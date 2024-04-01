« previous next »
Club statement, re ticket prices

Club statement, re ticket prices
Today at 02:51:08 pm
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:54:38 pm
c*nts, upper anny loads more money loads more hospo.
Hospo prices in general been on the rise for years anyway further lining their pockets.
Extra million quid in their pockets that means nothing in the grand scheme of what the club takes in. Fuckin scumbags and to think they had the cheek to consider increasing the price of that piece of shit membership, a yearly fee for a chance at tickets!!! Bastards
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm
Today, representatives from LFC and the Supporters Board met to discuss engagement processes and the recent two per cent ticket price rise announced for general admission and matchday tickets.

LFC confirmed that its decision on the two per cent rise will not be reversed.

LFC has agreed to review and improve its engagement approach in collaboration with the Supporters Board as it was acknowledged by both parties that more meaningful engagement over ticket prices is required.

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm
Somewhere in Arizona there's a fella logging on to say who cares, it's only 2%, we're privileged to live near Anfield.
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:59:08 pm
If Im right, thats 2% every year for 5 years, so roughly thats 10% increase over 5 years if my dumb maths is correct, but with no rise in the previous 5, thats a 10% rise over 10 years(roughly speaking) which equates to 1% per year, over 10 years. Is that correct?



Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:57:16 pm
Somewhere in Arizona there's a fella logging on to say who cares, it's only 2%, we're privileged to live near Anfield.

Good point. Lets move this to the ticketing forum.

This is for people who actually go, I guess. Going criteria I declare as 20+ games a season.

Lets go match goers!
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:08:37 pm
Oh boy this is going to cause bigger issues.

Where did the 2% hike come from? Could they not increase it by say 0.5% initially or something?
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #7 on: Today at 03:13:39 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:54:50 pm
Today, representatives from LFC and the Supporters Board met to discuss engagement processes and the recent two per cent ticket price rise announced for general admission and matchday tickets.

LFC confirmed that its decision on the two per cent rise will not be reversed.

LFC has agreed to review and improve its engagement approach in collaboration with the Supporters Board as it was acknowledged by both parties that more meaningful engagement over ticket prices is required.

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.

We've all heard this from the club before - many times, in fact - and yet here we are... with more promises from the club to 'review and improve its engagement approach in collaboration' with the Supporters Board (and other fan representative groups).

It'd more meaningful if they actually started improving 'its engagement approach in collaboration' - instead of just repeatedly telling us they will.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:54:50 pm
Today, representatives from LFC and the Supporters Board met to discuss engagement processes and the recent two per cent ticket price rise announced for general admission and matchday tickets.

LFC confirmed that its decision on the two per cent rise will not be reversed.

LFC has agreed to review and improve its engagement approach in collaboration with the Supporters Board as it was acknowledged by both parties that more meaningful engagement over ticket prices is required.

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.

'Well done, boys. Good process.'  :butt

Last Edit: Today at 03:17:24 pm by oojason
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:17:41 pm
Remember after the Super League malarkey FSG signed a deal to have meaningful reprsentation from the fans on the board regarding key decisons? We all knew that wasn't going to mean anything.
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:17:41 pm
Remember after the Super League malarkey FSG signed a deal to have meaningful reprsentation from the fans on the board regarding key decisons? We all knew that wasn't going to mean anything.

If you ran your own business, would you let the customers decide on how you run it?

Just asking
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:26:31 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:24:32 pm
If you ran your own business, would you let the customers decide on how you run it?

Just asking


It's our club though! :P
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:26:45 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:24:32 pm
If you ran your own business, would you let the customers decide on how you run it?

Just asking

You wouldn't.

But FSG tried to spin it as this will matter and the PR spin from the LFC journos trying to make out they would matter was off the scale.  :D
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:30:54 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:24:32 pm
If you ran your own business, would you let the customers decide on how you run it?

Just asking


It's a football club.

Though I do imagine they don't regard 2% price rise as a key decision, rightly or wrongly.
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #13 on: Today at 03:33:21 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:24:32 pm
If you ran your own business, would you let the customers decide on how you run it?

