Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #200 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:04:51 am
Didn't realise Manc Kavanagh was the Ref and Jet set Abu Dhabi Oliver on VAR.

So that's Tierney, Coote, Taylor and Kavanagh in our last 4 games.

So we shouldn't be getting any of them again in the last 6 games now right, seeing as they are 27 Refs in the PL.

Just fucking win.



We shouldn't but we will.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #201 on: Today at 10:14:02 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:04:51 am
Didn't realise Manc Kavanagh was the Ref and Jet set Abu Dhabi Oliver on VAR.

So that's Tierney, Coote, Taylor and Kavanagh in our last 4 games.

So we shouldn't be getting any of them again in the last 6 games now right, seeing as they are 27 Refs in the PL.

Just fucking win.



Yeah that's why I've no confidence whatsoever that we'll win.

Abu Dhabi Olly will fuck us over and Manc Kavanagh will stick the boot in.

Most bent league in the world just gets more fucked up every week - seen the replay on the Manc penno :lmao :lmao and the penno not given to Bournmouth

Italy had nothing on this league. But I'm sure that Manc Webb will be out on Monday telling us how it's not fucking bent
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #202 on: Today at 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:08:36 am
Konate can't start two games in a week. Ideally, he wouldn't have been injured vs SU and started the Manu but now he is in the midweek rotation.
We could have just not had him start the Atalanta game where we'd made a bunch of changes anyway if we felt.he was that important
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:01 am by Chris~ »
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #203 on: Today at 10:19:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:14:02 am
Yeah that's why I've no confidence whatsoever that we'll win.

Abu Dhabi Olly will fuck us over and Manc Kavanagh will stick the boot in.

Most bent league in the world just gets more fucked up every week - seen the replay on the Manc penno :lmao :lmao and the penno not given to Bournmouth

Italy had nothing on this league. But I'm sure that Manc Webb will be out on Monday telling us how it's not fucking bent

There was no VAR then though. It's a cheater's charter and then they can wheel out any excuse to justify the decisions they make with ridiculous terminology. It's manipulating results. It was more difficult for a referee to cheat.

But the shit Ferguson pulled and got away with, was as bad as anything in Italy. The Scottish Moggi. All these Manc refs (and Webb and Riley) are his legacy.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #204 on: Today at 10:20:08 am »
If Olise starts then he's the main one that would worry me. We'll have to play well as a team and not make any silly mistakes. We'll also have to start to take our chances. I think Jota will play a big part today even if he doesn't start (which I don't expect him to).
#JFT97

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #205 on: Today at 10:32:35 am »
7-0 please. Play Jota and Jones, lose Nunez and Dom.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #206 on: Today at 10:40:27 am »
Only changes are Ali, Bradley and Quansah in for Kelleher, Gomez and Konate.

Glad Endo and Dom stay in. They're needed today.

Want to see Jota at 55ish for Nunez.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:45:48 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:34:10 am
Is it fair to now say Klopp sees Quansah as first choice over Konate? Or is it still about managing Konate's fitness

No, don't think that's the case.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:54:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:45:22 am
If we do lose today, we can all relax and enjoy the games til the end of the season with nothing riding on them.

Yeah it will be boss that wont it.

Cant wait.
