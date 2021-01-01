Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat (Read 317 times)
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,296
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 11:50:17 pm »
Then i've got no answers.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2