Just asking


If you are owned by a US consortium then surely The customer is always right.
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:33:57 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:24:32 pm
If you ran your own business, would you let the customers decide on how you run it?

Just asking

Chopper, mate - that's somewhat of a false equivalency (and you know that). But... it seems that business gave customers a voice to be heard at board level - though then admits it hasn't listened to that voice (or the board of customers and other customer groups it also talks to). It instead promises to again improve upon listening to its valued 'customers'... despite the fact it has made these promises many times before...

How'd you think the 'business' is going to be seen in the eyes of those 'customers'?


Anyway, back to the club statement... what an inadequate and empty statement that is.

Last Edit: Today at 03:56:28 pm by oojason
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #15 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm
I have to be blunt here, but what's the end-game for the supporter groups fighting against this? I'm sure they would like the tickets to be even cheaper as well? Surely its a simple game of supply and demand, when's the last time we didn't sell out a game, 20+ years ago? From FSG's point of view, why would they not increase ticket prices when there is clearly more demand than supply? I'm sure there will be some people on the threshold where this increase makes it too expensive, and they should give up their tickets. I had to buy a 9 year old car recently because a 6-year old was too expensive.

No it doesn't affect me, I get that. Maybe if I lived in Liverpool I would be jaded by now but the thought of being able to have a season ticket and attend 20+ games a season just seems so incredible to me that I don't know why I would be concerned about, as someone above has posted, a 10% increase over 10 years. Inflation for everything else in that 10 year period must be 30+%.

Also only Newcastle and City get to not-care about ticket income (aside from accountancy reasons). Everyone else has to nickle-and-dime their way into trying to be competitive financially so in reality this is another symptom of their blight on football but that genie is out of the bottle.

One thing I would say is, which would probably be even more controvesial, is that together with the recent announcement of safe-standing in the Kop IMO the Kop ticket prices should be capped, there should only be game-game sales for it (ie no season tickets), and preference should be give if at all possible to local, younger people. I don't mean children, I'm thinking specifically the 16-30 age group. I have this idea that a more varied group of younger people being in there together with the novelty, would massively improve the atmosphere.
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #16 on: Today at 03:41:08 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:24:32 pm
If you ran your own business, would you let the customers decide on how you run it?

Just asking


Poor fishing.
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #17 on: Today at 03:52:30 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:35:16 pm
I have to be blunt here, but what's the end-game for the supporter groups fighting against this? I'm sure they would like the tickets to be even cheaper as well? Surely its a simple game of supply and demand, when's the last time we didn't sell out a game, 20+ years ago? From FSG's point of view, why would they not increase ticket prices when there is clearly more demand than supply? I'm sure there will be some people on the threshold where this increase makes it too expensive, and they should give up their tickets. I had to buy a 9 year old car recently because a 6-year old was too expensive.

No it doesn't affect me, I get that. Maybe if I lived in Liverpool I would be jaded by now but the thought of being able to have a season ticket and attend 20+ games a season just seems so incredible to me that I don't know why I would be concerned about, as someone above has posted, a 10% increase over 10 years. Inflation for everything else in that 10 year period must be 30+%.

That's probably more suited for the 'Atmosphere at Anfield' thread than this on the club statement? :) but... these may be of some interest mate; and they likely give the answers you're looking for, a little more info and background, and put it over far better than I could...


'Manchester United v Liverpool | The Friday Night With Erdinger' - from The Anfield Wrap (a good insightful talk about the LFC ticket price rises for the first 15 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TgKypdyLfmc



'Manchester United 2 Liverpool 2 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from The Anfield Wrap (90 seconds in, for a couple of minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM



'The Ticket Price Debate | Subscriber Show 50 [WATCH FOR FREE]' - The Late Challenge Podcast; with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ6aLRaJKL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ6aLRaJKL8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GJ6aLRaJKL8



'Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool fans' protest at ticket prices' - 2 minute video, from This Is Anfield (pre-Atalanta match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ui9DoKr1p9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ui9DoKr1p9g</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ui9DoKr1p9g



'Liverpool fans were right to protest on big European night  as FSG watched on' (article by David Lynch):-

www.thisisanfield.com/2024/04/liverpool-fans-were-right-to-protest-on-big-european-night-as-fsg-watched-on



Last Edit: Today at 03:59:48 pm by oojason
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #18 on: Today at 04:07:38 pm
That statement shows they are just laughing at every single one of us.

