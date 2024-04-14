Lineup's apparently leaked, same as against United with Ali in goal. Grain of salt.



It isn't normally leaked this early so I doubt it's true.If it is the same line up that we started against utd (with the exception of Alisson), I have to say I'll be slightly disappointed despite that team being more than good enough on paper. For me Endo needs to warm the bench today. I thought he was really poor in the last game and I've been singing his praises. I also wouldn't start Szoboszlai either. He's not been in good form for a while. He needs to offer more than just his pressing and energy.KelleherBradleyKonateVan DijkRobertsonMac AllisterElliottJonesSalahNunezDiazMy only question mark is whether to start Jones or Gravenberch but I went with the former in the end. He was dilly- dallying on the ball a bit too much again on Thursday, however, to be fair to him, he's still getting up to match speed.