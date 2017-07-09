« previous next »
Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April

Tokyoite

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 01:26:53 am
Getting closer to the battle of the oil states. Useless c*nts Barca are  :butt

Great to see Dortmund doing well though, however unlikely it is they get past Qatar next.
jckliew

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 04:25:30 am
OH.....BARCA
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 05:38:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:43:50 pm
Matsen looks a quality full back. Shame he plays for Chelsea.

Wonder where he ends up. Already a few ahead of him, and they need to sell some players surely
Fromola

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 06:44:31 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:26:53 am
Getting closer to the battle of the oil states. Useless c*nts Barca are  :butt

Great to see Dortmund doing well though, however unlikely it is they get past Qatar next.

Barca wouldn't have done anything in the final anyway.Their decent players are either about 16 or 36.

They've been hopeless in Europe for the best part of a decade when they come up against anyone half decent.
amir87

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 09:55:26 am
Would be nice to see Dortmund get to the final but they'll just get thumped by whoever they play against.
Kloppage Time

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 10:31:03 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:55:26 am
Would be nice to see Dortmund get to the final but they'll just get thumped by whoever they play against.

There's a smell of Liverpool, 2005, off them
BarryCrocker

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 11:11:40 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 10:31:03 am
There's a smell of Liverpool, 2005, off them

Well they are currently 5th.
elsewhere

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 01:04:41 pm
come on Dortmund, go ahead and win this now.
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 01:47:43 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 10:31:03 am
There's a smell of Liverpool, 2005, off them

apart from them having a shite coach who the fans would gladly see get sacked.
skipper757

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 05:53:54 pm
That Xavi red card yesterday was a work of art.  Volleys the advertising board in front of the 4th official.  Then swears repeatedly at the referee.  Gets sent off.  Throws his jacket next to the steps of the tunnel, which is next to Araujo, who's sitting there with a bemused look on his face.
TheFinalBoss

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 06:05:27 pm
Dortmund got no chance against PSG, PSG was unbeaten against Dortmund in the group stage and that was when they was adjusting to Lucho's tactics. PSG are in far better shape now plus Atletico threw that tie away and PSG are far more lethal in attack than Atletico are.
Kopenhagen

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 06:33:53 pm
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Today at 06:05:27 pm
Dortmund got no chance against PSG, PSG was unbeaten against Dortmund in the group stage and that was when they was adjusting to Lucho's tactics. PSG are in far better shape now plus Atletico threw that tie away and PSG are far more lethal in attack than Atletico are.

If you've watched Qatar in the Champions League since 2012 you wouldn't have that opinion. They are the biggest choking dogs the competition has ever seen.
CS111

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 06:44:10 pm
Tonight 115 will beat real by at least 3 clear goals. Thought real were lucky at home to even draw, with 2 deflected goals. 115 at home will be way too strong unless its a unicorn game.

Prob have to fancy munich to edge out arsenal at home. 2-1 munich

There is no real proper strong team left to compete with 115, as arsenal are the only team left id fancy to beat them.
Im 90% sure they will do the double treble at this stage of the season to be honest. They can always slip up earlier in the season when things are not as important/intense, but i think they win out from here now.

Please please let me be wrong on that
oojason

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 06:51:59 pm
.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal. The 1st leg finished 2-2.

Bayern XI: Neuer, Guerreiro, de Ligt, Dier, Kimmich, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala, Müller, Sané, Kane.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinell.

115+ Cheats vs Real Madrid. The 1st leg finished 3-3.

115+ Cheats XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo, Haaland, Grealish.
Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Bellingham.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:54:07 pm by oojason »
Logged
MH41

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 06:56:51 pm
Many have commented throughout the competition, but particularly in this round (last night for example) about how weak the competition is this year, and how we would have 'walked it's, 'won it' or went far in it.
I'm not so sure. I think we are where we are at the moment. Probably not as good as we think we are, but certainly not as bad as how a lot of us have felt this week.
I personally think we would have struggled to combine the more difficult CL, along with the PL, and our PL form wouldn't have been as strong as it has been.
There has been lots of goals scored in these quarter finals, even in the 'weak' side of the draw. Poor defenses, or good attacking play? Probably a combination of both. But considering how many chances we have conceded throughout the season, I think we would have been punished at this stage.
I hope we can somehow qualify tomorrow night. I think last Thursday might be the reality check we didn't want, but got, so hopefully we can learn from it.

newterp

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:11:07 pm
Are Upemacano and the other CB (the South Korean) unavailable?

Eric fucking Dier continues to play.

Is Tuchel dumb? racist? a weirdo?
Oldmanmick

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:12:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:11:07 pm
Are Upemacano and the other CB (the South Korean) unavailable?

Eric fucking Dier continues to play.

Is Tuchel dumb? racist? a weirdo?

Yes.
deano2727

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:16:46 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:11:07 pm
Are Upemacano and the other CB (the South Korean) unavailable?

Eric fucking Dier continues to play.

Is Tuchel dumb? racist? a weirdo?

Upemacano is utterly shite from what I've seen. Not an improvement. I know nothing about the Korean lad.
Dench57

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:18:06 pm
Not really sure what I want tonight. Get them both volleyed I reckon.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:18:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:11:07 pm
Are Upemacano and the other CB (the South Korean) unavailable?

Eric fucking Dier continues to play.

Is Tuchel dumb? racist? a weirdo?

Wasnt Kim absolutely outstanding for Napoli last season. Mad that he cant get in over Dier
HeartAndSoul

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:18:57 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:18:06 pm
Not really sure what I want tonight. Get them both volleyed I reckon.

Extra time/ penalties in both games, couples of hamstring injuries and both going through would do nicely
Nick110581

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:27:32 pm
Probably watch Arsenal to begin with
jillcwhomever

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:30:47 pm
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Today at 06:05:27 pm
Dortmund got no chance against PSG, PSG was unbeaten against Dortmund in the group stage and that was when they was adjusting to Lucho's tactics. PSG are in far better shape now plus Atletico threw that tie away and PSG are far more lethal in attack than Atletico are.

It's another game entirely, they may have a good attack but their defence is certainly possible to get at.
semit5

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:33:17 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:18:06 pm
Not really sure what I want tonight. Get them both volleyed I reckon.

It doesnt seem to make a difference when City have to play more games, their squad is too strong and there doesnt seem to be much of a drop off when they rotate, the only thing that hurts them and effects their game is psychological, their losses and draws usually come within a couple of games so a devastating and unfair last minute winner or a heavy humiliation would be best for us there.

Arsenal want to play the same 11 every game so a win for them would be alright.
deano2727

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:35:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:27:32 pm
Probably watch Arsenal to begin with

Yeah, I'm going with Arsenal on the Tele and City on the laptop in the background.

Hoping for two extra times, a few pulled hammies and all-round gruelling games.
Kopenhagen

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
Today at 07:42:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:11:07 pm
Are Upemacano and the other CB (the South Korean) unavailable?

Eric fucking Dier continues to play.

Is Tuchel dumb? racist? a weirdo?

Upemacano is horrible, and Kim hasn't pulled up any trees. But Tuchel is dumb and a weirdo, yes!

