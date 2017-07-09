Many have commented throughout the competition, but particularly in this round (last night for example) about how weak the competition is this year, and how we would have 'walked it's, 'won it' or went far in it.

I'm not so sure. I think we are where we are at the moment. Probably not as good as we think we are, but certainly not as bad as how a lot of us have felt this week.

I personally think we would have struggled to combine the more difficult CL, along with the PL, and our PL form wouldn't have been as strong as it has been.

There has been lots of goals scored in these quarter finals, even in the 'weak' side of the draw. Poor defenses, or good attacking play? Probably a combination of both. But considering how many chances we have conceded throughout the season, I think we would have been punished at this stage.

I hope we can somehow qualify tomorrow night. I think last Thursday might be the reality check we didn't want, but got, so hopefully we can learn from it.



