🔥' - 15 minute video from TNT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bsQDXhyD5Ws" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bsQDXhyD5Ws</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bsQDXhyD5Ws


Real Madrid players celebrating after winning penalty shootout against 115+ Cheats: https://v.redd.it/zpk469ec34vc1 & https://v.redd.it/czo1svmu84vc1










Wikipedia page for more info - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Champions_League#Semi-finals
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 11:45:30 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm
This has the makings to be Villa/Arsenal all over again- good first half by Arsenal that saw them go into the dressing room 0-0. We'll see if they learned anything from that game because based on how Bayern are playing, there's no reason Arsenal shouldn't win this game.

This is the first time since December that Arsenal have lost 2 games in a row (across all comps). Their game against Wolves now seems so much trickier. They had their chance today. Take the diving out of their game and they might've won it. Not that Arteta will change.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm »
Honestly their pain is funny for a fleeting minute but we really didn't need that at all

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 11:50:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm
I hate three of the four teams left... What's the odds on Dortmund winning it?

If Real Everton can get twatted fir 120 mins like that and still win I don't see anyone else overcoming them
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm
Honestly their pain is funny for a fleeting minute but we really didn't need that at all

Why? Arsenal will be mentally shattered after it and City have the resources to compete on all fronts. This will honestly make little difference to the PL run in.

And its truly wonderful to watch city lose in Europe. Always a pleasure, especially under pep
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:01:52 pm
Imagine if we turn it around at Atalanta tomorrow, after Arsenal and 115 went out of Europe tonight. 😃

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm »
Another thing about tonight is 5th place for champions league is well and truly gone 

I'm sure United laughed it up tonight. Might not be as funny in the morning
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 12:00:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
Why? Arsenal will be mentally shattered after it and City have the resources to compete on all fronts. This will honestly make little difference to the PL run in.

And its truly wonderful to watch city lose in Europe. Always a pleasure, especially under pep

Say the mental thing all you like but it's no substitute for gassed legs from a Wednesday

Villa were all over Arsenal in the 2nd half because of it
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 12:05:24 am »
Be hilarious if it's a Bayern vs Dortmund final at Wembley as it was in 2013. ;D
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 12:06:29 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm
Honestly their pain is funny for a fleeting minute but we really didn't need that at all

As I just mentioned in another thread, people were supporting Chelsea v PSG in the quarter finals in 2014 as it meant our game with them was the meat in the semi final sandwich.

That hardly worked out did it?

If we don't win the league, it won't be because neither of them reached the semi finals. It'll be because of bent officiating.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 12:08:00 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm
Another thing about tonight is 5th place for champions league is well and truly gone 

I'm sure United laughed it up tonight. Might not be as funny in the morning

United.(Neither Manchester or Newcastle) are in the running for 5hth. That's spurs.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 12:08:01 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:06:29 am
As I just mentioned in another thread, people were supporting Chelsea v PSG in the quarter finals in 2014 as it meant our game with them was the meat in the semi final sandwich.

That hardly worked out did it?

If we don't win the league, it won't be because neither of them reached the semi finals. It'll be because of bent officiating.

And our finishing
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 12:09:31 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:05:24 am
Be hilarious if it's a Bayern vs Dortmund final at Wembley as it was in 2013. ;D

It would be at least triply funny if Jadon Sancho carries Dortmund to the final. Then refuses to go back to Manchester
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 12:10:16 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:00:19 am
Say the mental thing all you like but it's no substitute for gassed legs from a Wednesday

Villa were all over Arsenal in the 2nd half because of it
Thursday nights are even worse and they still flapped the league after going out of EL last season. If they went through it would have had negatives but this does damage them I think. Especially coming after that wounding loss against Villa. Momentum is suvh a big thing in football.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 12:11:08 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:08:01 am
And our finishing

No. Bent officiating.

Missing chances in a game is completely normal for basically every club in every season in the history of football.

Having the decisions that we've had against us in numerous games is not.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 12:20:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:11:08 am
No. Bent officiating.

Missing chances in a game is completely normal for basically every club in every season in the history of football.

Having the decisions that we've had against us in numerous games is not.

I'd say it is to be fair.

Decisions against us v city and Arsenal and the spurs game have killed us

But so has our finishing. Should've beat United and palace comfortably. Got 1 point
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 12:25:27 am »
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 12:28:55 am »
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 12:35:38 am »
Thank god neither of City or Arsenal won it.  It's not going to happen but I would love it if Dortmund won it. 
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 12:35:58 am »
Arsenal going out confirmed Salzburg take their place in the new World Club Cup tournament.  ;D
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 12:40:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:35:58 am
Arsenal going out confirmed Salzburg take their place in the new World Club Cup tournament.  ;D

Ah got you I missed all that to be honest. Didn't even know
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 12:46:55 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm
Honestly their pain is funny for a fleeting minute but we really didn't need that at all



Yep. Needed them both through really. Either of them can win it for me if it means we win the league.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 12:49:01 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:46:55 am
Yep. Needed them both through really. Either of them can win it for me if it means we win the league.


I was in the same boat until our last two results but now Im less confident about our own matches so fuck em. Glad neither are winning the European Cup this year.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 12:52:26 am »
TNT Sports have put the full penalty shootout up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsQDXhyD5Ws
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 12:55:56 am »
Did RedBull pay UEFA some Money to have Salzburg in that Tournament.

 ;D
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 12:57:30 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:28:55 am
Eh?

money grab tournament from fifa. it will mess league season of every team in it
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 01:15:23 am »
MOTM Mancity vs Madrid + Lunin
Madrid was absolutely pants! ManCiteh must be very down!  Hahahaha
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 01:24:50 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:55:56 am
Did RedBull pay UEFA some Money to have Salzburg in that Tournament.

 ;D

Yeah, how are they included?
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 01:47:39 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm
Another thing about tonight is 5th place for champions league is well and truly gone 

I'm sure United laughed it up tonight. Might not be as funny in the morning


A very good point.

If 5th was going to guarantee CL then there's a chance Spurs could have eased up knowing 6th place was way behind them.

They've now got to keep honest and go for 4th.  Those 3 games vs us, City and Arsenal are the key.

And we're the ones who've got them at home (thankfully)
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1119 on: Today at 01:49:45 am »
