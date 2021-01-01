Believe it or not, Im actually sat in Linate airport waiting to come home and have been down the road from Bergamo all day where Ive been chatting to some (very decent) Atalanta fans.



Their take is that through all the shit (and I was up there watching it) we still created enough chances to put them away and despite being present for that, they were talking pretty sound sense insomuch as that was their cup final and to come out of it like they did was way beyond their expectations. We of course got talking about Crystal Palace and they (not me!) were saying again, we created enough chances to kill that game three times over.





Now I am not for one minute saying that we are going to go through as its not just the one game that weve been that rank in our finishing, but the fact does remain, that we are still totally and utterly dominating games and creating enough chances to sink a battleship. If we were not doing that, it would be a case of well done Atalanta - fill yer boots in the semis but something causes me to pause here and say not so fast



Slim as it is, we have a chance. Confidence is at an all-time low all around us, but all it takes is for one spark. One moment and were back off again. Whether this comes after Sunday is another matter, but all hope is never lost with this side, so all we can do is hope and pray to Fowler that Thursday will be the night it happens this season.



Back to their fans - they are more than aware that were capable of coming back and they were not being false when they were talking of how were by far their better team (even though we are not showing it right now) Atalanta have their weaknesses and when I was listening to them, the chances we created exposed them, but we of course, didnt take them. Bear in mind that we now have Jota back properly and a viable option to start whereas last Thursday was his first foray back. Same with Trent. Same with Ali. Midfield will be key, because they outmuscled us and our movement was non-existent of course which didnt help, but here we are: 3-0 down at half time and everything stacked against us. The old adage of get one early and see what happens is - as always - still very prevalent and must be our mantra. Were more than capable of starting fast (see what we done against Sparta Prague) and we have to very much be in that frame of mind. We know we have the goals in us despite our best efforts lately and more than enough to outscore anyone on the day. Just got to hope that it happens again.



One small fact that I think has been massively underplayed - Arsenal losing has given us that lifeline again. Faint and tenuous as it is, but it;s not as bleak as it could be after the final whistle. Are we a better side than Atalanta? Most definitely. Like Dua Lipa says one kiss is all it takes Well, I dont want a kiss, but I do want a goal and Ill make the bold prediction that if we do score first well go through. Concede again, and sayonara of course.



Those lads I was talking to today in Vermacate has possibly given me false hope, but they were genuine enough and they are seriously fearful that if we do get our tails up then we could turn them over big time. All that said, Ill take us winning and not conceding for once. Just need something to cling on after the past week, but if any of the lads are on here, they do expect a backlash and if (and thats a fucking big if) you can get into em early doors, that would be exceptionally nice, thank you very much.



Minimum expectation: Just fucking go for it and see what happens. The last thing any of us want to see is a capitulation. Make their fears and our wishes come true, but just for the love of GOD dont be utterly wank again.

