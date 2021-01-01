My mum and I were at Bondi Junction Westfield just a couple of hours before this happened. We had some coffee and food there before heading off. It seemed like a completely unremarkable day then at Bondi Jn; just loads of people out shopping, people catching up over coffee, children running around, the usual stuff.



Crazy to think all of that changed in the blink of an eye. To blame this on mental illness is to do the many people suffering from mental illnesses of various types a disservice. The media coverage, particularly Channel 7's, has been a total disgrace. Well done to the Police officer who took the guy out. I'm not for police violence, but he was walking around stabbing anyone in sight and was a clear danger to the lives of many.