« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gone off in Sydney  (Read 1770 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,497
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:39:14 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:02:57 am
I was thinking similar about your defence of her.  Reeks of an agenda :wave
bit cowardly to call someone a racist, but then completely cower and back out when asked for the tiniest modicum of any justification for such a serious accusation (against someone who's won a defamation case no-less ;D ) :wave

as I said, it's training people to not take you seriously when you're making serious claims.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,497
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:43:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:13:34 am
I didn't know who this Rachel Riley was until five minutes ago, but if you start publicly attributing atrocities to a race or religion before the facts are known (and don't give me "she didn't say that, only that this is what X looks like"... end result is the same), then that is the dictionary definition of prejudice right there.
if it's truly prejudicial, then it's at the expense/against violent fascist terrorists.

what's the "end result"? a slur on the reputation of people who try to murder civilians? I would imagine their PR team aren't too actively upset
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:56:36 am »
Racist or not, c*nt or not, Oxford graduate or not. She certainly isn't very bright.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,741
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:01:36 am »
My mum and I were at Bondi Junction Westfield just a couple of hours before this happened. We had some coffee and food there before heading off. It seemed like a completely unremarkable day then at Bondi Jn; just loads of people out shopping, people catching up over coffee, children running around, the usual stuff.

Crazy to think all of that changed in the blink of an eye. To blame this on mental illness is to do the many people suffering from mental illnesses of various types a disservice. The media coverage, particularly Channel 7's, has been a total disgrace. Well done to the Police officer who took the guy out. I'm not for police violence, but he was walking around stabbing anyone in sight and was a clear danger to the lives of many.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 