We should be playing players based on merit. Im not a fan of that leaked side (if true).
If it's the line from the Manu game;
Front 3
Diaz, Nunez, Salah - Who are you dropping from that?
Midfield 3
Mac, Endo, Dom - Argument for dropping Endo or Dom but for whom? Jones is rusty, Gravenberch is way off the pace, and Elliott currently is better off the bench
Back 5
Kelleher, Robertson, Bradley, VVD, Quansah - Who are you dropping? Robertson and Bradley for width. The leak says Allison is in. Konate has struggled in his last two starts.