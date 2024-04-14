« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)  (Read 264 times)

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« on: April 14, 2024, 08:15:22 pm »
Welcome to the League of Legends

In this thread I'll be using a football simulator to play out a season of match between the following teams.

1970s Dream Team




1980s Dream Team




1990s Dream Team



2000s Dream Team



2010s Dream Team



Brazil 1970



Samie's Roman Phalanx

Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2024, 08:16:02 pm »
Fixtures

Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2024, 08:18:03 pm »
Round 1 Fixtures            

1990s  Dream Team      v      1970s Dream Team

Line Up for 1990s Dream Team : 4-1-2-1-2
                                  Buffon

             Cafu        Stam        Campbell        Zambrotta

                                   Keane

                          Schuster        Almeyda

                               Luis Enrique

                         van Basten        Fowler


Line Up for 1970s Dream Team : 4-4-1-1
                                  Fillol

             Neal        Israel        Rijsbergen        Krol

         Causio        Benetti        Antognini        Rensenbrink

                                 Simonsen

                                  Muller


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Luis Enrique stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (0 min)

Simonsen turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Muller(3 min)

Muller stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (3 min)

Fowler loses possession to Fillol(6 min)

Krol turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Muller(7 min)

Muller brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(7 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (7 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 0  -  1 1970s Dream Team[39m

Luis Enrique picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (10 min)

Campbell gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (14 min)

Schuster looks most likely to take this... (14 min)

Stam with an imperious header!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (14 min)

Goal Scored by  Stam  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (14 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 1  -  1 1970s Dream Team[39m

Muller dribles past Keane using his body well (16 min)

Simonsen plays a beautiful cross but Stam gets there first (18 min)

Muller picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (18 min)

Fowler with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (21 min)

Antognini dribles past Zambrotta using his body well (21 min)

Neal dribles past Almeyda using his body well (26 min)

Fowler picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (27 min)

Causio turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Muller(28 min)

Muller finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(28 min)

Luis Enrique plays a beautiful cross but Neal gets there first (34 min)

Krol plays a beautiful cross but Zambrotta gets there first (35 min)

Zambrotta turns back inside his marker and clips it over to van Basten(36 min)

van Basten stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (36 min)

Simonsen plays a beautiful cross but Stam gets there first (37 min)

van Basten picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 1990s Dream Team 1  -  1 1970s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Muller

Simonsen with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (45 min)

Cafu gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (46 min)

Schuster looks most likely to take this... (46 min)

Israel uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (46 min)

Luis Enrique with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (47 min)

Simonsen dribles past Almeyda using his body well (52 min)

Schuster picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (58 min)

Causio stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (58 min)

Simonsen picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (59 min)

Simonsen turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Muller(60 min)

Muller brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(60 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (60 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 1  -  2 1970s Dream Team[39m

Rensenbrink plays a beautiful cross but Zambrotta gets there first (61 min)

Causio finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

van Basten loses posession to Fillol(65 min)

Simonsen with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (67 min)

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (71 min)

Cafu turns back inside his marker and clips it over to van Basten(71 min)

van Basten stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (71 min)

Stam dribles past Neal using his body well (79 min)

Zambrotta gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (79 min)

Schuster looks most likely to take this... (79 min)

Stam gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (79 min)

Neal plays a beautiful cross but Cafu gets there first (80 min)

Luis Enrique picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (81 min)

Zambrotta gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (82 min)

Schuster looks most likely to take this... (82 min)

Campbell gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (82 min)

Muller with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (83 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 1990s Dream Team 1  -  2 1970s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Stam - Muller, Muller

Category 1990s Dream Team 1970s Dream Team
Goal 1 2
Shot 10 12
Shot on Target 11 6
Successful Pass 330 258
Missed Pass 90 88
Successful Cross 2 4
Missed Crossed 1 5
Duel Won 20 22
Duel Lost 22 20
Fouls Committed 11 10
Saves 4 8
Interceptions 14 11


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2024, 08:20:15 pm »
Round 1 Fixtures            

2010s Dream Team      v      1970 Brazil

Line Up for 2010s Dream Team : 4-1-2-3
                                  Valdes

          Ivanovic        Varane        Kompany        Schmelzer

                                   Gabi

                           Cazorla        Modric

                       Bale        Lukaku        Son


Line Up for Brazil 1970 : 4-2-4
                                   Félix

         Carlos Alberto        Brito        Piazza        Everaldo

                          Clodoaldo        Gerson

            Jairzinho        Pele        Tostao        Rivelino


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Son

Rivelino skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (0 min)

Lukaku collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (2 min)

Son carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (7 min)

Cazorla loses posession to Brito(8 min)

Rivelino hits an inch perfect cross to Jairzinho(8 min)

Jairzinho collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (8 min)

Ivanovic brought down in the box by Rivelino the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  2010s Dream Team (11 min)

Bale looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(11 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (11 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  0 Brazil 1970[39m

Jairzinho hits an inch perfect cross to Tostao(11 min)

Tostao with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (11 min)

Everaldo gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Son. That's a free kick in a good position (11 min)

Gerson fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (11 min)

Jairzinho runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Schmelzer headers it away to safety (13 min)

Everaldo runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Kompany headers it away to safety (14 min)

Son runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Brito headers it away to safety (14 min)

Jairzinho hits an inch perfect cross to Tostao(16 min)

Tostao with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (16 min)

Lukaku uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(17 min)

Goal Scored by  Lukaku  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (17 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 2  -  0 Brazil 1970[39m

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Varane headers it away to safety (17 min)

Everaldo runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ivanovic headers it away to safety (18 min)

Lukaku with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (20 min)

Lukaku collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (22 min)

Son runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Piazza headers it away to safety (25 min)

Tostao with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (25 min)

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Kompany headers it away to safety (28 min)

Pele collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (32 min)

Rivelino collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (36 min)

Carlos Alberto runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ivanovic headers it away to safety (36 min)

Bale skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (37 min)

Lukaku with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (38 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 2  -  0 Brazil 1970

The match resumes and the ball is with Rivelino

Jairzinho skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (45 min)

Tostao collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (50 min)

Ivanovic runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Brito headers it away to safety (54 min)

Clodoaldo carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (55 min)

Bale hits an inch perfect cross to Lukaku(56 min)

Lukaku with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (56 min)

Tostao with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (58 min)

Modric gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Everaldo. That's a free kick in a good position (58 min)

Modric looking to play this into the danger area (58 min)

Piazza climbs high to head clear (58 min)

Ivanovic gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Rivelino. That's a free kick in a good position (62 min)

Modric looking to play this into the danger area (62 min)

Piazza climbs high to head clear (62 min)

Pele skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (68 min)

Bale hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(70 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (70 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 3  -  0 Brazil 1970[39m

Clodoaldo gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Modric. That's a free kick in a good position (70 min)

Gerson looking to play this into the danger area (70 min)

Ivanovic climbs high to head clear (70 min)

Cazorla carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (71 min)

Pele skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (73 min)

Tostao collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (76 min)

Ivanovic gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Rivelino. That's a free kick in a good position (77 min)

Modric looking to play this into the danger area (77 min)

Carlos Alberto climbs high to head clear (77 min)

Lukaku with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (82 min)

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ivanovic headers it away to safety (87 min)

Bale skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 3  -  0 Brazil 1970

Goals Scored by: Bale, Lukaku, Bale

Category 2010s Dream Team Brazil 1970
Goal 3 0
Shot 13 14
Shot on Target 7 9
Successful Pass 271 327
Missed Pass 82 78
Successful Cross 1 3
Missed Crossed 3 7
Duel Won 17 22
Duel Lost 22 17
Fouls Committed 14 10
Saves 9 4
Interceptions 13 7


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #4 on: April 14, 2024, 08:21:00 pm »
Round 1 Fixtures            

1980s Dream Team      v      2000s Dream Team

Line Up for 1980s Dream Team : 3-4-1-2
                               Van Breukelen

                   Forster        Olsen        Buchwald

            Leandro        Tardelli        Brady        Sansom

                                 Maradona

                          Elkjaer        Lineker


Line Up for 2000s Dream Team : 4-2-3-1
                                 Casillas

            Lauren        Lucio        Chiellini        Grosso

                          Ballack        Albelda

                     Robben        Raul        Recoba

                                  Ronaldo


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

Recoba runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Olsen rises highest to beat his man (1 min)

Maradona picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (6 min)

Lucio is hacked down from behind by Lineker. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (10 min)

Recoba to take the freekick (10 min)

Tardelli uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (10 min)

Raul runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Buchwald rises highest to beat his man (19 min)

Lucio gets to the ball just ahead of Lineker that's a penalty to  2000s Dream Team (20 min)

Raul has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(20 min)

Goal Scored by  Raul  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (20 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  1 2000s Dream Team[39m

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(20 min)

Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (20 min)

Lauren turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Raul(23 min)

Raul with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (23 min)

Goal Scored by  Raul  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (23 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  2 2000s Dream Team[39m

Recoba turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Ronaldo(25 min)

Ronaldo hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (25 min)

Ballack picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (26 min)

Ballack is hacked down from behind by Maradona. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (28 min)

Recoba to take the freekick (28 min)

Buchwald uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (28 min)

Buchwald gets to the ball just ahead of Ronaldo that's a penalty to  1980s Dream Team (29 min)

Maradona places the ball on the spot. Waits for the whistle. He doesn't look confident here. He's got underneath it and it's crashed back off the bar and cleared for a throw-in(29 min)

Penalty missed by  Maradona  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (29 min)

Raul runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Olsen rises highest to beat his man (31 min)

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(33 min)

Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (33 min)

Grosso is hacked down from behind by Lineker. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (40 min)

Recoba to take the freekick (40 min)

Olsen uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (40 min)

Tardelli is hacked down from behind by Robben. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (41 min)

Brady to take the freekick (41 min)

Lucio uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (41 min)

Ronaldo picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (41 min)

Recoba runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Olsen rises highest to beat his man (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  2 2000s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Ronaldo

Robben turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Recoba(49 min)

Recoba hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (49 min)

Lucio is hacked down from behind by Elkjaer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (49 min)

Raul to take the freekick (49 min)

Leandro uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (49 min)

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(50 min)

Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (50 min)

Recoba turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Robben(51 min)

Robben brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (51 min)

Robben brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (51 min)

Elkjaer with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (54 min)

Recoba with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (55 min)

Raul with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (59 min)

Tardelli picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (60 min)

Maradona with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (61 min)

Lineker beats Lauren using his body well (61 min)

Olsen receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Ballack(62 min)

Raul picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)

Leandro runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Grosso rises highest to beat his man (63 min)

Tardelli with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (64 min)

Robben turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Raul(68 min)

Raul with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (68 min)

Goal Scored by  Raul  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (68 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  3 2000s Dream Team[39m

Lauren receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Sansom(69 min)

Recoba picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)

Chiellini is hacked down from behind by Elkjaer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (70 min)

Raul to take the freekick (70 min)

Leandro uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (70 min)

Recoba picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (71 min)

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(75 min)

Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (75 min)

Sansom turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(75 min)

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (75 min)

Ronaldo with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (76 min)

Forster is hacked down from behind by Ronaldo. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (76 min)

Brady to take the freekick (76 min)

Lauren uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (76 min)

Leandro runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Grosso rises highest to beat his man (76 min)

Elkjaer is hacked down from behind by Lauren. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (82 min)

Brady to take the freekick (82 min)

Grosso uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (82 min)

Sansom turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(84 min)

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (84 min)

Grosso gets to the ball just ahead of Elkjaer that's a penalty to  2000s Dream Team (84 min)

Raul has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(84 min)

Goal Scored by  Raul  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (84 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  4 2000s Dream Team[39m

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (85 min)

Brady is hacked down from behind by Raul. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (89 min)

Brady to take the freekick (89 min)

Chiellini uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  4 2000s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Raul, Raul, Raul, Raul

Category 1980s Dream Team 2000s Dream Team
Goal 0 4
Shot 13 16
Shot on Target 6 11
Successful Pass 292 305
Missed Pass 79 75
Successful Cross 6 5
Missed Crossed 2 4
Duel Won 22 29
Duel Lost 29 22
Fouls Committed 21 15
Saves 7 6
Interceptions 9 9


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #5 on: April 14, 2024, 08:23:36 pm »
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #6 on: April 14, 2024, 08:28:44 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,713
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #7 on: April 14, 2024, 08:33:59 pm »
I hope Lineker was booked for all those fouls the dirty bastard!
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #8 on: April 16, 2024, 08:04:32 pm »
Round 2 Fixtures            

