MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm

  Fromola
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #200 on: Today at 03:37:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:19:50 pm
Napoli, Inter, AC Milan and Lazio all conceded 3 or more goals in at least 1 CL group game. Napoli and Lazio both conceded 3 in one leg of their last 16 defeats. AC Went on to concede 3 in a game to Rennes in the Europa League.
Atalanta have conceded 3 in 4 league games this season.
There's plenty of games with a side conceding 3/4/5 goals.

We shouldn't be going there waving the white flag off the bus. We should be going there giving it everything we've got to progress against the odds.

Us scoring 3 goals is by no means unfathomable if we get our shooting boots on.

We're less likely to keep a clean sheet than score 3 (assuming it's not a dead 0-0 type match).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #201 on: Today at 03:38:00 pm
Actually quite confident we'll go through tonight. Last couple of results should kick the boys into gear and we know we've beaten them 5-0 at their place before. Early goal would be important here
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #202 on: Today at 03:40:01 pm
Alright, alright, time to get out of the recent malaise; 2 up inside 20 minutes tonight with the third and fourth coming in the second half.

Onwards Redmen. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #203 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm
I have a good feeling about this one. We can turn it around  :scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #204 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 02:57:55 pm
Does anyone know if big Div has travelled with the squad?

If you're looking for omens, it's Div's birthday today. :)

Then again, it's also Milan Jovanovic's birthday. ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #205 on: Today at 03:56:02 pm
We're a fanbase that has seen a team containing Traore, Baros, Dudek and Smicer come back from 3 down at half time to a starting line-up of Dida, Cafu, Nesta, Stam, Maldini, Pirlo, Gattuso, Seedorf, Kaka, Crespo, Shevchenko. Wall to wall greatness.

It'd be have to be some deficit for me to not think we've got a chance!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #206 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 03:46:20 pm
If you're looking for omens, it's Div's birthday today. :)

Then again, it's also Milan Jovanovic's birthday. ;D

Cue a diving header goal  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #207 on: Today at 04:29:20 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 10:18:16 am
Strange to say but seeing both Arsenal and Abu Dhabi go out yesterday has filled me with hope for tonight. We have nothing to lose.

Lets kick-start the rest of the season tonight!

I know its sounds stupid but not only has it given us hope, itll defo give the players hope. All to play for here
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #208 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm
Klopp: Let's have repeat of Barca comeback
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will evoke the spirit of their Barcelona comeback when he sends his team out to keep their Europa League hopes alive against Atalanta in Bergamo.
The Reds have a 3-0 deficit to overturn from the first leg if they are to make the semi-finals, a scenario which has echoes of their famous comeback to beat the Catalan side in a Champions League semi-final in May 2019 on their way to winning a sixth European Cup.
After that victory his players remarked about the stirring speech he gave in the dressing room before kick-off and Klopp said, although he does not yet have anything planned, he can use that brilliant night at Anfield as a reference point even though they will not have the backing of a home crowd.
I usually dont prepare these things like that, especially not the day before or four years before whatever, he said.
I remember I said, If we fail, then lets fail in the most beautiful way. And thats exactly how I see it again.
After the game (last week) everyone in the stadium thought thats it. Now its a week later I dont think everyone thinks it is already decided
We want to win the game. If we want to win, we better play good. If we play good, we have a chance to win it. Then we will see.


Skys weird take on what Klopp said.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #209 on: Today at 04:34:07 pm
Whens the last time these lost by 4 goals at home or even 3 to force extra time?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #210 on: Today at 04:35:19 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:34:07 pm
Whens the last time these lost by 4 goals at home or even 3 to force extra time?

Probably a while ago but when's the last time we lost 3-0 at home? :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #211 on: Today at 04:38:58 pm
Admire people's optimism here after a lot of people claimed we would smash United (twice), Atalanta would be done in the first leg and Palace would be easy ;D

Both the team and we as supporter's could do with some humbleness for a change.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #212 on: Today at 04:41:43 pm
Quote from: Midget on Today at 04:38:58 pm
Admire people's optimism here after a lot of people claimed we would smash United (twice), Atalanta would be done in the first leg and Palace would be easy ;D

Both the team and we as supporter's could do with some humbleness for a change.

