Pretty unstressed now.Really wanted it to be a special one for Klopp as his last season, but the crowd can't be arsed and the players are knackered.We've done really well to get to where we are even now with all the injuries and stuff going on. Wasn't really enjoying the season with the crap from PGMOL and the 115s ruining football.If we even get a 1-0 tonight, that would be great. Progressing would be amazing, but unlikely.Hoping that the end of the season is just a bit of a kick around now and next season we're comfortably mid table so I don't need to stress about stuff. Be nice if the season after we can have a bit of a crack at challenging for something, but I'm feeling pretty relaxed at the moment