Brazil 1970      v      1970s Dream Team

Line Up for Brazil 1970 : 4-2-4
                                   Félix

         Carlos Alberto        Brito        Piazza        Everaldo

                          Clodoaldo        Gerson

            Jairzinho        Pele        Tostao        Rivelino


Line Up for 1970s Dream Team : 4-4-1-1
                                  Fillol

             Neal        Israel        Rijsbergen        Krol

         Causio        Benetti        Antognini        Rensenbrink

                                 Simonsen

                                  Muller


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Muller

Muller with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (1 min)

Causio runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Everaldo rises highest to beat his man (5 min)

Rivelino turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Jairzinho(7 min)

Jairzinho brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(7 min)

Goal Scored by  Jairzinho  for  Brazil 1970  on  (7 min)

Score: Brazil 1970 1  -  0 1970s Dream Team[39m

Tostao with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (12 min)

Rivelino with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (16 min)

Rensenbrink skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (17 min)

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (18 min)

Rivelino skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (19 min)

Neal gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Rivelino. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (19 min)

Antognini to take the freekick (19 min)

Piazza climbs high to head clear (19 min)

Jairzinho with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (22 min)

Gerson gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Simonsen. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (26 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (26 min)

Rijsbergen climbs high to head clear (26 min)

Antognini gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Gerson. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (30 min)

Antognini to take the freekick (30 min)

Carlos Alberto climbs high to head clear (30 min)

Tostao with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (32 min)

Rivelino gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Antognini. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (33 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (33 min)

Causio climbs high to head clear (33 min)

Everaldo gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (41 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (41 min)

Israel climbs high to head clear (41 min)

Brito gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (43 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (43 min)

Krol climbs high to head clear (43 min)

Rensenbrink turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Simonsen(44 min)

Simonsen with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Brazil 1970 1  -  0 1970s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Rivelino

Rivelino skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (45 min)

Everaldo gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (49 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (49 min)

Piazza gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (49 min)

Causio runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Everaldo rises highest to beat his man (49 min)

Rivelino with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (52 min)

Rensenbrink skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (57 min)

Rensenbrink runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Piazza rises highest to beat his man (60 min)

Causio runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Piazza rises highest to beat his man (62 min)

Carlos Alberto runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Rijsbergen rises highest to beat his man (62 min)

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (63 min)

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neal rises highest to beat his man (64 min)

Rivelino turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Jairzinho(67 min)

Jairzinho with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (67 min)

Jairzinho turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rivelino(68 min)

Rivelino with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (68 min)

Piazza gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (73 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (73 min)

Piazza gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (73 min)

Jairzinho gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Causio. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (74 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (74 min)

Causio climbs high to head clear (74 min)

Tostao with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (74 min)

Tostao gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Antognini. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (75 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (75 min)

Piazza gets across his man and glances it home.  Goal!!! (75 min)

Goal Scored by  Piazza  for  Brazil 1970  on  (75 min)

Score: Brazil 1970 2  -  0 1970s Dream Team[39m

Rivelino with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (82 min)

Rivelino gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Simonsen. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (82 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (82 min)

Piazza gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (82 min)

Simonsen runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Everaldo rises highest to beat his man (84 min)

Krol runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Brito rises highest to beat his man (86 min)

Causio turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Simonsen(87 min)

Simonsen brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(87 min)

Goal Scored by  Simonsen  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (87 min)

Score: Brazil 1970 2  -  1 1970s Dream Team[39m

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (88 min)

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Israel rises highest to beat his man (89 min)

Causio turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Simonsen(89 min)

Simonsen with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (89 min)

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Brazil 1970 2  -  1 1970s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Jairzinho, Piazza - Simonsen

Category Brazil 1970 1970s Dream Team
Goal 2 1
Shot 12 10
Shot on Target 12 4
Successful Pass 262 354
Missed Pass 65 73
Successful Cross 3 3
Missed Crossed 3 6
Duel Won 22 18
Duel Lost 18 22
Fouls Committed 13 19
Saves 3 7
Interceptions 14 8


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #9 on: April 16, 2024, 08:05:34 pm »
Round 2 Fixtures            

2010s Dream Team      v      2000s Dream Team

Line Up for 2010s Dream Team : 4-1-2-3
                                  Valdes

          Ivanovic        Varane        Kompany        Schmelzer

                                   Gabi

                           Cazorla        Modric

                       Bale        Lukaku        Son


Line Up for 2000s Dream Team : 4-2-3-1
                                 Casillas

            Lauren        Lucio        Chiellini        Grosso

                          Ballack        Albelda

                     Robben        Raul        Recoba

                                  Ronaldo


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Son

Robben with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (3 min)

Raul picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (8 min)

Raul with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (15 min)

Son with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (16 min)

Son runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Grosso reads it well and clears (21 min)

Robben picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (23 min)

Gabi picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (24 min)

Grosso turns sharply but is brought down by Bale. That's a free kick in a good position (27 min)

Raul looks most likely to take this... (27 min)

Ivanovic is in just the right place to head that away (27 min)

Bale hits an inch perfect cross to Lukaku(27 min)

Lukaku with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (27 min)

Grosso turns sharply but is brought down by Bale. That's a free kick in a good position (28 min)

Raul looks most likely to take this... (28 min)

Gabi is in just the right place to head that away (28 min)

Lukaku with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (40 min)

Bale hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (41 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (41 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  0 2000s Dream Team[39m

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  0 2000s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Ronaldo

Ronaldo beats Schmelzer using his body well (46 min)

Robben picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (48 min)

Cazorla turns sharply but is brought down by Recoba. That's a free kick in a good position (48 min)

Modric looks most likely to take this... (48 min)

Lauren is in just the right place to head that away (48 min)

Robben hits an inch perfect cross to Ronaldo(49 min)

Ronaldo hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (49 min)

Goal Scored by  Ronaldo  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (49 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  1 2000s Dream Team[39m

Bale hits an inch perfect cross to Lukaku(54 min)

Lukaku with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (54 min)

Lukaku picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (55 min)

Raul runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ivanovic reads it well and clears (55 min)

Recoba runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Schmelzer reads it well and clears (57 min)

Lauren hits an inch perfect cross to Ronaldo(58 min)

Ronaldo with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (58 min)

Bale with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (59 min)

Son picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (61 min)

Recoba runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Schmelzer reads it well and clears (62 min)

Lukaku with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (64 min)

Recoba picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (65 min)

Kompany turns sharply but is brought down by Ronaldo. That's a free kick in a good position (66 min)

Modric looks most likely to take this... (66 min)

Lucio is in just the right place to head that away (66 min)

Raul runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Schmelzer reads it well and clears (67 min)

Recoba runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Varane reads it well and clears (70 min)

Ronaldo with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)

Raul hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Raul  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (74 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  2 2000s Dream Team

Grosso runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Varane reads it well and clears (75 min)

Recoba with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (76 min)

Raul with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (83 min)

Ronaldo picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  2 2000s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Bale - Ronaldo, Raul

Category 2010s Dream Team 2000s Dream Team
Goal 1 2
Shot 10 13
Shot on Target 7 8
Successful Pass 258 335
Missed Pass 80 75
Successful Cross 2 2
Missed Crossed 1 6
Duel Won 12 27
Duel Lost 27 12
Fouls Committed 11 4
Saves 6 6
Interceptions 12 8


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #10 on: April 16, 2024, 08:06:25 pm »
Round 2 Fixtures            

1980s Dream Team      v      Roman Phalanx

Line Up for 1980s Dream Team : 3-4-1-2
                               Van Breukelen

                   Forster        Olsen        Buchwald

            Leandro        Tardelli        Brady        Sansom

                                 Maradona

                          Elkjaer        Lineker


Line Up for Roman Phalanx : 3-4-1-1-1
                                   Frey

                  Hummels        Beckenbauer        Juan

           Zabaleta        Silva        Deschamps        Kaladze

                                 Wilshere

                                  Vieira

                                  Tostao


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

Maradona turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(1 min)

Elkjaer takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (1 min)

Vieira turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tostao(3 min)

Tostao takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (3 min)

Elkjaer with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (5 min)

Lineker takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (6 min)

Vieira stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (7 min)

Maradona runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Beckenbauer rises highest to beat his man (10 min)

Deschamps strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (15 min)

Wilshere looks most likely to take this... (15 min)

Olsen is in just the right place to head that away (15 min)

Sansom!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (15 min)

Goal Scored by  Sansom  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (15 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  0 Roman Phalanx[39m

Brady skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (18 min)

Wilshere with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (18 min)

Sansom flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (24 min)

Maradona takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (25 min)

Leandro with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (28 min)

Maradona runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hummels rises highest to beat his man (28 min)

Lineker stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (31 min)

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(32 min)

Elkjaer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (32 min)

Sansom turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(34 min)

Lineker stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (34 min)

Lineker collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (37 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 2  -  0 Roman Phalanx[39m

Vieira stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (38 min)

Deschamps strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (42 min)

Wilshere looks most likely to take this... (42 min)

Hummels wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 2  -  0 Roman Phalanx

The match resumes and the ball is with Tostao

Deschamps strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (45 min)

Wilshere looks most likely to take this... (45 min)

Olsen is in just the right place to head that away (45 min)

Leandro!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (52 min)

Goal Scored by  Leandro  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (52 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 3  -  0 Roman Phalanx[39m

Elkjaer takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (53 min)

Maradona turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(54 min)

Elkjaer takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (54 min)

Zabaleta turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Vieira(54 min)

Vieira takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (54 min)

Maradona stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (60 min)

Leandro skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (62 min)

Vieira with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (62 min)

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(63 min)

Lineker takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (63 min)

Leandro collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (63 min)

Goal Scored by  Leandro  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (63 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 4  -  0 Roman Phalanx[39m

Elkjaer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (65 min)

Silva skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (67 min)

Beckenbauer strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Elkjaer. That's a free kick in a good position (69 min)

Wilshere hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (69 min)

Tostao loses posession to Van Breukelen(72 min)

Lineker loses posession to Zabaleta(72 min)

Maradona turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(72 min)

Elkjaer collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (72 min)

Goal Scored by  Elkjaer  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (72 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 5  -  0 Roman Phalanx[39m

Maradona with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (74 min)

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(75 min)

Lineker stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (75 min)

Maradona turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(76 min)

Elkjaer takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (76 min)

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Elkjaer(76 min)

Elkjaer collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (76 min)

Goal Scored by  Elkjaer  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (76 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 6  -  0 Roman Phalanx[39m

Beckenbauer bursts into the box, but is caught by Lineker the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  Roman Phalanx (77 min)

Vieira looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(77 min)

Goal Scored by  Vieira  for  Roman Phalanx  on  (77 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 6  -  1 Roman Phalanx[39m

Sansom runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hummels rises highest to beat his man (78 min)

Buchwald strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (79 min)

Leandro looks most likely to take this... (79 min)

Maradona hits it on the volley!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Maradona  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (79 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 7  -  1 Roman Phalanx[39m

Vieira turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tostao(81 min)

Tostao stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (81 min)

Lineker beats Zabaleta using his body well (83 min)

Leandro stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (84 min)

Sansom flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (85 min)

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(86 min)

Lineker collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (86 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (86 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 8  -  1 Roman Phalanx[39m

Maradona skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (87 min)

Maradona skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (88 min)

Tardelli skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 8  -  1 Roman Phalanx

Goals Scored by: Sansom, Lineker, Leandro, Leandro, Elkjaer, Elkjaer, Maradona, Lineker - Vieira

Category 1980s Dream Team Roman Phalanx
Goal 8 1
Shot 29 9
Shot on Target 20 6
Successful Pass 361 214
Missed Pass 82 109
Successful Cross 10 3
Missed Crossed 5 0
Duel Won 15 25
Duel Lost 25 15
Fouls Committed 13 7
Saves 4 12
Interceptions 6 9


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #11 on: April 16, 2024, 08:08:16 pm »
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #12 on: April 16, 2024, 08:08:49 pm »
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #13 on: April 16, 2024, 10:26:55 pm »
Round 3 Fixtures         
   
2000s Dream Team      v      1970s Dream Team

Line Up for 2000s Dream Team : 4-2-3-1
                                 Casillas

            Lauren        Lucio        Chiellini        Grosso

                          Ballack        Albelda

                     Robben        Raul        Recoba

                                  Ronaldo


Line Up for 1970s Dream Team : 4-4-1-1
                                  Fillol

             Neal        Israel        Rijsbergen        Krol

         Causio        Benetti        Antognini        Rensenbrink

                                 Simonsen

                                  Muller


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Ronaldo

Rensenbrink plays a beautiful cross but Lauren intercepts (1 min)