We a literally a cell in an Excel Spreadsheet.

'oh sorry. We'll maybe try to find time to increase supporter engagement sometime in the future. But in the meantime, you guys pay your extra 2% and be happy. Please like the SC Johnson YouTube video because we had Salah play James Bond. YNWA
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #19 on: Today at 04:17:05 pm
No fishing, Im being objective.

2% equates to 80p a game for me. Over 5 years and adding the increase year on year, thatll be about about £5-6 extra a game, in year 5? Thats circa £100 extra a season in 2029, from this seasons price.

I go back to what I say earlier- over 10 years thats £10 a season, 50p a game.

Is that correct?
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #20 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm
Genuinely losing interest in this club. This doesnt mean more. Klopp is leaving at the right time and its probably the right time for a lot of us to walk too.
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #21 on: Today at 04:26:48 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 04:17:05 pm
No fishing, Im being objective.

2% equates to 80p a game for me. Over 5 years and adding the increase year on year, thatll be about about £5-6 extra a game, in year 5? Thats circa £100 extra a season in 2029, from this seasons price.

I go back to what I say earlier- over 10 years thats £10 a season, 50p a game.

Is that correct?

Its not the extra £10 though, its the fact that its a tenner on top of everything else we're expected to fork out for. They don't need an extra £1 mill, they could easily get that out of sponsors if they did though and while they are asking supporters to find more and more money, we've got a current player looking at buying a £4million house. That's the gulf between us.

Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #22 on: Today at 04:34:18 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 04:17:05 pm
No fishing, Im being objective.

2% equates to 80p a game for me. Over 5 years and adding the increase year on year, thatll be about about £5-6 extra a game, in year 5? Thats circa £100 extra a season in 2029, from this seasons price.

I go back to what I say earlier- over 10 years thats £10 a season, 50p a game.

Is that correct?

No Chopper, sorry - that's not being objective, mate.

Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:19:10 pm
Genuinely losing interest in this club. This doesnt mean more. Klopp is leaving at the right time and its probably the right time for a lot of us to walk too.

Not just the club for me. I've all but lost interest in the game itself. Klopp leaving at the end of the season is when I'll be jacking it in and going to watch my local non-league side (be able to take the nephews & nieces, no issues with tickets or availability, memberships, owners treating us like shite, have a drink and pie, at a decent price), and no longer having anything to do with the charade that is modern footy.
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #23 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm
Thousands more corporate hospitality seats in to further dilute an already poor atmosphere, charging fuck knows what in the process. TV and sponsorship deals never worth more and will also continue to rise. There is no need to charge more than what they were already, even if it's a minor increase for every person. Someone earlier in the thread says is the end game of the supporters group to get prices down ... it fucking should be IMO. It was with their hard work among other groups across the country to get away tickets down to 30 pound. If you wanted an away ticket to see us play Spurs or Arsenal without those protests you'd probably be paying 80 quid or something now. At least most of the people who actually go would be, anyway.

The next protest should bring loads of fan groups together to get home matches to cost the same. That'd be 570 quid for an adult season ticket and yeah it wouldn't look quite as nice on a spreadsheet but just find some official hand dryer sponsor for the toilets in the ground or something you robbing fuckers  :wanker
Re: Club statement, re ticket prices
Reply #24 on: Today at 04:35:43 pm
Players, coaches, directors never seem to get a salary decrease, they could all agree to fund things like this.

Disappointing by the club, if it would bring in £20mil a season then there is some sort of argument but its peanuts in the gran scheme of our revenues.
