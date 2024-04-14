« previous next »
Author Topic: Account Deletion  (Read 1297 times)

Offline Red Beret

Account Deletion
« on: April 14, 2024, 03:02:13 pm »
Mods,

Is there a method to delete my account? I thought about just scrambling my password, but I'd have to scramble my email as well. I don't want to be tempted to come back.

I'd hoped to hold on until the election, or until Everton went bust at least. But I can't bear to be here anymore and the only way out is to go cold turkey.

Thanks.
Offline John C

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2024, 04:56:55 pm »
Hi Paul
We don't delete accounts mate, and I'm really sorry to hear that you're fed up with the site.
All I can suggest is log of for a long as you need and hopefully you'll want to say hello sometime in the future.
You know you have a community here that cares.

Take care and please stay in touch.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2024, 05:28:57 pm »
Be really sorry if you stop posting fella, as John says just don't log on for a bit and take a break.

You'll be missed if you stop completely
Offline Samie

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2024, 05:33:31 pm »
And another good poster calling it quits on here, while absolute weapons are free to roam around and are not dealth with.
Offline smicer07

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #4 on: April 14, 2024, 05:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 14, 2024, 05:33:31 pm
And another good poster calling it quits on here, while absolute weapons are free to roam around and are not dealth with.

I'm not a good poster but I've been here since the start, 2002. But I'll be off soon too unfortunately.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #5 on: April 14, 2024, 05:36:49 pm »
Red Beret, just take a rest from the site and perhaps drop in from time to time in the other section.
Offline Samie

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #6 on: April 14, 2024, 05:38:09 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 14, 2024, 05:34:20 pm
I'm not a good poster but I've been here since the start, 2002. But I'll be off soon too unfortunately.

You're a lot better than some of the c*nts on here who pollute the forum.
Offline smicer07

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #7 on: April 14, 2024, 05:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 14, 2024, 05:38:09 pm
You're a lot better than some of the c*nts on here who pollute the forum.

I'll take that as a compliment  ;)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #8 on: April 14, 2024, 05:42:45 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 14, 2024, 05:38:49 pm
I'll take that as a compliment  ;)
Its only Samie. Dont build your hopes up ;D


Ok, hes right here though
Offline Hazell

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #9 on: April 14, 2024, 06:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2024, 03:02:13 pm
Thanks.

Sorry to hear that mate, hope you cha ge your mind and stick around.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #10 on: April 14, 2024, 06:23:26 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April 14, 2024, 05:36:49 pm
Red Beret, just take a rest from the site and perhaps drop in from time to time in the other section.
Red Beret - perhaps you don't fully appreciate how much people enjoy your posts? They're always a good read, well written and thoughtful and you add enormously to the value of this site. If you're not enjoying it at the moment, then I'd agree with Jill's advice. Take a break but please come back when you're good and ready because you will be missed.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #11 on: April 14, 2024, 06:54:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 14, 2024, 04:56:55 pm
Hi Paul
We don't delete accounts mate, and I'm really sorry to hear that you're fed up with the site.
All I can suggest is log of for a long as you need and hopefully you'll want to say hello sometime in the future.
You know you have a community here that cares.

Take care and please stay in touch.

I'm going to do my best to stay well away. Lurk at best.

There are a fair few who care, but they've been driven out into a few small, remote recesses. And they actually get mocked for not taking part in this fecking Hunger Games that the discussions have become. Even on subjects we should all agree on, people end up fighting. It's not worth the hassle.

I've been here over a dozen years, and I've always done my best to keep my nose clean. Barely got warned, only banned once. But speak your mind and say it as it is? Get jumped on. Why bother anymore?

You try and go against the flow and you just end up like West Kirby promenade during a storm tide.

EDIT: This place has turned into a bad crack habit. I come on every day, hoping for some cheer, and it's just a gang of misery guts. And it's dragging the good posters down the plug hole as well. I'm working hard to cut negative vibes out of my life, so I'd rather just walk away. I know I'll keep being tempted to come back, but I know it's not good for me.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #12 on: April 14, 2024, 08:03:52 pm »
Ive felt the same many a time however ive found it easier to cope with shit results over the last couple of years. After we lost to Villa (7 something whatever the score was) I deleted all social media apps and have not gone on them since and its been absolutely wonderful. I also had a fair bit of time only lurking on here and making the odd post in any sub forum outside the main LFC board. Tried to make a go of getting back into that side of the site with some other scribes but it seemed a wasted effort unfortunately so back to lurking on the other sides of the forum with the odd post.