Lauren plays a beautiful cross but Rijsbergen intercepts (4 min)

Causio is hacked down from behind by Recoba. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (5 min)

Antognini swings in the freekick (5 min)

Ballack uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (5 min)

Ballack shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (5 min)

Robben plays a beautiful cross but Neal intercepts (5 min)

Simonsen plays it across the six yard box to Muller(6 min)

Muller with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (6 min)

Raul plays a beautiful cross but Israel intercepts (9 min)

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (11 min)

Benetti is hacked down from behind by Raul. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (11 min)

Antognini swings in the freekick (11 min)

Lucio uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (11 min)

Ballack carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (12 min)

Simonsen shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (13 min)

Robben!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (17 min)

Goal Scored by  Robben  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (17 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 1  -  0 1970s Dream Team[39m

Causio with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(17 min)

Goal Scored by  Causio  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (17 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 1  -  1 1970s Dream Team[39m

Recoba with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(19 min)

Goal Scored by  Recoba  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (19 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 2  -  1 1970s Dream Team[39m

Recoba plays a beautiful cross but Israel intercepts (19 min)

Causio shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (21 min)

Recoba plays it across the six yard box to Raul(23 min)

Raul with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (23 min)

Causio plays a beautiful cross but Chiellini intercepts (27 min)

Raul shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (28 min)

Causio plays it across the six yard box to Muller(32 min)

Muller hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (32 min)

Raul plays a beautiful cross but Rijsbergen intercepts (34 min)

Recoba shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (35 min)

Simonsen carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (38 min)

Rensenbrink plays a beautiful cross but Lucio intercepts (42 min)

Chiellini takes it past Muller with a calm drop of the shoulder (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 2000s Dream Team 2  -  1 1970s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Muller

Simonsen hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (47 min)

Recoba hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (48 min)

Ronaldo with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(49 min)

Goal Scored by  Ronaldo  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (49 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 3  -  1 1970s Dream Team[39m

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (49 min)

Causio plays a beautiful cross but Grosso intercepts (51 min)

Causio plays it across the six yard box to Simonsen(52 min)

Simonsen with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (52 min)

Grosso is hacked down from behind by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (55 min)

Recoba swings in the freekick (55 min)

Rijsbergen uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (55 min)

Recoba plays a beautiful cross but Rijsbergen intercepts (58 min)

Antognini is hacked down from behind by Raul. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (59 min)

Antognini swings in the freekick (59 min)

Lucio uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (59 min)

Raul plays a beautiful cross but Krol intercepts (60 min)

Recoba with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (60 min)

Robben carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (63 min)

Causio plays a beautiful cross but Lauren intercepts (66 min)

Chiellini takes it past Muller with a calm drop of the shoulder (67 min)

Simonsen carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (72 min)

Recoba is hacked down from behind by Rensenbrink. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (73 min)

Recoba fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (73 min)

Rensenbrink plays it across the six yard box to Simonsen(75 min)

Simonsen with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (75 min)

Lucio is hacked down from behind by Muller. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (77 min)

Recoba swings in the freekick (77 min)

Chiellini gets his head to the ball and uses the pace to divert it home. Goal!!! (77 min)

Goal Scored by  Chiellini  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (77 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 4  -  1 1970s Dream Team

Rensenbrink!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Rensenbrink  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (79 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 4  -  2 1970s Dream Team[39m

Neal plays a beautiful cross but Lucio intercepts (81 min)

Raul shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (82 min)

Causio plays it across the six yard box to Muller(82 min)

Muller with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (82 min)

Causio is hacked down from behind by Robben. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (83 min)

Antognini swings in the freekick (83 min)

Chiellini uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (83 min)

Recoba plays a beautiful cross but Rijsbergen intercepts (86 min)

Rensenbrink hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 2000s Dream Team 4  -  2 1970s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Robben, Recoba, Ronaldo, Chiellini - Causio, Rensenbrink

Category 2000s Dream Team 1970s Dream Team
Goal 4 2
Shot 12 15
Shot on Target 10 8
Successful Pass 299 309
Missed Pass 65 62
Successful Cross 1 5
Missed Crossed 8 6
Duel Won 20 23
Duel Lost 23 20
Fouls Committed 18 13
Saves 6 6
Interceptions 14 14


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #14 on: April 16, 2024, 10:27:43 pm »
Round 3 Fixtures            

Brazil 1970      v      1990s  Dream Team


Line Up for Brazil 1970 : 4-2-4
                                   Félix

         Carlos Alberto        Brito        Piazza        Everaldo

                          Clodoaldo        Gerson

            Jairzinho        Pele        Tostao        Rivelino


Line Up for 1990s Dream Team : 4-3-1-2
                                  Buffon

             Cafu        Stam        Campbell        Zambrotta

                   Schuster        Keane        Almeyda

                               Luis Enrique

                         van Basten        Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Luis Enrique plays it across the six yard box to van Basten(1 min)

van Basten with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(1 min)

Goal Scored by  van Basten  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (1 min)

Score: Brazil 1970 0  -  1 1990s Dream Team[39m

Luis Enrique picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (2 min)

Rivelino carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (4 min)

Pele takes it past Almeyda with a calm drop of the shoulder (4 min)

Luis Enrique carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (5 min)

van Basten picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (10 min)

Tostao picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (11 min)

Rivelino picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (19 min)

Zambrotta clips it towards the back post, but Brito reads it well and clears (26 min)

Luis Enrique carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (27 min)

Pele picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (28 min)

Clodoaldo carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (34 min)

Cafu strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Rivelino. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (34 min)

Luis Enrique to take the freekick (34 min)

Piazza uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (34 min)

Fowler loses posession to Félix(35 min)

Fowler takes it past Félix with a calm drop of the shoulder (41 min)

Jairzinho plays it across the six yard box to Pele(42 min)

Pele finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(42 min)

Rivelino plays it across the six yard box to Pele(43 min)

Pele finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Brazil 1970 0  -  1 1990s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Rivelino

Rivelino plays it across the six yard box to Pele(47 min)

Pele finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(47 min)

Jairzinho picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (48 min)

Jairzinho carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (48 min)

Cafu strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Pele. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (52 min)

Luis Enrique takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (52 min)

Tostao finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(54 min)

Tostao carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (59 min)

Pele stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (61 min)

Zambrotta plays it across the six yard box to van Basten(65 min)

van Basten stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (65 min)

Rivelino carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (68 min)

Carlos Alberto strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by van Basten. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (69 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (69 min)

Everaldo wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (69 min)

van Basten with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(70 min)

Goal Scored by  van Basten  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (70 min)

Score: Brazil 1970 0  -  2 1990s Dream Team

Luis Enrique with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(73 min)

Goal Scored by  Luis Enrique  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (73 min)

Score: Brazil 1970 0  -  3 1990s Dream Team

Rivelino carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (73 min)

Zambrotta plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(74 min)

Fowler with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(74 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (74 min)

Score: Brazil 1970 0  -  4 1990s Dream Team

Clodoaldo strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Luis Enrique. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (74 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (74 min)

Brito wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (74 min)

van Basten carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (75 min)

van Basten takes it past Félix with a calm drop of the shoulder (77 min)

Tostao strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Schuster. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (80 min)

Gerson to take the freekick (80 min)

Schuster uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (80 min)

Rivelino plays it across the six yard box to Pele(83 min)

Pele stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (83 min)

Zambrotta clips it towards the back post, but Carlos Alberto reads it well and clears (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Brazil 1970 0  -  4 1990s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: van Basten, van Basten, Luis Enrique, Fowler

Category Brazil 1970 1990s Dream Team
Goal 0 4
Shot 16 10
Shot on Target 8 7
Successful Pass 270 333
Missed Pass 82 80
Successful Cross 4 3
Missed Crossed 0 2
Duel Won 28 25
Duel Lost 25 28
Fouls Committed 13 15
Saves 3 6
Interceptions 6 4


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #15 on: April 16, 2024, 10:28:50 pm »
Round 3 Fixtures            

2010s Dream Team      v      Roman Phalanx


Line Up for 2010s Dream Team : 4-1-2-3
                                  Valdes

          Ivanovic        Varane        Kompany        Schmelzer

                                   Gabi

                           Cazorla        Modric

                       Bale        Lukaku        Son


Line Up for Roman Phalanx : 3-4-1-1-1
                                   Frey

                  Hummels        Beckenbauer        Juan

           Zabaleta        Silva        Deschamps        Kaladze

                                 Wilshere

                                  Vieira

                                  Tostao


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Son

Vieira with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (0 min)

Ivanovic swings it across the box, but Beckenbauer reads it well and clears (5 min)

Son!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (6 min)

Goal Scored by  Son  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (6 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  0 Roman Phalanx[39m

Son swings it across the box, but Juan reads it well and clears (8 min)

Vieira plays it across the six yard box to Tostao(11 min)

Tostao finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(11 min)

Beckenbauer turns sharply but is brought down by Bale. That's a free kick in a good position (12 min)

Wilshere to take the freekick (12 min)

Schmelzer is in just the right place to head that away (12 min)

Son carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (18 min)

Bale plays it across the six yard box to Lukaku(20 min)

Lukaku finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(20 min)

Son with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (27 min)

Varane turns sharply but is brought down by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (28 min)

Modric to take the freekick (28 min)

Gabi gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (28 min)

Gabi carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (34 min)

Son swings it across the box, but Hummels reads it well and clears (39 min)

Bale carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (43 min)

Juan takes it past Son with a calm drop of the shoulder (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  0 Roman Phalanx

The match resumes and the ball is with Tostao

Son shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (45 min)

Bale finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(47 min)

Silva takes it past Modric with a calm drop of the shoulder (53 min)

Vieira swings it across the box, but Varane reads it well and clears (54 min)

Gabi shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (55 min)

Varane turns sharply but is brought down by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (55 min)

Modric to take the freekick (55 min)

Gabi gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (55 min)

Silva takes it past Cazorla with a calm drop of the shoulder (58 min)

Wilshere shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (60 min)

Vieira swings it across the box, but Varane reads it well and clears (63 min)

Lukaku shoots inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (63 min)

Goal Scored by  Lukaku  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (63 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 2  -  0 Roman Phalanx[39m

Schmelzer plays it across the six yard box to Lukaku(69 min)

Lukaku with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (69 min)

Bale plays it across the six yard box to Lukaku(73 min)

Lukaku finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(73 min)

Bale shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (74 min)

Zabaleta swings it across the box, but Ivanovic reads it well and clears (76 min)

Bale plays it across the six yard box to Son(77 min)

Son with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (77 min)

Vieira shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (79 min)

Lukaku with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (79 min)

Cazorla turns sharply but is brought down by Wilshere. That's a free kick in a good position (84 min)

Modric to take the freekick (84 min)

Varane gets his head to the ball and uses the pace to divert it home. Goal!!! (84 min)

Goal Scored by  Varane  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (84 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 3  -  0 Roman Phalanx

Ivanovic plays it across the six yard box to Bale(87 min)

Bale finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 3  -  0 Roman Phalanx

Goals Scored by: Son, Lukaku, Varane

Category 2010s Dream Team Roman Phalanx
Goal 3 0
Shot 16 4
Shot on Target 12 3
Successful Pass 385 217
Missed Pass 79 97
Successful Cross 5 1
Missed Crossed 3 3
Duel Won 20 25
Duel Lost 25 20
Fouls Committed 7 14
Saves 3 7
Interceptions 7 9


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #16 on: April 16, 2024, 10:29:32 pm »
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #17 on: April 16, 2024, 10:30:03 pm »
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #18 on: April 17, 2024, 03:50:55 pm »
Round 4 Fixtures            

Roman Phalanx      v      1970s Dream Team

Line Up for Roman Phalanx : 3-4-1-1-1

                                   Frey

                  Hummels        Beckenbauer        Juan

           Zabaleta        Silva        Deschamps        Kaladze

                                 Wilshere

                                  Vieira

                                  Tostao


Line Up for 1970s Dream Team : 4-4-1-1

                                  Fillol

             Neal        Israel        Rijsbergen        Krol

         Causio        Benetti        Antognini        Rensenbrink

                                 Simonsen

                                  Muller


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Tostao

Tostao takes it past Fillol with good footwork (0 min)

Simonsen beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Muller(4 min)

