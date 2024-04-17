You sure?Pretty sure the words were 'Super Power', which as much as it is disgusting, is unfortunately true.
Spurs could become our best mates this season. I've always liked them really.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
There are certain players who embody their clubs. Like Totti at Roma. Gerrard at Liverpool etc, but none of them quite embody a Club like Bernardo Silva. Snide, cheating, disrespectful, dishonest and devoid of any class. Made up for the little runt.
This has the makings to be Villa/Arsenal all over again- good first half by Arsenal that saw them go into the dressing room 0-0. We'll see if they learned anything from that game because based on how Bayern are playing, there's no reason Arsenal shouldn't win this game.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
I hate three of the four teams left... What's the odds on Dortmund winning it?
Honestly their pain is funny for a fleeting minute but we really didn't need that at all
Imagine if we turn it around at Atalanta tomorrow, after Arsenal and 115 went out of Europe tonight. 😃
Why? Arsenal will be mentally shattered after it and City have the resources to compete on all fronts. This will honestly make little difference to the PL run in. And its truly wonderful to watch city lose in Europe. Always a pleasure, especially under pep
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Another thing about tonight is 5th place for champions league is well and truly gone I'm sure United laughed it up tonight. Might not be as funny in the morning
As I just mentioned in another thread, people were supporting Chelsea v PSG in the quarter finals in 2014 as it meant our game with them was the meat in the semi final sandwich. That hardly worked out did it? If we don't win the league, it won't be because neither of them reached the semi finals. It'll be because of bent officiating.
Be hilarious if it's a Bayern vs Dortmund final at Wembley as it was in 2013.
Say the mental thing all you like but it's no substitute for gassed legs from a Wednesday Villa were all over Arsenal in the 2nd half because of it
And our finishing
No. Bent officiating. Missing chances in a game is completely normal for basically every club in every season in the history of football. Having the decisions that we've had against us in numerous games is not.
Arsenal going out confirmed Salzburg take their place in the new World Club Cup tournament.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Yep. Needed them both through really. Either of them can win it for me if it means we win the league.
Eh?
Did RedBull pay UEFA some Money to have Salzburg in that Tournament.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