Stay away from the main section for LFC and the site will still be boss for you mate. Have a break until seasons end maybe.

Its a shame as RAWK has literally been a part of my everyday life since I registered at fourteen (Im 31 now) but its testament to the mods and some great posters that it still continues to run. And despite all the wankers, theres still some boss posters about.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #13 on: April 14, 2024, 08:14:04 pm »
I find holding everybody in the same level of contempt and disdain, keeps it all together nicely.

Offline John C

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #14 on: April 14, 2024, 08:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on April 14, 2024, 08:03:52 pm
Its a shame as RAWK has literally been a part of my everyday life since I registered at fourteen (Im 31 now)
It's mad how time fly's mate. 14!
Keep the faith SA.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #15 on: April 14, 2024, 09:29:02 pm »
Do whats best for you mate but I hope you stay. I know you have your struggles and I dont often comment as I dont really know what to say in these situations but always enjoy your posts. The place will
Only get worse if the ones with something worth listening to disappear. Then youre just stuck with knobhead like me and all the negatives are left.

And I would also like to say:

Offline alonsoisared

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #16 on: April 14, 2024, 09:40:34 pm »
I think a lot of people feel similarly with the main board. I would say there is a massive issue not just limited to this forum of being being totally incapable of accepting when people have different opinions. There's people even in this thread complaining about the standard of posting who at the same time just drop into threads accusing people, who are making reasoned points in a polite way, of supporting other teams because they say things they disagree with. There's a whole thread in the boozer of people who've decided they are rawk's gatekeepers just slagging posters off constantly.

Like Spanish Al I started posting here when I was 13 and am now 31 (!) and I loved reading differing views in those early days where people really took time to debate. Now it feels like people are more intent on forming little cliques and racking up as many posts as quickly as possible. I'm not perfect and have crossed the line a few times here but I'm not surprised so many posters who put a lot of effort into posts have moved on, whether you agreed or disagreed with them, when you get totally drowned out or, as I've had thrown at me and seen thrown at others of late, mocked for bothering to write anything over a few lines long.

RB, it would be a shame for the place to lose an established poster and like Nick I've read some of your posts and not felt in a position to offer any words of wisdom. This place can offer a lot of comfort at times, hence how I've ended up spending over half my bloody life here  :o don't let people get you down, perhaps just stick to the off topic boards to avoid some of the toxicity we sometimes see in the Liverpool section. Unless of course we turn it around, win the league and we all become best mates again...until the transfer window opens, obviously.
Offline John C

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #17 on: April 14, 2024, 10:02:46 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April 14, 2024, 09:40:34 pm
I think a lot of people feel similarly with the main board. I would say there is a massive issue not just limited to this forum of being being totally incapable of accepting when people have different opinions. There's people even in this thread complaining about the standard of posting who at the same time just drop into threads accusing people, who are making reasoned points in a polite way, of supporting other teams because they say things they disagree with. There's a whole thread in the boozer of people who've decided they are rawk's gatekeepers just slagging posters off constantly.

Like Spanish Al I started posting here when I was 13 and am now 31 (!) and I loved reading differing views in those early days where people really took time to debate. Now it feels like people are more intent on forming little cliques and racking up as many posts as quickly as possible. I'm not perfect and have crossed the line a few times here but I'm not surprised so many posters who put a lot of effort into posts have moved on, whether you agreed or disagreed with them, when you get totally drowned out or, as I've had thrown at me and seen thrown at others of late, mocked for bothering to write anything over a few lines long.

RB, it would be a shame for the place to lose an established poster and like Nick I've read some of your posts and not felt in a position to offer any words of wisdom. This place can offer a lot of comfort at times, hence how I've ended up spending over half my bloody life here  :o don't let people get you down, perhaps just stick to the off topic boards to avoid some of the toxicity we sometimes see in the Liverpool section. Unless of course we turn it around, win the league and we all become best mates again...until the transfer window opens, obviously.
Great post mate.
And once again Paul, while you can log off for a bit spare a thought for Chopper - we won't allow him to log off, or be banned, or abscond. Might as well call Chops Number Six.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #18 on: April 14, 2024, 10:15:08 pm »
To add to the crapfest of this day, I just managed to drop and break the money box I've had since 1986, when I was 12 years old. Seems a very apt metaphor for the way things are going for us.

Offline John C

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #19 on: April 14, 2024, 10:26:51 pm »
Could have been worse RB, it could have been that jar of Nescafe. Fuckin abar seven nicker for a big jar of coffee now.
Robbing c*nts.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #20 on: April 14, 2024, 10:28:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 14, 2024, 10:26:51 pm
Could have been worse RB, it could have been that jar of Nescafe. Fuckin abar seven nicker for a big jar of coffee now.
Robbing c*nts.