Muller finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(4 min)

Vieira carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (12 min)

Muller picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (13 min)

Causio picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (16 min)

Kaladze is hacked down from behind by Simonsen. That's a free kick in a good position (18 min)

Wilshere looking to play this into the danger area (18 min)

Krol climbs high to head clear (18 min)

Vieira carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (18 min)

Simonsen runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hummels intercepts (19 min)

Krol loses posession to Zabaleta(23 min)

Tostao takes it past Fillol with good footwork (25 min)

Simonsen runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hummels intercepts (29 min)

Simonsen finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(29 min)

Rensenbrink carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (33 min)

Kaladze runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Rijsbergen intercepts (34 min)

Rensenbrink carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (36 min)

Deschamps picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (39 min)

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (39 min)

Vieira runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Israel intercepts (40 min)

Antognini loses posession to Vieira(41 min)

Krol beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Simonsen(42 min)

Simonsen finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(42 min)

Hummels is hacked down from behind by Muller. That's a free kick in a good position (43 min)

Wilshere takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (43 min)

Rensenbrink finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  0 1970s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Muller

Rensenbrink picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (47 min)

Vieira runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Rijsbergen intercepts (47 min)

Simonsen!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (49 min)

Goal Scored by  Simonsen  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (49 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  1 1970s Dream Team[39m

Israel is hacked down from behind by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (52 min)

Antognini looking to play this into the danger area (52 min)

Silva climbs high to head clear (52 min)

Simonsen runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Juan intercepts (52 min)

Rijsbergen loses posession to Beckenbauer(56 min)

Krol is hacked down from behind by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (57 min)

Antognini looking to play this into the danger area (57 min)

Krol gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (57 min)

Vieira runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Rijsbergen intercepts (59 min)

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (59 min)

Krol is hacked down from behind by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (61 min)

Antognini looking to play this into the danger area (61 min)

Zabaleta climbs high to head clear (61 min)

Benetti!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (65 min)

Goal Scored by  Benetti  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (65 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  2 1970s Dream Team[39m

Causio runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Juan intercepts (70 min)

Rensenbrink runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Beckenbauer intercepts (77 min)

Simonsen picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (77 min)

Neal beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Simonsen(78 min)

Simonsen shoots inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (78 min)

Goal Scored by  Simonsen  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (78 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  3 1970s Dream Team[39m

Tostao takes it past Fillol with good footwork (80 min)

Muller stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (81 min)

Silva carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (81 min)

Kaladze takes it past Simonsen with good footwork (87 min)

Kaladze runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Krol intercepts (87 min)

Causio beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Muller(88 min)

Muller shoots inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (88 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (88 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  4 1970s Dream Team[39m

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  4 1970s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Simonsen, Benetti, Simonsen, Muller

Category Roman Phalanx 1970s Dream Team
Goal 0 4
Shot 4 17
Shot on Target 1 10
Successful Pass 196 407
Missed Pass 91 78
Successful Cross 0 4
Missed Crossed 5 5
Duel Won 23 25
Duel Lost 25 23
Fouls Committed 13 7
Saves 5 1
Interceptions 8 9


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #19 on: April 17, 2024, 03:51:13 pm »
Round 4 Fixtures            

2000s Dream Team      v      1990s  Dream Team

Line Up for 2000s Dream Team : 4-2-3-1

                                 Casillas

            Lauren        Lucio        Chiellini        Grosso

                          Ballack        Albelda

                     Robben        Raul        Recoba

                                  Ronaldo


Line Up for 1990s Dream Team : 4-3-1-2

                                  Buffon

             Cafu        Stam        Campbell        Zambrotta

                   Schuster        Keane        Almeyda

                               Luis Enrique

                         van Basten        Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Fowler shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (0 min)

Lucio gets to the ball just ahead of Fowler that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to 2000s Dream Team (0 min)

Raul sets himself. Takes a deep breath and fires it into the bottom corner. Unstopable! (0 min)

Goal Scored by  Raul  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (0 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 1  -  0 1990s Dream Team[39m

Raul shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (1 min)

Luis Enrique shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (4 min)

Fowler with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (8 min)

Ronaldo is hacked down from behind by Cafu. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (11 min)

Recoba fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (11 min)

Robben runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Zambrotta gets there first (13 min)

Luis Enrique with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (22 min)

Fowler with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (22 min)

Cafu is hacked down from behind by Ronaldo. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (23 min)

Luis Enrique swings in the freekick (23 min)

Lucio uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (23 min)

Ronaldo hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (24 min)

Recoba with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (24 min)

Luis Enrique runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Chiellini gets there first (25 min)

Raul turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Recoba(26 min)

Recoba hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (26 min)

Cafu sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (28 min)

Keane shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (29 min)

Robben turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Raul(30 min)

Raul hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (30 min)

Recoba shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (31 min)

Keane!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (32 min)

Goal Scored by  Keane  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (32 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 1  -  1 1990s Dream Team[39m

Cafu is hacked down from behind by Ronaldo. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (33 min)

Luis Enrique swings in the freekick (33 min)

Grosso uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (33 min)

Grosso turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Ronaldo(34 min)

Ronaldo hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (34 min)

Raul shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (35 min)

Lauren runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Stam gets there first (36 min)

Fowler hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (38 min)

Lauren turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Raul(43 min)

Raul with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 2000s Dream Team 1  -  1 1990s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Ronaldo

Luis Enrique with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (45 min)

Raul shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (46 min)

Cafu is hacked down from behind by Ronaldo. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (46 min)

Luis Enrique swings in the freekick (46 min)

Chiellini uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (46 min)

Raul with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (48 min)

Almeyda shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (51 min)

Recoba runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Cafu gets there first (60 min)

Fowler turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Chiellini(62 min)

Robben turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Ronaldo(66 min)

Ronaldo hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (66 min)

Recoba shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (67 min)

Raul with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (72 min)

Ronaldo beats Campbell using his body well (73 min)

Fowler shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (86 min)

Chiellini is hacked down from behind by van Basten. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (86 min)

Raul swings in the freekick (86 min)

Ballack gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (86 min)

Chiellini beats Fowler using his body well (89 min)

Albelda shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (89 min)

Ronaldo is hacked down from behind by Fowler. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (89 min)

Raul swings in the freekick (89 min)

Grosso gets his head to the ball and uses the pace to divert it home. Goal!!! (89 min)

Goal Scored by  Grosso  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (89 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 2  -  1 1990s Dream Team

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 2000s Dream Team 2  -  1 1990s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Raul, Grosso - Keane

Category 2000s Dream Team 1990s Dream Team
Goal 2 1
Shot 16 11
Shot on Target 11 9
Successful Pass 373 238
Missed Pass 60 63
Successful Cross 5 0
Missed Crossed 3 2
Duel Won 24 14
Duel Lost 14 24
Fouls Committed 9 12
Saves 8 8
Interceptions 5 7


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #20 on: April 17, 2024, 03:52:05 pm »
Round 4 Fixtures            

2010s Dream Team      v      1980s Dream Team


Line Up for 2010s Dream Team : 4-1-2-3

                                  Valdes

          Ivanovic        Varane        Kompany        Schmelzer

                                   Gabi

                           Cazorla        Modric

                       Bale        Lukaku        Son


Line Up for 1980s Dream Team : 3-4-1-2

                               Van Breukelen

                   Forster        Olsen        Buchwald

            Leandro        Tardelli        Brady        Sansom

                                 Maradona

                          Elkjaer        Lineker


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

Maradona!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (4 min)

Goal Scored by  Maradona  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (4 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 0  -  1 1980s Dream Team[39m

Schmelzer runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Buchwald rises highest to beat his man (5 min)

Son brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (9 min)

Ivanovic runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Forster rises highest to beat his man (9 min)

Tardelli dribles past Modric with good footwork (11 min)

Maradona runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Schmelzer rises highest to beat his man (11 min)

Leandro uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(17 min)

Goal Scored by  Leandro  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (17 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 0  -  2 1980s Dream Team

Lineker uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(21 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (21 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 0  -  3 1980s Dream Team

Lineker skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (24 min)

Modric dribles past Tardelli with good footwork (28 min)

Son skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (28 min)

Sansom runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ivanovic rises highest to beat his man (28 min)

Son plays it across the six yard box to Bale(29 min)

Bale hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (29 min)

Leandro with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (30 min)

Brady skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (30 min)

Leandro skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (31 min)

Sansom plays it across the six yard box to Elkjaer(32 min)

Elkjaer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (32 min)

Son skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (33 min)

Schmelzer runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Olsen rises highest to beat his man (35 min)

Leandro runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Kompany rises highest to beat his man (35 min)

Sansom plays it across the six yard box to Lineker(36 min)

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (36 min)

Lukaku brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (39 min)

Bale brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (40 min)

Bale plays it across the six yard box to Son(42 min)

Son hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 0  -  3 1980s Dream Team

The match resumes and the ball is with Son

Gabi gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Maradona. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (45 min)

Modric looks most likely to take this... (45 min)

Ivanovic gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (45 min)

Bale plays it across the six yard box to Lukaku(49 min)

Lukaku brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (49 min)

Modric skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (50 min)

Maradona plays it across the six yard box to Elkjaer(50 min)

Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (50 min)

Bale with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (51 min)

Maradona with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (53 min)

Son hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (59 min)

Schmelzer plays it across the six yard box to Bale(59 min)

Bale brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (59 min)

Schmelzer plays it across the six yard box to Lukaku(61 min)

Lukaku brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (61 min)

Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Forster rises highest to beat his man (64 min)

Leandro with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (67 min)

Elkjaer is dispossessed by Varane(70 min)

Elkjaer dribles past Schmelzer with good footwork (73 min)

Sansom runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Kompany rises highest to beat his man (74 min)

Ivanovic plays it across the six yard box to Lukaku(77 min)

Lukaku hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (77 min)

Sansom with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (82 min)

Cazorla skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (84 min)

Son runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Forster rises highest to beat his man (84 min)

Brady skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (86 min)

Sansom sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (88 min)

Cazorla gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Brady. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (89 min)

Modric looks most likely to take this... (89 min)

Gabi gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (89 min)

Maradona plays it across the six yard box to Elkjaer(89 min)

Elkjaer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 0  -  3 1980s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Maradona, Leandro, Lineker

Category 2010s Dream Team 1980s Dream Team
Goal 0 3
Shot 15 15
Shot on Target 12 9
Successful Pass 321 297
Missed Pass 69 68
Successful Cross 6 4
Missed Crossed 5 5
Duel Won 21 20
Duel Lost 20 21
Fouls Committed 7 12
Saves 6 10
Interceptions 15 11


Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #21 on: April 17, 2024, 03:52:55 pm »
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #22 on: April 17, 2024, 03:53:15 pm »
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - Match Details (no chat)
« Reply #23 on: April 17, 2024, 10:31:56 pm »
Round 5 Fixtures            

1980s Dream Team      v      1970s Dream Team

Line Up for 1980s Dream Team : 3-4-1-2
                               Van Breukelen

                   Forster        Olsen        Buchwald

            Leandro        Tardelli        Brady        Sansom

                                 Maradona

                          Elkjaer        Lineker


Line Up for 1970s Dream Team : 4-4-1-1
                                  Fillol

             Neal        Israel        Rijsbergen        Krol

         Causio        Benetti        Antognini        Rensenbrink

                                 Simonsen

                                  Muller


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

Leandro plays a beautiful cross but Israel rises highest to beat his man (0 min)

Krol plays a beautiful cross but Forster rises highest to beat his man (3 min)

Rensenbrink hits an inch perfect cross to Muller(6 min)

Spoiler
Muller uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(6 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (6 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  1 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Rensenbrink plays a beautiful cross but Buchwald rises highest to beat his man (7 min)

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (9 min)

Neal hits an inch perfect cross to Muller(12 min)

Muller brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (12 min)

Rensenbrink hits an inch perfect cross to Muller(12 min)

Spoiler
Muller uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(12 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (12 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  2 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Benetti is just beaten to the ball by Forster(13 min)

Rensenbrink with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (13 min)

Maradona skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (15 min)

Leandro skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (16 min)

Rensenbrink skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (18 min)

Maradona carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (18 min)

Muller is just beaten to the ball by Forster(18 min)

Leandro skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (19 min)

Rensenbrink hits an inch perfect cross to Muller(20 min)

Muller brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (20 min)

Maradona plays a beautiful cross but Krol rises highest to beat his man (22 min)

Rensenbrink hits an inch perfect cross to Muller(23 min)

