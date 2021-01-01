« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14  (Read 13528 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,035
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #600 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:29:04 pm
Arsenal lose today and its back on, right? RIGHT?!
So
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,698
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #601 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 06:28:57 pm
Two teams to claw back was too much.

It's at least still possible. GD may very much come into play, if City draw one game, and Arsenal and us won all six we'd all be equal points (I think) and ATM pretty close GD

Love the positivity Byrnee. Its unlikely, but a fat lady still hasnt started singing.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #602 on: Today at 06:31:29 pm »
To bad Man city exist this would still be on if Arsenal were our only rivals.
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #603 on: Today at 06:32:00 pm »
yeah, we should never give up..if we finish 2nd, there's a chance city are punished..

on a plus note today, Gakpo looked good from the left..
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #604 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm »
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #605 on: Today at 06:41:12 pm »
Counted to 10.
If I was a neutral I would have said how the f.. did Liverpool not win that. so many chances close to goal. all split second shots, all hit with power and on target, that's usually enough but just one of those games were nothing goes for you.
Players anxious, not controlling easy passes.
Thought Robinson was really up for it today but he couldn't make it happen.
Players coming back may make the difference over the last 6 games.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #606 on: Today at 06:41:36 pm »
If the likes of Danns are good enough for a cup final, Id rather see their energy and unpredictability against Palace than shots from bad angles that dont trouble anyone.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,924
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #607 on: Today at 06:50:05 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 06:41:36 pm
If the likes of Danns are good enough for a cup final, Id rather see their energy and unpredictability against Palace than shots from bad angles that dont trouble anyone.
Was going to post this earlier. What happened to trusting the youth? I find it bizarre that we havent seen them since the regulars started coming back. I thought they earned their chance to get at least some minutes.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #608 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm »
Yus, +1 goal difference...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,995
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:34:52 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:50:05 pm
Was going to post this earlier. What happened to trusting the youth? I find it bizarre that we havent seen them since the regulars started coming back. I thought they earned their chance to get at least some minutes.

Danns would have more likely got at least one goal off the bench in the last 3 shitshows we've seen in front of goal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #610 on: Today at 07:39:33 pm »
Created enough to win the game. Missed chances and Palace scored of their big chances.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,959
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #611 on: Today at 07:42:48 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:39:33 pm
Created enough to win the game. Missed chances and Palace scored of their big chances.

Palace had two other huge chances. Ali made a wonder save although VVD was fouled and Robbo cleared off line.

But we missed at least 6 clear cut chances
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,949
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #612 on: Today at 07:50:21 pm »

started with no intensity
Conceded first
Lost our nerve

The players have let their heads drop due to some poor results, its a shame there isnt a Milner in the dressing room as i dont see where the leadership will come from to turn this around
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,271
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #613 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:39:33 pm
Created enough to win the game. Missed chances and Palace scored of their big chances.

To be fair that simplifies everything. Its not that simple.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #614 on: Today at 07:53:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:46 pm
To be fair that simplifies everything. Its not that simple.

Certainly not today. Massively off it in a few different departments.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,137
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #615 on: Today at 07:55:27 pm »
In the last 6 matches in the PL, LFC

Attempts - 149 - Rank 1
Attempts on target - 38 - Rank 4
Goals - 9 - Rank 9
Shot conversion - 6% - Rank 19

The stats confirm what our eyes tell us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,271
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #616 on: Today at 07:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:55:27 pm
In the last 6 matches in the PL, LFC

Attempts - 149 - Rank 1
Attempts on target - 38 - Rank 4
Goals - 9 - Rank 9
Shot conversion - 6% - Rank 19

The stats confirm what our eyes tell us.

It does in a way, but things are a bit off even without that.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,959
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #617 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:50:21 pm
started with no intensity
Conceded first
Lost our nerve

The players have let their heads drop due to some poor results, its a shame there isnt a Milner in the dressing room as i dont see where the leadership will come from to turn this around

They haven't though.

We were shit Thursday but could have won 5-2 today.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #618 on: Today at 07:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:55:27 pm
In the last 6 matches in the PL, LFC

Attempts - 149 - Rank 1
Attempts on target - 38 - Rank 4
Goals - 9 - Rank 9
Shot conversion - 6% - Rank 19

The stats confirm what our eyes tell us.

Bloody hell that's appalling. You could maybe forgive it over 1 or 2 games but 6 is a big enough sample size to accept that it's a big problem.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #619 on: Today at 07:59:28 pm »
I think Atalanta and Palace (1st half) had figured out what you do against that particular Liverpool system, man to man mark, high press on the 6, shut the middle of the pitch to force Endo/Konate & VVD to break lines or just go long, try to force Liverpool wide and on the counter leave the overload on Liverpool's right back.
Trent coming on & Macca as the 6 changed up the system and consequently they got out less, and Liverpool created a ton of chances, all be it Trent did look very rusty which is understandable. Can't say much for the missing chances, some unlucky with late Palace blocks, some utterly abysmal finishing. 
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,271
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #620 on: Today at 07:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:57:11 pm
They haven't though.

We were shit Thursday but could have won 5-2 today.

We were awful today as well.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,959
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:02:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:41 pm
We were awful today as well.

We weren't that bad.

Endo chance goes in and it settles us.

We then missed the one on one and the point blank chances from Mo / Jota / Nunez.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #622 on: Today at 08:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:57:11 pm
They haven't though.

We were shit Thursday but could have won 5-2 today.

We were really bad today, regardless of the result. Particularly in the first half. Could barely find each other with a pass, wasn't sure what the plan was at all and conceded our customary goal. To say there was three or four players off it in that half would be a huge understatement.

Palace weren't as good as Atalanta but they approached the game in a similar manner.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:19 pm by StevoHimself »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,995
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #623 on: Today at 08:05:26 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:59:28 pm
I think Atalanta and Palace (1st half) had figured out what you do against that particular Liverpool system, man to man mark, high press on the 6, shut the middle of the pitch to force Endo/Konate & VVD to break lines or just go long, try to force Liverpool wide and on the counter leave the overload on Liverpool's right back.
Trent coming on & Macca as the 6 changed up the system and consequently they got out less, and Liverpool created a ton of chances, all be it Trent did look very rusty which is understandable. Can't say much for the missing chances, some unlucky with late Palace blocks, some utterly abysmal finishing.

If only we could have got 3 months out of Thiago for the run in as well.

We were far too predictable until we made the changes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,959
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #624 on: Today at 08:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:26 pm
If only we could have got 3 months out of Thiago for the run in as well.

We were far too predictable until we made the changes.

I think Klopp made an error with the team today.

Mac, Jones and Dom may have been better. Even Elliott in there too.

Endo has looked tired.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #625 on: Today at 08:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:26 pm
If only we could have got 3 months out of Thiago for the run in as well.

We were far too predictable until we made the changes.

He's so good for build up from deep. A clip on twitter against City in the FA Cup semi was doing the rounds where he's toying with Rodri and Gundogan.

Thought they massively lacked energy too, first goal is criminal.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 