That jar is full of pennies, mate. I get Tesco own brand now.
Offline John C

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #21 on: April 14, 2024, 11:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2024, 10:28:23 pm
That jar is full of pennies, mate. I get Tesco own brand now.
Give me any coffee and I really don't know the difference.
My routine is two cups of tea within 15 minutes of getting up, then 5 cups of coffee or more for the rest of the day. I'd drink any type of coffee until 10'oclcok at night but I'd have to get up for a piss.
Never keeps me awake at all.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #22 on: April 14, 2024, 11:05:11 pm »
Its like a cross between Chinese water torture and Tinnitus this site at times. Normally you can stick ya fingers in ya ears an be all like ''LAAALA LAR LARRRR LAR CANT HEAR YOU!! WOCKA CHOCKA CHUMM.....LA LA LARRRR' for normal shit but as each drip engraves itself into your fucking skull and gets to number 1 on TOTP cos its become that fucking catchy cos youve heard it 5000 fucking times like a spice girls song ...NYARRRRR MOM THE HEADACHES it just becomes to  much

You stick your fingers in ya ears this time you still hear that banging fucking noise.Hissing away, like a fucking giant tractor tyre pissing wind doing its best Tornado impersonation inside ya fucking head at a 100mph cos ya think Mandy Dingles done a rasping fart right behind ya eyes with her kecks round her ankles after a curry and 5 Ginsters pasties . An its shouting 'EEEE'S NORRA 6 HIM .....HES NORREVEN THE BEST DRUMMER IN THE FUCKING BEADLES......AN HE  ONLY HAD HALF A FUCKING HAND THE SHIT BEARDED BASTARD.''


xx


Offline TepidT2O

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #23 on: April 14, 2024, 11:09:01 pm »
:lmao
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #24 on: April 14, 2024, 11:10:55 pm »
Took the words right out of my mouth Capon.
Offline John C

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #25 on: April 14, 2024, 11:29:22 pm »
 :lmao :lmao
Offline Red Beret

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #26 on: April 14, 2024, 11:31:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 14, 2024, 11:00:04 pm
Give me any coffee and I really don't know the difference.
My routine is two cups of tea within 15 minutes of getting up, then 5 cups of coffee or more for the rest of the day. I'd drink any type of coffee until 10'oclcok at night but I'd have to get up for a piss.
Never keeps me awake at all.

Used to be I could knock back 5 coffees before 10am, but I cut back because all the blurb said it wasn't healthy. now if I have more than 3 cups a day I get chest pains. Thank fuck for decaff.

Capon mate, your a fucking God!
Offline John C

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #27 on: April 14, 2024, 11:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2024, 11:31:47 pm
Capon mate, your a fucking God!
Indeed, I'm going to knight him.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #28 on: April 15, 2024, 09:58:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2024, 06:54:14 pm
I'm going to do my best to stay well away. Lurk at best.

There are a fair few who care, but they've been driven out into a few small, remote recesses. And they actually get mocked for not taking part in this fecking Hunger Games that the discussions have become. Even on subjects we should all agree on, people end up fighting. It's not worth the hassle.

I've been here over a dozen years, and I've always done my best to keep my nose clean. Barely got warned, only banned once. But speak your mind and say it as it is? Get jumped on. Why bother anymore?

You try and go against the flow and you just end up like West Kirby promenade during a storm tide.

EDIT: This place has turned into a bad crack habit. I come on every day, hoping for some cheer, and it's just a gang of misery guts. And it's dragging the good posters down the plug hole as well. I'm working hard to cut negative vibes out of my life, so I'd rather just walk away. I know I'll keep being tempted to come back, but I know it's not good for me.
For what it's worth, I really enjoy the perspective you bring with your posts.

And yes, this place is like a bad crack habit.

I found that I was getting really worked up and have also taken a break - I now post very occasionally (and remain ever grateful to the rest of comms team who've picked up the baton) and that's been good for me. I've also cultivated the habit of writing stinging replies to some of the posts that irk me and then deleting them before posting  ;D - gets the bile out of me without adding fuel to the fire or feeding the sometimes very obvious trolls.