 :lmao
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #213 on: Today at 04:58:10 pm
Personally, a lot has happened outside of football that has put me in the doldrums lately (understatement) so I could really do with something to cheer me up big time - and I'm pretty sure that there's a lot of you out there that would also appreciated it as much.

As a result of the above, a bit of realism has kicked in and to try and take my mind off the rest of the shit that's happened/happening, I've been thinking about this all day and the conclusion is that the odds are so far against us (our fault entirely) that in our favour tonight is that we've absolutely nothing to lose. The games been written off by many so for me, there's absolutely no pressure, so to the lads over there: "Go out and express yourselves. Fill yer boots. Give it your all and have no regrets." Someone needs a gubbing. Make it them. A result tonight would be one helluva statement after the past week and mentally could seriously damage the others.

Cautionary note: Everyone knows we're capable of massive comebacks. Atalanta (no disrespect) are no Barcelona, nor are they prime Dortmund. They are however at home and 3 goals up for whatever reason so this makes it even more improbable, but also being away from home could work in our favour, but the omens are not great, so my expectations are set very much lower than normal, insomuch as if we don't go through, then so long as we don't damp squib tonight and go out limply, then we only have ourselves to blame and can't have any complaints.

IF we DO go through, then its another night of European history and we'll be dancing in the streets.

Hope that it's the latter, not the former and only by supporting this club and seeing what I've seen in the past means that I can even dare think that this is even an outcome for us... But that's who we are, isn't it?

Allez Redmen. What will be, will be.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #214 on: Today at 05:05:15 pm


The away fans stand tonight, and it's sleeting, up the travelling reds! Balls of fucking steel!

Allez Allez Allez.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #215 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm
A real free hit, pressure off the players, just go out and play your stuff.   
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #216 on: Today at 05:24:44 pm
Hopefully see Elliott in midfield for his creativity and pressing, and also his natural link up with Salah. Feels like this isn't a game for Endo so I'd use Mac Allister as a 6. His progressive passing from further back on the pitch could be crucial.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #217 on: Today at 05:25:21 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:34:07 pm
Whens the last time these lost by 4 goals at home or even 3 to force extra time?

Later today
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #218 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm
Looking forwards to this. Its going to hard and nobody, outside of us, will expect us to turn this around.

However we are well capable of pinning any team back and creating chances. I hope the TAA will make a big difference tonight.

Obviously we will have to avoid any silly mistakes (including red cards) but if we can pull back two goals then I think Atalanta will stop playing as a team but instead start playing as individuals.

We need to be water tight at the back and dont leave space for them to play through us. Our midfield needs to win every 50/50 and our forwards need to take their chances.

Atalanta are not Real Madrid and we have the players to really hurt them. Hopefully it doesnt go to penalties and hopefully we win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #219 on: Today at 05:42:36 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:34:07 pm
Whens the last time these lost by 4 goals at home or even 3 to force extra time?

Probably last time we played them there a few years ago
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #220 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm
C'mon lads!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #221 on: Today at 06:07:18 pm
Let's fucking do this Redmen!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #222 on: Today at 06:20:55 pm
Nothing is insurmountable, not with this temperature. Let's get that early goal and see how they react. I'm sure a lot of us have been thinking that some team is going to suffer when everything clicks. If there's one game where we want all those missed chances of previous games to finally go in, this would be the perfect game.

I believe. Do you believe!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #223 on: Today at 06:24:53 pm
There have only been a handful of fixtures this season where Ive walked away and not thought we could have scored four or five there. The lads owe it to themselves to at least right the wrong of the performance last week. Getting through is a tall order but another game of weak, disorganised football will be inexplicable. Their heads could definitely go if we show our class, we cant be sucked into another physical battle.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #224 on: Today at 06:30:01 pm
Jota deserves to start ahead of Nunez. Let's hope he's in the starting lineup today.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Reply #225 on: Today at 06:34:22 pm
Mo-Diaz-Gakpo
Szob-Jones-Mac Allister
Robbo Konate Virgil Trent
Alisson
