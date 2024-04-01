I have to be blunt here, but what's the end-game for the supporter groups fighting against this? I'm sure they would like the tickets to be even cheaper as well? Surely its a simple game of supply and demand, when's the last time we didn't sell out a game, 20+ years ago? From FSG's point of view, why would they not increase ticket prices when there is clearly more demand than supply? I'm sure there will be some people on the threshold where this increase makes it too expensive, and they should give up their tickets. I had to buy a 9 year old car recently because a 6-year old was too expensive.



No it doesn't affect me, I get that. Maybe if I lived in Liverpool I would be jaded by now but the thought of being able to have a season ticket and attend 20+ games a season just seems so incredible to me that I don't know why I would be concerned about, as someone above has posted, a 10% increase over 10 years. Inflation for everything else in that 10 year period must be 30+%.



Also only Newcastle and City get to not-care about ticket income (aside from accountancy reasons). Everyone else has to nickle-and-dime their way into trying to be competitive financially so in reality this is another symptom of their blight on football but that genie is out of the bottle.



One thing I would say is, which would probably be even more controvesial, is that together with the recent announcement of safe-standing in the Kop IMO the Kop ticket prices should be capped, there should only be game-game sales for it (ie no season tickets), and preference should be give if at all possible to local, younger people. I don't mean children, I'm thinking specifically the 16-30 age group. I have this idea that a more varied group of younger people being in there together with the novelty, would massively improve the atmosphere.