Muller brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (23 min)

Rensenbrink turns sharply but is brought down by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (25 min)

Spoiler
Antognini looks most likely to take this... (25 min)

Olsen reads it well to clear the ball (25 min)
[close]

Maradona plays a beautiful cross but Krol rises highest to beat his man (25 min)

Muller skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (30 min)

Causio skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (34 min)

Rensenbrink plays a beautiful cross but Olsen rises highest to beat his man (36 min)

Spoiler
Antognini!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Antognini  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (37 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  3 1970s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Antognini carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (37 min)

Antognini carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (39 min)

Brady turns sharply but is brought down by Simonsen. That's a free kick in a good position (40 min)

Spoiler
Brady takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (40 min)
[close]

Causio brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (41 min)

Muller skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (42 min)

Simonsen plays a beautiful cross but Forster rises highest to beat his man (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  3 1970s Dream Team
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Muller

Causio hits an inch perfect cross to Simonsen(46 min)

Simonsen with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (46 min)

Sansom plays a beautiful cross but Rijsbergen rises highest to beat his man (48 min)

Benetti carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (49 min)

Maradona skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (51 min)

Sansom plays a beautiful cross but Rijsbergen rises highest to beat his man (53 min)

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (54 min)

Rensenbrink plays a beautiful cross but Forster rises highest to beat his man (59 min)

Forster turns sharply but is brought down by Muller. That's a free kick in a good position (60 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (60 min)

Israel reads it well to clear the ball (60 min)
[close]

Maradona hits an inch perfect cross to Elkjaer(61 min)

Spoiler
Elkjaer uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(61 min)

Goal Scored by  Elkjaer  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (61 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  3 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Elkjaer is just beaten to the ball by Krol(61 min)

Simonsen skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (62 min)

Simonsen skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (65 min)

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (72 min)

Elkjaer skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (73 min)

Leandro hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(74 min)

Spoiler
Lineker uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(74 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (74 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 2  -  3 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Rensenbrink hits an inch perfect cross to Simonsen(75 min)

Simonsen brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (75 min)

Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (76 min)

Forster turns sharply but is brought down by Muller. That's a free kick in a good position (77 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (77 min)

Tardelli heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (77 min)
[close]

Simonsen with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (77 min)

Spoiler
Tardelli!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (78 min)

Goal Scored by  Tardelli  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (78 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 3  -  3 1970s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Muller takes it past Forster with good footwork (78 min)

Forster turns sharply but is brought down by Muller. That's a free kick in a good position (82 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (82 min)

Israel reads it well to clear the ball (82 min)
[close]

Causio skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (84 min)

Sansom hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(85 min)

Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (85 min)

Leandro plays a beautiful cross but Israel rises highest to beat his man (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 3  -  3 1970s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Elkjaer, Lineker, Tardelli - Muller, Muller, Antognini
Category 1980s Dream Team 1970s Dream Team
Goal 3 3
Shot 11 24
Shot on Target 9 15
Successful Pass 267 333
Missed Pass 67 68
Successful Cross 3 7
Missed Crossed 6 5
Duel Won 21 24
Duel Lost 24 21
Fouls Committed 8 11
Saves 12 5
Interceptions 8 16
[close]


Round 5 Fixtures

Roman Phalanx      v      1990s  Dream Team

Line Up for Roman Phalanx : 3-4-1-1-1
                                   Frey

                  Hummels        Beckenbauer        Juan

           Zabaleta        Silva        Deschamps        Kaladze

                                 Wilshere

                                  Vieira

                                  Tostao


Line Up for 1990s Dream Team : 4-3-1-2
                                  Buffon

             Cafu        Stam        Campbell        Zambrotta

                   Schuster        Keane        Almeyda

                               Luis Enrique

                         van Basten        Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Tostao

Vieira skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (2 min)

van Basten skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (8 min)

Zabaleta gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Luis Enrique. That's a free kick in a good position (14 min)

Spoiler
Wilshere to take the freekick (14 min)

Zabaleta with an imperious header!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (14 min)

Goal Scored by  Zabaleta  for  Roman Phalanx  on  (14 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 1  -  0 1990s Dream Team
[close]


Tostao skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (20 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (23 min)

Goal Scored by  Luis Enrique  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (23 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 1  -  1 1990s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Keane turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Juan(24 min)

Luis Enrique carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (30 min)

Hummels dribles past Cafu with a calm drop of the shoulder (35 min)

Vieira runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Cafu intercepts (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Roman Phalanx 1  -  1 1990s Dream Team
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

Fowler hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (46 min)

van Basten brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (49 min)

van Basten skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (53 min)

van Basten dribles past Kaladze with a calm drop of the shoulder (54 min)

Kaladze turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Luis Enrique(59 min)

Luis Enrique gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Wilshere. That's a free kick in a good position (59 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (59 min)
[close]

Vieira plays it across the six yard box to Tostao(59 min)

Tostao hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (59 min)

Keane skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (66 min)

Juan gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by van Basten. That's a free kick in a good position (72 min)

Spoiler
Wilshere fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (72 min)
[close]

Zambrotta plays it across the six yard box to van Basten(76 min)

van Basten brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (76 min)

Fowler turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Deschamps(80 min)

Kaladze turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Luis Enrique(83 min)

Cafu plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(85 min)

Fowler brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (85 min)

Vieira plays it across the six yard box to Tostao(86 min)

Tostao brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (86 min)

Zabaleta flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (87 min)

Kaladze turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Luis Enrique(88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Roman Phalanx 1  -  1 1990s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Zabaleta - Luis Enrique
[close]

Spoiler
Category Roman Phalanx 1990s Dream Team
Goal 1 1
Shot 4 9
Shot on Target 4 7
Successful Pass 252 320
Missed Pass 99 99
Successful Cross 2 2
Missed Crossed 2 0
Duel Won 21 27
Duel Lost 27 21
Fouls Committed 8 6
Saves 6 3
Interceptions 5 9
[close]


Round 5 Fixtures

2000s Dream Team      v      Brazil 1970

Line Up for 2000s Dream Team : 4-2-3-1
                                 Casillas

            Lauren        Lucio        Chiellini        Grosso

                          Ballack        Albelda

                     Robben        Raul        Recoba

                                  Ronaldo


Line Up for Brazil 1970 : 4-2-4
                                   Félix

         Carlos Alberto        Brito        Piazza        Everaldo

                          Clodoaldo        Gerson

            Jairzinho        Pele        Tostao        Rivelino


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rivelino

Rivelino hits an inch perfect cross to Pele(8 min)

Pele with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (8 min)

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Chiellini gets there first (10 min)

Jairzinho runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lauren gets there first (14 min)

Robben dribles past Everaldo using his body well (14 min)

Spoiler
Raul hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (15 min)

Goal Scored by  Raul  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (15 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 1  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


Jairzinho shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (16 min)

Recoba hits an inch perfect cross to Robben(17 min)

Robben finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(17 min)

Tostao with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (21 min)

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lucio gets there first (25 min)

Clodoaldo is hacked down from behind by Recoba. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (30 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (30 min)

Chiellini uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (30 min)
[close]

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lauren gets there first (31 min)

Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lauren gets there first (34 min)

Ronaldo dribles past Félix using his body well (35 min)

Grosso dribles past Pele using his body well (36 min)

Lauren is hacked down from behind by Tostao. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (38 min)

Spoiler
Recoba swings in the freekick (38 min)

Brito uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (38 min)
[close]

Robben runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Brito gets there first (41 min)

Carlos Alberto runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lauren gets there first (42 min)

Ballack with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (43 min)

Recoba with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 2000s Dream Team 1  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Ronaldo

Spoiler
Ronaldo hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (45 min)

Goal Scored by  Ronaldo  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (45 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 2  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


Spoiler
Ronaldo runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (47 min)

Goal Scored by  Ronaldo  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (47 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 3  -  0 Brazil 1970[39m
[close]


Pele shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (47 min)

Robben with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (49 min)

Rivelino shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (49 min)

Jairzinho hits an inch perfect cross to Pele(51 min)

Pele finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(51 min)

Jairzinho runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lucio gets there first (54 min)

Rivelino with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (54 min)

Robben hits an inch perfect cross to Ronaldo(56 min)

Spoiler
Ronaldo hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (56 min)

Goal Scored by  Ronaldo  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (56 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 4  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


Rivelino hits an inch perfect cross to Pele(57 min)

Pele with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (57 min)

Grosso hits an inch perfect cross to Robben(57 min)

Robben with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (57 min)

Pele finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(62 min)

Gerson is hacked down from behind by Raul. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (65 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (65 min)

Carlos Alberto climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (65 min)
[close]

Lauren is hacked down from behind by Tostao. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (65 min)

Spoiler
Recoba swings in the freekick (65 min)

Piazza uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (65 min)
[close]

Gerson is hacked down from behind by Robben. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (70 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (70 min)

Grosso uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (70 min)
[close]

Recoba hits an inch perfect cross to Ronaldo(72 min)

Spoiler
Ronaldo hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (72 min)

Goal Scored by  Ronaldo  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (72 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 5  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


Raul shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (74 min)

Jairzinho shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (75 min)

Lauren hits an inch perfect cross to Ronaldo(75 min)

Ronaldo finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(75 min)

Grosso is hacked down from behind by Rivelino. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (80 min)

Spoiler
Recoba fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (80 min)
[close]

Jairzinho runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lucio gets there first (80 min)

Recoba hits an inch perfect cross to Robben(83 min)

Spoiler
Robben hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (83 min)

Goal Scored by  Robben  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (83 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 6  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


Rivelino runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lucio gets there first (85 min)

Raul with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (86 min)

Rivelino hits an inch perfect cross to Pele(87 min)

Spoiler
Pele hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (87 min)

Goal Scored by  Pele  for  Brazil 1970  on  (87 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 6  -  1 Brazil 1970
[close]


Robben hits an inch perfect cross to Ronaldo(88 min)

Spoiler
Ronaldo hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (88 min)

Goal Scored by  Ronaldo  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (88 min)

Score: 2000s Dream Team 7  -  1 Brazil 1970
[close]


Rivelino hits an inch perfect cross to Pele(88 min)

Pele with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 2000s Dream Team 7  -  1 Brazil 1970

Goals Scored by: Raul, Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Robben, Ronaldo - Pele
[close]

Spoiler
Category 2000s Dream Team Brazil 1970
Goal 7 1
Shot 15 12
Shot on Target 10 10
Successful Pass 332 279
Missed Pass 69 70
Successful Cross 7 5
Missed Crossed 1 9
Duel Won 15 20
Duel Lost 20 15
Fouls Committed 17 10
Saves 8 3
Interceptions 10 7
[close]


League Table

Spoiler
[close]

Top Scorers

Spoiler
[close]
Round 6 Fixtures            

2010s Dream Team      v      1970s Dream Team


Line Up for 2010s Dream Team : 4-1-2-3

                                  Valdes

          Ivanovic        Varane        Kompany        Schmelzer

                                   Gabi

                           Cazorla        Modric

                       Bale        Lukaku        Son


Line Up for 1970s Dream Team : 4-4-1-1

                                  Fillol

             Neal        Israel        Rijsbergen        Krol

         Causio        Benetti        Antognini        Rensenbrink

                                 Simonsen

                                  Muller


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Muller

Israel turns sharply but is brought down by Son. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)

Spoiler
Antognini to take the freekick (2 min)

Kompany climbs high to head clear (2 min)
[close]

Son turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(2 min)

Lukaku brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (2 min)

Antognini with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (2 min)

Schmelzer turns sharply but is brought down by Muller. That's a free kick in a good position (3 min)

Spoiler
Modric to take the freekick (3 min)

Schmelzer heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (3 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Causio runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (6 min)

Goal Scored by  Causio  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (6 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 0  -  1 1970s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Neal turns sharply but is brought down by Son. That's a free kick in a good position (6 min)

Spoiler
Antognini flashes through the box, but no one can get a touch (6 min)
[close]

Benetti turns sharply but is brought down by Son. That's a free kick in a good position (7 min)

Spoiler
Antognini to take the freekick (7 min)

Schmelzer climbs high to head clear (7 min)
[close]

Bale turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(8 min)

Lukaku brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (8 min)

Bale turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Son(8 min)

Son with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (8 min)

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (13 min)

Spoiler
Bale with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (14 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (14 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  1 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Rensenbrink swings it across the box, but Kompany headers it away to safety (15 min)

Bale with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (21 min)

Gabi skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (22 min)