Keep well and hope to see you around.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #29 on: April 16, 2024, 03:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on April 14, 2024, 11:05:11 pm
Its like a cross between Chinese water torture and Tinnitus this site at times. Normally you can stick ya fingers in ya ears an be all like ''LAAALA LAR LARRRR LAR CANT HEAR YOU!! WOCKA CHOCKA CHUMM.....LA LA LARRRR' for normal shit but as each drip engraves itself into your fucking skull and gets to number 1 on TOTP cos its become that fucking catchy cos youve heard it 5000 fucking times like a spice girls song ...NYARRRRR MOM THE HEADACHES it just becomes to  much

You stick your fingers in ya ears this time you still hear that banging fucking noise.Hissing away, like a fucking giant tractor tyre pissing wind doing its best Tornado impersonation inside ya fucking head at a 100mph cos ya think Mandy Dingles done a rasping fart right behind ya eyes with her kecks round her ankles after a curry and 5 Ginsters pasties . An its shouting 'EEEE'S NORRA 6 HIM .....HES NORREVEN THE BEST DRUMMER IN THE FUCKING BEADLES......AN HE  ONLY HAD HALF A FUCKING HAND THE SHIT BEARDED BASTARD.''


xx



:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin
Offline ToneLa

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #30 on: April 16, 2024, 05:34:58 pm »
When I need a break, what I do, is I type out nonsense into notepad, and change my password to it 
Then log out, password not remembered nor saved except for in the file

So no logging in in a shit mood, I have to find the saved document or even do a pw reset process to get in properly - in other words I have to really want to be here

Have found it useful and a good method of self-management - put your account beyond use, but it's there for better days (ie. days when we don't lose :D )
Offline MBL?

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 12:27:50 am »
Can you really not delete accounts or is it just the the site policy not to do it? I'm not being smart here would just like to know the thinking behind the way it works here.

Seems a bit mad that you can't delete an account on a social site like this when you can on other more nefarious ones.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:37:09 am »
I'd accept a perma-ban to be honest. It's just too difficult not to share opinions. It'll probably give me the impetus I need to go out and meet some actual people.

In this place, people seem able to argue even about the stuff we should all be agreeing on. And it's not just banter or spirited debate, either. Some people just like arguing, but that's not me and never has been.
Offline Draex

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:37:09 am
I'd accept a perma-ban to be honest. It's just too difficult not to share opinions. It'll probably give me the impetus I need to go out and meet some actual people.

In this place, people seem able to argue even about the stuff we should all be agreeing on. And it's not just banter or spirited debate, either. Some people just like arguing, but that's not me and never has been.

I like your posts RB even if we don't always agree.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 12:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:37:09 am
I'd accept a perma-ban to be honest. It's just too difficult not to share opinions. It'll probably give me the impetus I need to go out and meet some actual people.
I have a bit of a problem with puzzles (Wordle, Octordle, Blossom etc). I could spend all day doing them so I set aside a fixed period of time after lunch. If I don't finish any then that's tough. I try to do the same with soical media.
As regards this forum - I tend to avoid the football related threads when we've lost because too many people lose persepective. In fact I take it further and avoid all social media, radio and TV news. It's how I came to miss the fact that the Queen had died - we were hammered in Napoli the night before!
I also avoid the transfer related stuff once the window opens. There's way too much hysteria and new signings being written off before they've kicked a ball  ::)
In short I identify what upsets me and avoid it and I set a limit on my involvement so that there's a chance I'll have a life.
Offline kavah

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm »
All the best RB, I always look out for your posts. Take a break if you can, it can be addictive the internet.
Offline soxfan

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:24:39 am »
Quote from: Samie on April 14, 2024, 05:33:31 pm
And another good poster calling it quits on here, while absolute weapons are free to roam around and are not dealth with.
And this is exactly why I departed.

I left about 2 years ago & have only posted 2 or 3 times since. Lurk off and on. And when I lurk I still see the same disrupters ruining thread after thread, and great people like Red Beret having the same frustrations I had. It's a shame.

And so I say, with much love and respect for the mods who do such tireless work here, is the "free speech" of a handful of unrelenting, arrogant idealogues worth losing more and more good posters? Or would this forum be a happier place without those -- thanks Samie -- "absolute weapons?"

Much love Red Beret...
Online farawayred

Re: Account Deletion
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:59:52 am »
Haven't seen this thread earlier, but I hope you stay around Red Beret!

I've been there too a while back, like soxfan, and I too asked my account to be deleted back then. I felt angry at the way I was treated sometimes and powerless to change anything to a culture born from interactions rooted in anonymity behind computers. You may remember that time...

But I came back like a moth to light... There is a bit of good on here, you can just look at the posters in this thread. And there's Capon, who can make the night brighter than a sunny day. ;D

The only bit that's missing is Sabu Pundit!
