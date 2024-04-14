I think a lot of people feel similarly with the main board. I would say there is a massive issue not just limited to this forum of being being totally incapable of accepting when people have different opinions. There's people even in this thread complaining about the standard of posting who at the same time just drop into threads accusing people, who are making reasoned points in a polite way, of supporting other teams because they say things they disagree with. There's a whole thread in the boozer of people who've decided they are rawk's gatekeepers just slagging posters off constantly.Like Spanish Al I started posting here when I was 13 and am now 31 (!) and I loved reading differing views in those early days where people really took time to debate. Now it feels like people are more intent on forming little cliques and racking up as many posts as quickly as possible. I'm not perfect and have crossed the line a few times here but I'm not surprised so many posters who put a lot of effort into posts have moved on, whether you agreed or disagreed with them, when you get totally drowned out or, as I've had thrown at me and seen thrown at others of late, mocked for bothering to write anything over a few lines long.RB, it would be a shame for the place to lose an established poster and like Nick I've read some of your posts and not felt in a position to offer any words of wisdom. This place can offer a lot of comfort at times, hence how I've ended up spending over half my bloody life heredon't let people get you down, perhaps just stick to the off topic boards to avoid some of the toxicity we sometimes see in the Liverpool section. Unless of course we turn it around, win the league and we all become best mates again...until the transfer window opens, obviously.