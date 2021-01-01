I think Atalanta and Palace (1st half) had figured out what you do against that particular Liverpool system, man to man mark, high press on the 6, shut the middle of the pitch to force Endo/Konate & VVD to break lines or just go long, try to force Liverpool wide and on the counter leave the overload on Liverpool's right back.

Trent coming on & Macca as the 6 changed up the system and consequently they got out less, and Liverpool created a ton of chances, all be it Trent did look very rusty which is understandable. Can't say much for the missing chances, some unlucky with late Palace blocks, some utterly abysmal finishing.