Schmelzer swings it across the box, but Rijsbergen headers it away to safety (22 min)

Son turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(23 min)

Lukaku with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (23 min)

Modric turns sharply but is brought down by Causio. That's a free kick in a good position (29 min)

Spoiler
Modric flashes through the box, but no one can get a touch (29 min)
[close]

Son turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(29 min)

Lukaku with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (29 min)

Bale turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(35 min)

Lukaku with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (35 min)

Son skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (37 min)

Son turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bale(38 min)

Bale brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (38 min)

Antognini skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (42 min)

Son swings it across the box, but Krol headers it away to safety (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  1 1970s Dream Team
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Son

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (45 min)

Spoiler
Muller with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (46 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  2 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Rensenbrink turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Simonsen(48 min)

Simonsen with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (48 min)

Gabi turns sharply but is brought down by Simonsen. That's a free kick in a good position (51 min)

Spoiler
Modric to take the freekick (51 min)

Kompany heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (51 min)
[close]

Bale swings it across the box, but Israel headers it away to safety (54 min)

Benetti turns sharply but is brought down by Modric. That's a free kick in a good position (55 min)

Spoiler
Antognini to take the freekick (55 min)

Gabi climbs high to head clear (55 min)
[close]

Bale swings it across the box, but Israel headers it away to safety (57 min)

Gabi takes it past Simonsen with good footwork (57 min)

Son skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (59 min)

Bale skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (60 min)

Modric with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (61 min)

Rensenbrink turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Muller(62 min)

Spoiler
Muller with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (62 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (62 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  3 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Bale skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (62 min)

Rensenbrink swings it across the box, but Varane headers it away to safety (63 min)

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (66 min)

Causio with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (73 min)

Son turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(76 min)

Lukaku with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (76 min)

Muller with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (80 min)

Gabi with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (80 min)

Rensenbrink with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (83 min)

Bale with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (85 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  3 1970s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Bale - Causio, Muller, Muller
[close]

Spoiler
Category 2010s Dream Team 1970s Dream Team
Goal 1 3
Shot 18 12
Shot on Target 14 6
Successful Pass 252 356
Missed Pass 77 81
Successful Cross 8 2
Missed Crossed 4 2
Duel Won 15 19
Duel Lost 19 15
Fouls Committed 13 11
Saves 3 11
Interceptions 10 13
[close]


Round 6 Fixtures            

1980s Dream Team      v      1990s  Dream Team

Line Up for 1980s Dream Team : 3-4-1-2

                               Van Breukelen

                   Forster        Olsen        Buchwald

            Leandro        Tardelli        Brady        Sansom

                                 Maradona

                          Elkjaer        Lineker


Line Up for 1990s Dream Team : 4-3-1-2

                                  Buffon

             Cafu        Stam        Campbell        Zambrotta

                   Schuster        Keane        Almeyda

                               Luis Enrique

                         van Basten        Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Spoiler
van Basten hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(4 min)

Goal Scored by  van Basten  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (4 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  1 1990s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Keane shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (5 min)

Leandro carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (7 min)

Elkjaer shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (7 min)

Leandro beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Elkjaer(9 min)

Elkjaer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (9 min)

van Basten hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (10 min)

Luis Enrique carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (11 min)

Keane shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (17 min)

Keane gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (17 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique looking to play this into the danger area (17 min)

Stam with an imperious header!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (17 min)

Goal Scored by  Stam  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (17 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  2 1990s Dream Team
[close]


Fowler hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (19 min)

Maradona plays a beautiful cross but Stam gets there first (20 min)

Lineker beats Campbell using his body well (24 min)

Maradona plays a beautiful cross but Stam gets there first (27 min)

Sansom plays a beautiful cross but Stam gets there first (28 min)

Maradona gets to the ball just ahead of Keane the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  1980s Dream Team (29 min)

Spoiler
Maradona with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (29 min)

Goal Scored by  Maradona  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (29 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  2 1990s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Lineker with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (29 min)

Stam gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Lineker. That's a free kick in a good position (33 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique looking to play this into the danger area (33 min)

Olsen climbs high to head clear (33 min)
[close]

Lineker gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Cafu. That's a free kick in a good position (42 min)

Spoiler
Brady looking to play this into the danger area (42 min)

Olsen with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (42 min)
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  2 1990s Dream Team
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Sansom shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (46 min)

Sansom plays a beautiful cross but Campbell gets there first (47 min)

Leandro beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Elkjaer(47 min)

Elkjaer with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (47 min)

van Basten hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (48 min)

Schuster shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (56 min)

Lineker shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (58 min)

Zambrotta gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Lineker. That's a free kick in a good position (60 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (60 min)
[close]

Leandro shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (62 min)

Cafu gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Lineker. That's a free kick in a good position (65 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (65 min)
[close]

Luis Enrique hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (66 min)

Tardelli carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (67 min)

Luis Enrique plays a beautiful cross but Forster gets there first (68 min)

Schuster shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (70 min)

Almeyda gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (71 min)

Spoiler
Keane looking to play this into the danger area (71 min)

Buchwald climbs high to head clear (71 min)
[close]

Maradona plays a beautiful cross but Stam gets there first (74 min)

Sansom beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Elkjaer(75 min)

Elkjaer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (75 min)

Tardelli gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Luis Enrique. That's a free kick in a good position (76 min)

Spoiler
Brady looking to play this into the danger area (76 min)

Olsen with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (76 min)
[close]

Buchwald gets to the ball just ahead of van Basten the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  1980s Dream Team (78 min)

Spoiler
Maradona with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (78 min)

Goal Scored by  Maradona  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (78 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 2  -  2 1990s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Sansom carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (79 min)

Keane gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (80 min)

Spoiler
Keane looking to play this into the danger area (80 min)

Campbell with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (80 min)
[close]

Sansom plays a beautiful cross but Stam gets there first (82 min)

Luis Enrique beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(82 min)

Fowler hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (82 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 2  -  2 1990s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Maradona, Maradona - van Basten, Stam
[close]

Spoiler
Category 1980s Dream Team 1990s Dream Team
Goal 2 2
Shot 13 11
Shot on Target 10 7
Successful Pass 308 305
Missed Pass 74 68
Successful Cross 3 1
Missed Crossed 6 1
Duel Won 25 32
Duel Lost 32 25
Fouls Committed 26 14
Saves 4 6
Interceptions 9 11
[close]


Round 6 Fixtures            

Roman Phalanx      v      Brazil 1970


Line Up for Roman Phalanx : 3-4-1-1-1

                                   Frey

                  Hummels        Beckenbauer        Juan

           Zabaleta        Silva        Deschamps        Kaladze

                                 Wilshere

                                  Vieira

                                  Tostao
                  
Line Up for Brazil 1970 : 4-2-4

                                   Félix

         Carlos Alberto        Brito        Piazza        Everaldo

                          Clodoaldo        Gerson

            Jairzinho        Pele        Tostao        Rivelino


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rivelino

Tostao with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (7 min)

Clodoaldo picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (7 min)

Tostao strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Silva. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (8 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (8 min)

Carlos Alberto heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (8 min)
[close]

Pele picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (8 min)

Kaladze hits an inch perfect cross to Tostao(10 min)

Tostao collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (10 min)

Spoiler
Pele with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(20 min)

Goal Scored by  Pele  for  Brazil 1970  on  (20 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  1 Brazil 1970
[close]


Rivelino hits an inch perfect cross to Pele(24 min)

Pele collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (24 min)

Jairzinho hits an inch perfect cross to Pele(28 min)

Pele with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (28 min)

Wilshere with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (29 min)

Vieira collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (31 min)

Clodoaldo picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (34 min)

Vieira swings it across the box, but Everaldo headers it away to safety (39 min)

Pele gets to the ball just ahead of Kaladze the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  Brazil 1970 (39 min)

Spoiler
Pele takes two steps, and fires it low and hard into the corner.  The keeper went the right way, but couldn't get down to it. Great penalty!(39 min)

Goal Scored by  Pele  for  Brazil 1970  on  (39 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  2 Brazil 1970[39m
[close]


The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  2 Brazil 1970
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Vieira

Clodoaldo strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (45 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (45 min)

Everaldo heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (45 min)
[close]

Carlos Alberto swings it across the box, but Juan headers it away to safety (47 min)

Kaladze fires it in towards the near post, but no one can get a touch (47 min)

Deschamps with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (48 min)

Pele collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (51 min)

Kaladze swings it across the box, but Brito headers it away to safety (58 min)

Vieira picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (60 min)

Tostao with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (70 min)

Kaladze swings it across the box, but Brito headers it away to safety (70 min)

Piazza strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Tostao. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (73 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (73 min)

Zabaleta is in just the right place to head that away (73 min)
[close]

Rivelino collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (74 min)

Vieira receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Félix(75 min)

Pele takes it past Deschamps with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)

Pele with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (79 min)

Jairzinho swings it across the box, but Beckenbauer headers it away to safety (80 min)

Jairzinho picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (86 min)

Rivelino swings it across the box, but Beckenbauer headers it away to safety (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  2 Brazil 1970

Goals Scored by: Pele, Pele
[close]

Spoiler
Category Roman Phalanx Brazil 1970
Goal 0 2
Shot 6 12
Shot on Target 3 11
Successful Pass 269 303
Missed Pass 90 80
Successful Cross 1 2
Missed Crossed 4 3
Duel Won 22 25
Duel Lost 25 22
Fouls Committed 10 4
Saves 7 3
Interceptions 9 7
[close]


League Table

Spoiler

[close]
Top Scorers

Spoiler
[close]
Round 7 Fixtures            

2010s Dream Team      v      1990s  Dream Team

Line Up for 2010s Dream Team : 4-1-2-3

                                  Valdes

          Ivanovic        Varane        Kompany        Schmelzer

                                   Gabi

                           Cazorla        Modric

                       Bale        Lukaku        Son


Line Up for 1990s Dream Team : 4-3-1-2

                                  Buffon

             Cafu        Stam        Campbell        Zambrotta

                   Schuster        Keane        Almeyda

                               Luis Enrique

                         van Basten        Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Son

Son turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bale(0 min)

Spoiler
Bale uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(0 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (0 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  0 1990s Dream Team
[close]


Fowler skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (0 min)

Schmelzer turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Son(1 min)

Son with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (1 min)

Spoiler
van Basten uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(3 min)

Goal Scored by  van Basten  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (3 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  1 1990s Dream Team
[close]


Zambrotta clips it towards the back post, but Varane intercepts (11 min)

Cazorla gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Schuster. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (13 min)

Spoiler
Modric swings in the freekick, but it's too high for anyone to reach.  Wasted chance. (13 min)
[close]

Gabi beats Luis Enrique with good footwork (14 min)

Schmelzer gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Fowler. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (15 min)

Spoiler
Modric looking to play this into the danger area (15 min)

Varane gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (15 min)
[close]

Bale with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (16 min)

Fowler receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Schmelzer(21 min)

Schmelzer clips it towards the back post, but Campbell intercepts (21 min)

Luis Enrique brought down in the box by Gabi that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to 1990s Dream Team (24 min)

Spoiler
van Basten places the ball on the spot. Waits for the whistle. He doesn't look confident here. He's hit it hard, and it's gone in off the upright!(24 min)

Goal Scored by  van Basten  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (24 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  2 1990s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Fowler skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (31 min)

Lukaku receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Stam(32 min)

Luis Enrique turns back inside his marker and clips it over to van Basten(41 min)

van Basten with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  2 1990s Dream Team
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

Cazorla gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Keane. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (50 min)

Spoiler
Modric looking to play this into the danger area (50 min)

Kompany gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (50 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Bale uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(51 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (51 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 2  -  2 1990s Dream Team
[close]


Cazorla gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Schuster. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (52 min)

Spoiler
Modric looking to play this into the danger area (52 min)

Gabi climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (52 min)

Goal Scored by  Gabi  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (52 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 3  -  2 1990s Dream Team
[close]


Luis Enrique clips it towards the back post, but Varane intercepts (54 min)

Cafu turns back inside his marker and clips it over to van Basten(66 min)

van Basten with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (66 min)

Luis Enrique clips it towards the back post, but Ivanovic intercepts (67 min)

Luis Enrique turns back inside his marker and clips it over to van Basten(69 min)

van Basten with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (69 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Stam intercepts (70 min)

Son turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(75 min)

Lukaku with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (75 min)

Son clips it towards the back post, but Stam intercepts (76 min)

van Basten beats Schmelzer with good footwork (80 min)

