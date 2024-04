Do folk generally want the English teams to win tonight?



No. When the draw was made and it looked like they could meet in the semis I thought it was ideal. Then the first legs started and I automatically wanted both of them to lose. That hadn’t changed.As has been said, City have been knocked out and not missed a beat in the League and they’ve won the bastard thing and not missed a beat in the League. So them getting knocked out is still preferable. I reckon Arsenal could get a hangover from being knocked out. Preferably after extra time.