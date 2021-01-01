« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm

MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« on: Yesterday at 08:05:58 am »




Officials

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

Assistants: Juan Carlos Yuste (Spain) & Roberto Alonso Fernandes (Spain)

Fourth official: Josè Luis Munuera Montero (Spain)

VAR: Alejandro Hernandez (Spain)  Assistant VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (Spain)






On May 1st 2019 I stepped of a plane from Spain and overheard someone saying that Barcelona had beaten us 3-0 in the Champions League. I was gutted to hear that but I immediately turned around to a friend and said that we would go through. Yes it was a bold statement to make especially when we were playing Barcelona who had Messi on their team. However I was confident that we could do it.

Roll the clock onto now and I am not so confident. I watched Atalanta man mark us and we didn't have an answer. I watched us giving their attackers miles of space when they were attacking. So on one hand they always had a defender within a yard of our players when we got the ball and on the other hand I saw us giving their players 10 yards of space. Scoring when you are tightly marked is very difficult but it's much easier when there's nobody near to you. Give any player 5 yards of space and they will hurt you.


Look at the space we gave each of their goal-scorers.














I don't remember us having that amount of space.



I thought we would have learnt but have just watched a similar match against Palace. They were defending touch-tight but on the goal we conceded we gave them yards of space. Yes we fluffed chance after chance but most of our chances were not as easy as the one that we gifted to them. Look at the space we gave Eze.






People rightly point out the chances that we missed but we also have to look at the way that we turn off and give the opposition so much time and space. I don't think we get the same time on the ball in and around the area.

Palace and Atalanta marked Mac Allister very closely which worked very well as he has been our best player. A lot of our attacks go through him so if you can keep him quiet then that nullifies a lot of our quick attacks. Mark our front players and our midfield and then we resort to aimless long punts from the keeper.

Crimson Tank pointed out in the writeup for the Palace match that football is a simple game. For me it's about marking players , finding space and passing accurately and quickly. Recently we have been doing nothing of the sort. Our passing has been slow, we have hidden and not offered ourselves and our marking has been atrocious at times.

In the space of a week we have drawn a league game against the worst United side that I have seen, lost a home game in the Europa League against a team that came for a draw and lost another league game at home against a team that was just above the relegation zone. The worst part of this was that we were top of the league at the time and also favourites for the Europa League.

You can blame it on injuries or tiredness but the simple truth is that we haven't been nearly good enough when it mattered. We had been very good prior to this week but we've suddenly found winning to be hard.

Ok so I'm being a bit negative but the way that we imploded hurts.......it really does. We have a great manager who has delivered us such great memories but we have just fallen like Devon Loch when the finishing line was in sight.




Ok so we can still win this game but it is going to be hard. We need to take our chances and not gift them any goals. We have turned around ties like this in the past and we do have the players to do so. Get an early goal and then another one in the first half and then suddenly the game looks much different. I expect Atalanta to try man-marking us again and if that doesn't work then they will try the low block. If we regain our confidence then this is still not over. Each of our players needs to win their individual battles and to take responsibility. The tie may look over but it really isn't.

The same applies to the league. It's not over but we need to give ourselves a wobble and turn round our poor form.

Sorry and feel free to tell me that I am being negative...........I normally am positive but the last three games have been awful.


Let's turn this season around and give the boss a proper send off.



Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Yesterday at 11:36:33 pm
Didn't we beat them 5-0 at theirs a few seasons back? Lets try to emulate that and show that we have the fight still left in our stomach. We have nothing to lose have we so lets spoil their party. We can do this you red men.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 12:00:08 am
Was thinking the same. We need a goal to make Atalanta think. It will help our confidence and then it's about finding the strength and courage to try for another. Our reputation proceeds us. So let's see
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 12:51:50 am
Thanks Stockdam, I agree with you - the tie looks over but its really not! Whatever our issues, Atalanta would not have dreamed they would win as big as they did. It creates its own pressure and they may not be handle us. Especially if we turn up to play. Anyway whats the point of being grumpy about the defeat now?

Early goal for us and theyll implode!

4-0 to the Mighties!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 03:45:28 am
We can do this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 04:20:17 am
A 3 goal margin victory, although unlikely, isnt impossible by any means..
1-0 ahead at half time would set up the 2nd half perfectly..
Not sure about how strong Klopp will go in light of the fixtures ahead, but our  full/strong line up has let us down the last 2 games so a couple of youngsters thrown in may not be the worst thing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 05:59:05 am
They drew 2-2 at home to Verona yesterday evening after being 2-0 ahead. If we get the first, there may be no stopping us. Were in awful form but the pressure is off in a sense, they say our days are numbered
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 06:59:50 am
We've still been creating plenty chances recently, could do with heads not dropping and finishing going out way. We're certainly capable of scoring 3+
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 07:03:40 am
Play runners.
All of them.