Son skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (80 min)

van Basten skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (84 min)

Modric gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Schuster. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (86 min)

Spoiler
Modric looking to play this into the danger area (86 min)

Schuster uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (86 min)
[close]

Bale skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (87 min)

Ivanovic turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(89 min)

Lukaku with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 3  -  2 1990s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Bale, Bale, Gabi - van Basten, van Basten
[close]

Spoiler
Category 2010s Dream Team 1990s Dream Team
Goal 3 2
Shot 8 8
Shot on Target 9 6
Successful Pass 376 215
Missed Pass 75 81
Successful Cross 4 3
Missed Crossed 3 3
Duel Won 30 27
Duel Lost 27 30
Fouls Committed 9 19
Saves 4 4
Interceptions 9 12
[close]


Round 7 Fixtures            

1980s Dream Team      v      Brazil 1970

Line Up for 1980s Dream Team : 3-4-1-2

                               Van Breukelen

                   Forster        Olsen        Buchwald

            Leandro        Tardelli        Brady        Sansom

                                 Maradona

                          Elkjaer        Lineker


Line Up for Brazil 1970 : 4-2-4

                                   Félix

         Carlos Alberto        Brito        Piazza        Everaldo

                          Clodoaldo        Gerson

            Jairzinho        Pele        Tostao        Rivelino


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

Elkjaer carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (0 min)

Buchwald dribles past Pele using his body well (3 min)

Tostao hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (5 min)

Leandro skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (6 min)

Carlos Alberto gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Elkjaer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (13 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (13 min)

Clodoaldo gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (13 min)
[close]

Pele skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (15 min)

Maradona swings it across the box, but Brito reads it well and clears (19 min)

Brady gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Gerson. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (20 min)

Spoiler
Brady swings in the freekick (20 min)

Clodoaldo climbs high to head clear (20 min)
[close]

Maradona swings it across the box, but Brito reads it well and clears (22 min)

Forster gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Jairzinho. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (22 min)

Spoiler
Brady swings in the freekick (22 min)

Carlos Alberto climbs high to head clear (22 min)
[close]

Sansom swings it across the box, but Piazza reads it well and clears (26 min)

Spoiler
Maradona!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (28 min)

Goal Scored by  Maradona  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (28 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  0 Brazil 1970[39m
[close]


Jairzinho stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (33 min)

Carlos Alberto turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Pele(35 min)

Spoiler
Pele hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (35 min)

Goal Scored by  Pele  for  Brazil 1970  on  (35 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  1 Brazil 1970
[close]


Jairzinho turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Pele(35 min)

Pele stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (35 min)

Leandro hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (39 min)

Jairzinho skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (40 min)

Brady carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  1 Brazil 1970
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Rivelino

Sansom swings it across the box, but Piazza reads it well and clears (45 min)

Rivelino carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (45 min)

Maradona swings it across the box, but Brito reads it well and clears (46 min)

Olsen gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Tostao. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (48 min)

Spoiler
Brady swings in the freekick (48 min)

Tardelli gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (48 min)
[close]

Sansom carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (51 min)

Maradona carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (55 min)

Jairzinho turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tostao(56 min)

Tostao hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (56 min)

Sansom swings it across the box, but Piazza reads it well and clears (64 min)

Tostao gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Elkjaer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (64 min)

Spoiler
Gerson flashes through the box, but no one can get a touch (64 min)
[close]

Leandro is just beaten to the ball by Carlos Alberto(65 min)

Elkjaer dribles past Félix using his body well (65 min)

Jairzinho turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Pele(66 min)

Pele stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (66 min)

Sansom swings it across the box, but Brito reads it well and clears (67 min)

Piazza gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Elkjaer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (68 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (68 min)

Clodoaldo climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (68 min)

Goal Scored by  Clodoaldo  for  Brazil 1970  on  (68 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  2 Brazil 1970
[close]


Tostao stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (69 min)

Carlos Alberto bursts into the box, but is caught by Elkjaer that's a penalty to  Brazil 1970 (74 min)

Spoiler
Pele takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Pele  for  Brazil 1970  on  (74 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  3 Brazil 1970[39m
[close]


Spoiler
Lineker!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (76 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (76 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 2  -  3 Brazil 1970[39m
[close]


Tostao gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Sansom. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (76 min)

Spoiler
Gerson swings in the freekick (76 min)

Olsen climbs high to head clear (76 min)
[close]

Leandro turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(78 min)

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (78 min)

Sansom carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (80 min)

Spoiler
Maradona!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (82 min)

Goal Scored by  Maradona  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (82 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 3  -  3 Brazil 1970[39m
[close]


Spoiler
Sansom!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (86 min)

Goal Scored by  Sansom  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (86 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 4  -  3 Brazil 1970[39m
[close]


Tostao skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 4  -  3 Brazil 1970

Goals Scored by: Maradona, Lineker, Maradona, Sansom - Pele, Clodoaldo, Pele
[close]

Spoiler
Category 1980s Dream Team Brazil 1970
Goal 4 3
Shot 12 12
Shot on Target 6 11
Successful Pass 381 279
Missed Pass 56 68
Successful Cross 1 4
Missed Crossed 7 0
Duel Won 12 19
Duel Lost 19 12
Fouls Committed 11 9
Saves 7 1
Interceptions 1 15
[close]


Round 7 Fixtures            

Roman Phalanx      v      2000s Dream Team

Line Up for Roman Phalanx : 3-4-1-1-1

                                   Frey

                  Hummels        Beckenbauer        Juan

           Zabaleta        Silva        Deschamps        Kaladze

                                 Wilshere

                                  Vieira

                                  Tostao


Line Up for 2000s Dream Team : 4-2-3-1

                                 Casillas

            Lauren        Lucio        Chiellini        Grosso

                          Ballack        Albelda

                     Robben        Raul        Recoba

                                  Ronaldo


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Tostao

Kaladze clips it towards the back post, but Lucio reads it well and clears (1 min)

Lauren gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (3 min)

Spoiler
Recoba looks most likely to take this... (3 min)

Grosso with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (3 min)
[close]

Albelda skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (4 min)

Chiellini comes together in the area with Tostao that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to 2000s Dream Team (4 min)

Spoiler
Ballack takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (4 min)

Goal Scored by  Ballack  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (4 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  1 2000s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Raul beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Robben(4 min)

Robben hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (4 min)

Ronaldo collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (8 min)

Kaladze beats Recoba with a calm drop of the shoulder (12 min)

Vieira skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (14 min)

Vieira with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (15 min)

Zabaleta beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Vieira(16 min)

Vieira hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (16 min)

Ronaldo is just beaten to the ball by Zabaleta(17 min)

Albelda is just beaten to the ball by Vieira(17 min)

Lucio gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (19 min)

Spoiler
Recoba looks most likely to take this... (19 min)

Grosso with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (19 min)
[close]

Recoba beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Ronaldo(21 min)

Ronaldo hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (21 min)

Deschamps skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (25 min)

Tostao collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (28 min)

Grosso clips it towards the back post, but Beckenbauer reads it well and clears (32 min)

Recoba with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (33 min)

Vieira with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (34 min)

Vieira skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (36 min)

Robben with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (37 min)

Vieira hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (38 min)

Lauren sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (39 min)

Lauren beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Ronaldo(40 min)

Ronaldo collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (40 min)

Raul beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Robben(42 min)

Robben collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (42 min)

Grosso gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Tostao. That's a free kick in a good position (43 min)

Spoiler
Recoba looks most likely to take this... (43 min)

Ballack climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (43 min)

Goal Scored by  Ballack  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (43 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  2 2000s Dream Team
[close]


Tostao skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  2 2000s Dream Team
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Ronaldo

Spoiler
Robben runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (45 min)

Goal Scored by  Robben  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (45 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 0  -  3 2000s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Kaladze comes together in the area with Recoba that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Roman Phalanx (48 min)

Spoiler
Vieira takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (48 min)

Goal Scored by  Vieira  for  Roman Phalanx  on  (48 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 1  -  3 2000s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Vieira clips it towards the back post, but Lucio reads it well and clears (51 min)

Tostao gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Raul. That's a free kick in a good position (53 min)

Spoiler
Wilshere looks most likely to take this... (53 min)

Lucio climbs high to head clear (53 min)
[close]

Deschamps gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Recoba. That's a free kick in a good position (53 min)

Spoiler
Wilshere looks most likely to take this... (53 min)

Ballack climbs high to head clear (53 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Robben runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (58 min)

Goal Scored by  Robben  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (58 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 1  -  4 2000s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Wilshere beats Ballack with a calm drop of the shoulder (61 min)

Vieira beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Tostao(70 min)

Tostao hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (70 min)

Vieira clips it towards the back post, but Lucio reads it well and clears (74 min)

Recoba beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Raul(76 min)

Raul collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (76 min)

Tostao comes together in the area with Casillas that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Roman Phalanx (77 min)

Spoiler
Vieira takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (77 min)

Goal Scored by  Vieira  for  Roman Phalanx  on  (77 min)

Score: Roman Phalanx 2  -  4 2000s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Robben clips it towards the back post, but Hummels reads it well and clears (80 min)

Recoba skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (82 min)

Kaladze beats Robben with a calm drop of the shoulder (84 min)

Recoba hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (85 min)

Recoba skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (87 min)

Lauren clips it towards the back post, but Beckenbauer reads it well and clears (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Roman Phalanx 2  -  4 2000s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Vieira, Vieira - Ballack, Ballack, Robben, Robben
[close]

Spoiler
Category Roman Phalanx 2000s Dream Team
Goal 2 4
Shot 12 15
Shot on Target 7 13
Successful Pass 197 406
Missed Pass 84 84
Successful Cross 2 5
Missed Crossed 3 4
Duel Won 30 14
Duel Lost 14 30
Fouls Committed 9 12
Saves 7 5
Interceptions 6 6
[close]


League Table

Spoiler
[close]

Top Scorers

Spoiler
[close]
Round 8 Fixtures            

1990s  Dream Team      v      1970s Dream Team

Line Up for 1990s Dream Team : 4-3-1-2

                                  Buffon

             Cafu        Stam        Campbell        Zambrotta

                   Schuster        Keane        Almeyda

                               Luis Enrique

                         van Basten        Fowler


Line Up for 1970s Dream Team : 4-4-1-1

                                  Fillol

             Neal        Israel        Rijsbergen        Krol

         Causio        Benetti        Antognini        Rensenbrink

                                 Simonsen

                                  Muller


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Simonsen carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (2 min)

van Basten takes it past Rijsbergen with a calm drop of the shoulder (5 min)

Fowler skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (6 min)

Almeyda skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (8 min)

Neal gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by van Basten. That's a free kick in a good position (9 min)

Spoiler
Antognini to take the freekick (9 min)

Schuster uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (9 min)
[close]

van Basten stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (11 min)

Campbell gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. That's a free kick in a good position (13 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique to take the freekick (13 min)

Schuster with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (13 min)
[close]

Keane gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Simonsen. That's a free kick in a good position (14 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique to take the freekick (14 min)

Causio uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (14 min)
[close]

Simonsen skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (15 min)

van Basten takes it past Krol with a calm drop of the shoulder (16 min)

Schuster gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. That's a free kick in a good position (17 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (17 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Causio uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(18 min)

Goal Scored by  Causio  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (18 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 0  -  1 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Luis Enrique skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (23 min)

Rensenbrink plays it across the six yard box to Simonsen(26 min)

Simonsen with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (26 min)

Causio stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (31 min)

Krol plays it across the six yard box to Muller(32 min)

Spoiler
Muller uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(32 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (32 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 0  -  2 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Antognini bursts into the box, but is caught by Fowler the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  1970s Dream Team (32 min)

Spoiler
Simonsen takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (32 min)

Goal Scored by  Simonsen  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (32 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 0  -  3 1970s Dream Team[39m
[close]


Simonsen skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (37 min)

Simonsen runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Zambrotta reads it well and clears (41 min)

Campbell bursts into the box, but is caught by Muller the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  1990s Dream Team (42 min)

Spoiler
van Basten takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (42 min)

Goal Scored by  van Basten  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (42 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 1  -  3 1970s Dream Team[39m
[close]


The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 1990s Dream Team 1  -  3 1970s Dream Team
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Muller

Keane gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Simonsen. That's a free kick in a good position (45 min)

Spoiler
Luis Enrique to take the freekick (45 min)

Krol uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (45 min)
[close]

Neal plays it across the six yard box to Muller(48 min)

Muller stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (48 min)

Keane carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (52 min)

