Goal Scored by Raul for 2000s Dream Team on (20 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0 - 1 2000s Dream Team[39m

Goal Scored by Raul for 2000s Dream Team on (23 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0 - 2 2000s Dream Team[39m

Penalty missed by Maradona for 1980s Dream Team on (29 min)

Half Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 0 - 2 2000s Dream Team

Goal Scored by Raul for 2000s Dream Team on (68 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0 - 3 2000s Dream Team[39m

Goal Scored by Raul for 2000s Dream Team on (84 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0 - 4 2000s Dream Team[39m

Full Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 0 - 4 2000s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Raul, Raul, Raul, Raul

Category 1980s Dream Team 2000s Dream Team Goal 0 4 Shot 13 16 Shot on Target 6 11 Successful Pass 292 305 Missed Pass 79 75 Successful Cross 6 5 Missed Crossed 2 4 Duel Won 22 29 Duel Lost 29 22 Fouls Committed 21 15 Saves 7 6 Interceptions 9 9

Line Up for 1980s Dream Team : 3-4-1-2Van BreukelenForster Olsen BuchwaldLeandro Tardelli Brady SansomMaradonaElkjaer LinekerLine Up for 2000s Dream Team : 4-2-3-1CasillasLauren Lucio Chiellini GrossoBallack AlbeldaRobben Raul RecobaRonaldoThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by LinekerRecoba runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Olsen rises highest to beat his man (1 min)Maradona picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (6 min)Lucio is hacked down from behind by Lineker. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (10 min)Recoba to take the freekick (10 min)Tardelli uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (10 min)Raul runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Buchwald rises highest to beat his man (19 min)Lucio gets to the ball just ahead of Lineker that's a penalty to 2000s Dream Team (20 min)Raul has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(20 min)Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(20 min)Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (20 min)Lauren turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Raul(23 min)Raul with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (23 min)Recoba turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Ronaldo(25 min)Ronaldo hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (25 min)Ballack picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (26 min)Ballack is hacked down from behind by Maradona. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (28 min)Recoba to take the freekick (28 min)Buchwald uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (28 min)Buchwald gets to the ball just ahead of Ronaldo that's a penalty to 1980s Dream Team (29 min)Maradona places the ball on the spot. Waits for the whistle. He doesn't look confident here. He's got underneath it and it's crashed back off the bar and cleared for a throw-in(29 min)Raul runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Olsen rises highest to beat his man (31 min)Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(33 min)Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (33 min)Grosso is hacked down from behind by Lineker. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (40 min)Recoba to take the freekick (40 min)Olsen uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (40 min)Tardelli is hacked down from behind by Robben. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (41 min)Brady to take the freekick (41 min)Lucio uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (41 min)Ronaldo picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (41 min)Recoba runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Olsen rises highest to beat his man (44 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with RonaldoRobben turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Recoba(49 min)Recoba hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (49 min)Lucio is hacked down from behind by Elkjaer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (49 min)Raul to take the freekick (49 min)Leandro uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (49 min)Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(50 min)Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (50 min)Recoba turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Robben(51 min)Robben brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (51 min)Robben brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (51 min)Elkjaer with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (54 min)Recoba with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (55 min)Raul with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (59 min)Tardelli picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (60 min)Maradona with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (61 min)Lineker beats Lauren using his body well (61 min)Olsen receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Ballack(62 min)Raul picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)Leandro runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Grosso rises highest to beat his man (63 min)Tardelli with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (64 min)Robben turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Raul(68 min)Raul with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (68 min)Lauren receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Sansom(69 min)Recoba picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)Chiellini is hacked down from behind by Elkjaer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (70 min)Raul to take the freekick (70 min)Leandro uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (70 min)Recoba picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (71 min)Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(75 min)Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (75 min)Sansom turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(75 min)Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (75 min)Ronaldo with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (76 min)Forster is hacked down from behind by Ronaldo. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (76 min)Brady to take the freekick (76 min)Lauren uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (76 min)Leandro runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Grosso rises highest to beat his man (76 min)Elkjaer is hacked down from behind by Lauren. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (82 min)Brady to take the freekick (82 min)Grosso uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (82 min)Sansom turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(84 min)Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (84 min)Grosso gets to the ball just ahead of Elkjaer that's a penalty to 2000s Dream Team (84 min)Raul has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(84 min)Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (85 min)Brady is hacked down from behind by Raul. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (89 min)Brady to take the freekick (89 min)Chiellini uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (89 min)That's the full time whistle!