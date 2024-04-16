We still have a couple of years before we need to do something but I have just become aware how shit the local secondary schools are. One friend managed to get his daughter transferred to a school outside of the local authority it was that bad (always taught by substitute teachers, no homework ever set) another friend has put their house on the market after their daughter ended up being given a place there for this September and that made me think I should look into the secondary schools myself. While the OFSTEAD ratings are all currently good, they are all a few years old and the exam results look absolutely awful, the one nearest us (the one my friends daughter went to and other was due to start) is the nearest one to our house which is particularly worrying. The two decent schools in the area are Christian schools but were not Christians.



Any ideas? The area we live in is nothing special but we have a nice house and is perfect for our needs, has loads of space both in terms of inside the house and garden and is not too bad in terms of commute, distance from my in laws, brother, grandparents etc. Also my mum lives with us and we are absolutely loathed to move but I cant think of any other alternatives right now.