Benetti takes it past Luis Enrique with a calm drop of the shoulder (52 min)

Simonsen runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Stam reads it well and clears (53 min)

Krol runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Zambrotta reads it well and clears (57 min)

Simonsen runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Cafu reads it well and clears (59 min)

Krol turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Stam(61 min)

Spoiler
Muller uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(62 min)

Goal Scored by  Muller  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (62 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 1  -  4 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Fowler carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (62 min)

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (63 min)

Simonsen with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (64 min)

Krol gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Fowler. That's a free kick in a good position (65 min)

Spoiler
Antognini to take the freekick (65 min)

Stam uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (65 min)
[close]

Rensenbrink plays it across the six yard box to Simonsen(65 min)

Simonsen with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (65 min)

Spoiler
van Basten uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(67 min)

Goal Scored by  van Basten  for  1990s Dream Team  on  (67 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 2  -  4 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Stam gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Muller. That's a free kick in a good position (71 min)

Spoiler
Almeyda to take the freekick (71 min)

Causio uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (71 min)
[close]

Schuster gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Simonsen. That's a free kick in a good position (71 min)

Spoiler
Almeyda to take the freekick (71 min)

Schuster with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (71 min)
[close]

Causio with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)

Luis Enrique carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (73 min)

Causio carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (77 min)

Luis Enrique skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (80 min)

Rensenbrink skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (81 min)

Israel takes it past Luis Enrique with a calm drop of the shoulder (83 min)

Spoiler
Simonsen uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(83 min)

Goal Scored by  Simonsen  for  1970s Dream Team  on  (83 min)

Score: 1990s Dream Team 2  -  5 1970s Dream Team
[close]


Causio runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Zambrotta reads it well and clears (83 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 1990s Dream Team 2  -  5 1970s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: van Basten, van Basten - Causio, Muller, Simonsen, Muller, Simonsen
[close]

Spoiler
Category 1990s Dream Team 1970s Dream Team
Goal 2 5
Shot 10 17
Shot on Target 9 10
Successful Pass 256 318
Missed Pass 81 78
Successful Cross 0 4
Missed Crossed 0 5
Duel Won 32 28
Duel Lost 28 32
Fouls Committed 15 20
Saves 5 5
Interceptions 11 6
[close]


Round 8 Fixtures            

2010s Dream Team      v      Brazil 1970

Line Up for 2010s Dream Team : 4-1-2-3

                                  Valdes

          Ivanovic        Varane        Kompany        Schmelzer

                                   Gabi

                           Cazorla        Modric

                       Bale        Lukaku        Son


Line Up for Brazil 1970 : 4-2-4

                                   Félix

         Carlos Alberto        Brito        Piazza        Everaldo

                          Clodoaldo        Gerson

            Jairzinho        Pele        Tostao        Rivelino


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rivelino

Ivanovic turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lukaku(1 min)

Spoiler
Lukaku with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(1 min)

Goal Scored by  Lukaku  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (1 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 1  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


Lukaku shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (1 min)

Piazza dribles past Bale with a calm drop of the shoulder (3 min)

Jairzinho plays a beautiful cross but Schmelzer rises highest to beat his man (5 min)

Carlos Alberto gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Son. That's a free kick in a good position (7 min)

Spoiler
Gerson looks most likely to take this... (7 min)

Schmelzer is in just the right place to head that away (7 min)
[close]

Pele gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Gabi. That's a free kick in a good position (7 min)

Spoiler
Gerson looks most likely to take this... (7 min)

Varane is in just the right place to head that away (7 min)
[close]

Modric dribles past Everaldo with a calm drop of the shoulder (11 min)

Piazza gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Bale. That's a free kick in a good position (12 min)

Spoiler
Gerson looks most likely to take this... (12 min)

Schmelzer is in just the right place to head that away (12 min)
[close]

Rivelino turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Pele(13 min)

Pele finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(13 min)

Gabi gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Gerson. That's a free kick in a good position (19 min)

Spoiler
Modric looks most likely to take this... (19 min)

Varane heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (19 min)
[close]

Jairzinho shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (19 min)

Piazza gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Son. That's a free kick in a good position (21 min)

Spoiler
Gerson looks most likely to take this... (21 min)

Piazza heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (21 min)
[close]

Gabi dribles past Clodoaldo with a calm drop of the shoulder (28 min)

Schmelzer turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bale(32 min)

Spoiler
Bale with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(32 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (32 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 2  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


Lukaku with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (33 min)

Rivelino finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(35 min)

Rivelino plays a beautiful cross but Kompany rises highest to beat his man (39 min)

Bale shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (40 min)

Piazza gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Lukaku. That's a free kick in a good position (43 min)

Spoiler
Gerson looks most likely to take this... (43 min)

Ivanovic is in just the right place to head that away (43 min)
[close]

Lukaku shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 2  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Son

Jairzinho turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tostao(45 min)

Tostao finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(45 min)

Son turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bale(46 min)

Bale with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (46 min)

Tostao with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (48 min)

Lukaku dribles past Félix with a calm drop of the shoulder (48 min)

Jairzinho turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Pele(50 min)

Pele finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(50 min)

Gerson shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (50 min)

Spoiler
Son with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(53 min)

Goal Scored by  Son  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (53 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 3  -  0 Brazil 1970
[close]


Jairzinho turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tostao(55 min)

Tostao finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(55 min)

Clodoaldo dribles past Modric with a calm drop of the shoulder (59 min)

Spoiler
Tostao with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(60 min)

Goal Scored by  Tostao  for  Brazil 1970  on  (60 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 3  -  1 Brazil 1970
[close]


Bale plays a beautiful cross but Piazza rises highest to beat his man (61 min)

Everaldo gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Son. That's a free kick in a good position (62 min)

Spoiler
Gerson looks most likely to take this... (62 min)

Kompany is in just the right place to head that away (62 min)
[close]

Gerson shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (62 min)

Schmelzer gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Rivelino. That's a free kick in a good position (67 min)

Spoiler
Modric looks most likely to take this... (67 min)

Piazza is in just the right place to head that away (67 min)
[close]

Son plays a beautiful cross but Piazza rises highest to beat his man (72 min)

Spoiler
Son!!!! You Beauty!!! What a hit son, what a hit!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Son  for  2010s Dream Team  on  (74 min)

Score: 2010s Dream Team 4  -  1 Brazil 1970
[close]


Tostao finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(74 min)

Tostao carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (75 min)

Clodoaldo shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (80 min)

Schmelzer plays a beautiful cross but Brito rises highest to beat his man (81 min)

Rivelino dribles past Gabi with a calm drop of the shoulder (83 min)

Jairzinho turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rivelino(83 min)

Rivelino with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (83 min)

Pele shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (84 min)

Piazza gets to the ball first and is caught below the knee by Bale. That's a free kick in a good position (86 min)

Spoiler
Gerson looks most likely to take this... (86 min)

Gabi is in just the right place to head that away (86 min)
[close]

Lukaku finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 2010s Dream Team 4  -  1 Brazil 1970

Goals Scored by: Lukaku, Bale, Son, Son - Tostao
[close]

Spoiler
Category 2010s Dream Team Brazil 1970
Goal 4 1
Shot 10 15
Shot on Target 10 9
Successful Pass 301 275
Missed Pass 69 74
Successful Cross 3 5
Missed Crossed 3 2
Duel Won 16 37
Duel Lost 37 16
Fouls Committed 21 9
Saves 7 5
Interceptions 14 6
[close]


Round 8 Fixtures            

1980s Dream Team      v      2000s Dream Team

Line Up for 1980s Dream Team : 3-4-1-2

                               Van Breukelen

                   Forster        Olsen        Buchwald

            Leandro        Tardelli        Brady        Sansom

                                 Maradona

                          Elkjaer        Lineker


Line Up for 2000s Dream Team : 4-2-3-1

                                 Casillas

            Lauren        Lucio        Chiellini        Grosso

                          Ballack        Albelda

                     Robben        Raul        Recoba

                                  Ronaldo


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Ronaldo

Robben hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (0 min)

Ballack is hacked down from behind by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (1 min)

Spoiler
Recoba takes the freekick from wide (1 min)

Ballack climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (1 min)

Goal Scored by  Ballack  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (1 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 0  -  1 2000s Dream Team
[close]


Sansom hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(2 min)

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (2 min)

Lauren is hacked down from behind by Elkjaer. That's a free kick in a good position (3 min)

Spoiler
Recoba takes the freekick from wide (3 min)

Olsen uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (3 min)
[close]

Sansom swings it across the box, but Grosso reads it well and clears (5 min)

Sansom with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (12 min)

Leandro hits an inch perfect cross to Elkjaer(15 min)

Elkjaer with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (15 min)

Ballack shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (16 min)

Recoba shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (16 min)

Lauren hits an inch perfect cross to Recoba(19 min)

Recoba hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (19 min)

Robben hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (21 min)

Ronaldo shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (22 min)

Ronaldo loses posession to Olsen(22 min)

Maradona swings it across the box, but Grosso reads it well and clears (26 min)

Raul hits an inch perfect cross to Recoba(28 min)

Recoba hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (28 min)

Leandro shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (29 min)

Raul hits an inch perfect cross to Recoba(29 min)

Recoba hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (29 min)

Ronaldo with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (31 min)

Grosso hits an inch perfect cross to Robben(31 min)

Robben with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (31 min)

Olsen is hacked down from behind by Ronaldo. That's a free kick in a good position (33 min)

Spoiler
Maradona takes the freekick from wide (33 min)

Tardelli climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (33 min)

Goal Scored by  Tardelli  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (33 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  1 2000s Dream Team
[close]


Leandro hits an inch perfect cross to Elkjaer(34 min)

Elkjaer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (34 min)

Sansom swings it across the box, but Lauren reads it well and clears (36 min)

Albelda is hacked down from behind by Maradona. That's a free kick in a good position (37 min)

Spoiler
Recoba takes the freekick from wide (37 min)

Lucio climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Lucio  for  2000s Dream Team  on  (37 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  2 2000s Dream Team
[close]


Robben swings it across the box, but Olsen reads it well and clears (38 min)

Lineker is hacked down from behind by Grosso. That's a free kick in a good position (39 min)

Spoiler
Maradona takes the freekick from wide (39 min)

Lauren uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (39 min)
[close]

Elkjaer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (43 min)

Ballack carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 1  -  2 2000s Dream Team
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Lineker with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (45 min)

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (46 min)

Albelda shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (46 min)

Lineker shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (47 min)

Recoba hits an inch perfect cross to Robben(50 min)

Robben hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (50 min)

Recoba swings it across the box, but Olsen reads it well and clears (50 min)

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (52 min)

Recoba hits an inch perfect cross to Raul(52 min)

Raul with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (52 min)

Sansom swings it across the box, but Chiellini reads it well and clears (56 min)

Elkjaer with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (57 min)

Recoba shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (57 min)

Ronaldo is hacked down from behind by Lineker. That's a free kick in a good position (59 min)

Spoiler
Recoba takes the freekick from wide (59 min)

Lucio wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (59 min)
[close]

Sansom swings it across the box, but Chiellini reads it well and clears (65 min)

Sansom hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(66 min)

Lineker hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (66 min)

Lauren is hacked down from behind by Elkjaer. That's a free kick in a good position (67 min)

Spoiler
Recoba takes the freekick from wide (67 min)

Grosso wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (67 min)
[close]

Leandro hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(71 min)

Spoiler
Lineker hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (71 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  1980s Dream Team  on  (71 min)

Score: 1980s Dream Team 2  -  2 2000s Dream Team
[close]


Robben hits an inch perfect cross to Recoba(74 min)

Recoba with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (74 min)

Recoba shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (81 min)

Ballack carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (84 min)

Brady carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (84 min)

Leandro carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (85 min)

Sansom hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (86 min)

Ronaldo beats Buchwald with a calm drop of the shoulder (88 min)

Maradona shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: 1980s Dream Team 2  -  2 2000s Dream Team

Goals Scored by: Tardelli, Lineker - Ballack, Lucio
[close]

Spoiler
Category 1980s Dream Team 2000s Dream Team
Goal 2 2
Shot 17 18
Shot on Target 9 14
Successful Pass 321 327
Missed Pass 61 62
Successful Cross 5 7
Missed Crossed 5 2
Duel Won 12 26
Duel Lost 26 12
Fouls Committed 16 10
Saves 10 7
Interceptions 6 11
[close]


League Table

Spoiler
[close]

Top Scorers

Spoiler
[close]