Alison
Gomez Quansah Van Dijk Robbo
Elliot Jones Gravenberch
Diaz Danns Gakpo

« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:04:43 am »
Start with the first goal, dont concede and take it from there. Just have some desire and intensity from minute one please.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 07:12:30 am
Come on Redmen!!
Really good op thanks Stockdam, we are all doubters now, can we believe?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 08:00:07 am
Get an early goal to at least get a foothold in the tie and let's see what happens from there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 08:09:40 am
Could be Klopps last european game for us. If that doesn't get the players fired up nothing will. Whatever the result go out there and do him proud ffs.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 08:13:04 am
I think Jota should start this one. I'd leave Nunez on the bench and maybe Diaz as well. Mo is in poor form but you'd still have him in a side where you need goals.

Diaz, Jota, Mo maybe. Or have Gakpo in there somewhere for Diaz.

Midfield I think Endo, Curtis and Sobozlai makes the most sense. Mac needs a rest. Wouldn't be against starting Trent in midfield though.

Today at 08:20:11 am
Can def still do this. Any lead at half time would be excellent then go from there.

Hopefully Endo is finally dropped, would be good if Trent and Diogo could start too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
Today at 08:22:45 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:03:40 am
Play runners.
All of them.

Alison
Gomez Quansah Van Dijk Robbo
Elliot Jones Gravenberch
Diaz Danns Gakpo



Trent starts for me then if we need runners.
Today at 08:27:56 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:22:45 am
Trent starts for me then if we need runners.

Fair point, yes.
Not sure if fit though.
Today at 08:28:31 am
Kelleher

Trent Quansah Virg Robertson

Jones Mac

Elliott

Salah Gakpo Darwin

I'd go for this because:
1. They clearly targeted Endo as a weak link in the first leg and a single pivot just doesn't work against them so I'd have Jones and Mac sitting.
2. Konate, despite his experience,  is in terrible form so would rather play Quansah who's at least better on the ball.
3. Mo isn't in great form but he still has that fear factor that might force them back and neutralise their press.
4. I'd play Darwin on the wing as Trent's outball when the press because knocking it down the wing is more likely to be effective than booting it down the middle like we did in the first game.
5. Gakpo  and Elliott are playing too well not to get a start.

This lineup will neutralise their press a bit. 2-0 would have been easier to turn around by 3-0 is possible to overturn because the away goals rule has been scrapped. If it were still to be in place, it's would have been almost impossible.

We have enough in attack to win 4-1? But defensively we've lost confidence so don't see us keeping a clean sheet. Jurgen alluded to our lack of conviction after the last game. We play a very risky game and when we're not confident, we inadvertently our opponents too much space.
Today at 08:34:01 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:28:31 am
3-0 is possible to overturn because the away goals rule has been scrapped. If it were still to be in place, it's would have been almost impossible.


Errr that makes no sense whatsoever, actually worse for us the rule isn't in place, 4-1 or 5-2 would have put us through in previous years now it'd be extra time.
Today at 08:36:53 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:34:01 am
Errr that makes no sense whatsoever, actually worse for us the rule isn't in place, 4-1 or 5-2 would have put us through in previous years now it'd be extra time.
The opinion nitpicker is back.

Away goals used to be a psychological barrier. Hard to wrap your head around it right? Like I said the other day, I can't be having shallow, surface-level arguments.

Thank you.
Today at 08:39:36 am
Obviously be great to turn it around but first and foremost a decent performance would be good going into the weekend.
Today at 08:40:11 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:28:31 am
Kelleher

Trent Quansah Virg Robertson

Jones Mac

Elliott

Salah Gakpo Darwin

I'd go for this because:
1. They clearly targeted Endo as a weak link in the first leg and a single pivot just doesn't work against them so I'd have Jones and Mac sitting.
2. Konate, despite his experience,  is in terrible form so would rather play Quansah who's at least better on the ball.
3. Mo isn't in great form but he still has that fear factor that might force them back and neutralise their press.
4. I'd play Darwin on the wing as Trent's outball when the press because knocking it down the wing is more likely to be effective than booting it down the middle like we did in the first game.
5. Gakpo  and Elliott are playing too well not to get a start.

This lineup will neutralise their press a bit. 2-0 would have been easier to turn around by 3-0 is possible to overturn because the away goals rule has been scrapped. If it were still to be in place, it's would have been almost impossible.

We have enough in attack to win 4-1? But defensively we've lost confidence so don't see us keeping a clean sheet. Jurgen alluded to our lack of conviction after the last game. We play a very risky game and when we're not confident, we inadvertently our opponents too much space.

I agree that playing Nunez on the left wing and Trent pinging diagonal balls to him may be a good option.

The away goals rule would have made it easier for us to go through......we still have to outscore them by 3 goals though.
Today at 08:40:22 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:36:53 am
The opinion nitpicker is back.


You made up a complete lie so don't cry when it's picked up on. No away goals is better for us  ;D clueless.
