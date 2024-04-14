« previous next »
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00

farawayred

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #160 on: Today at 05:08:55 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 04:58:23 am
Lineup's apparently leaked, same as against United with Ali in goal. Grain of salt.
If true, who the fuck is leaking the teams?!
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #161 on: Today at 05:17:02 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:08:55 am
If true, who the fuck is leaking the teams?!
Leaks are nearly always from a player
farawayred

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #162 on: Today at 05:19:32 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 05:17:02 am
Leaks are nearly always from a player
If so, find him, line him up, and every other player take a turn of kicking him in the nuts. That's absurd...
HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #163 on: Today at 06:25:54 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 04:58:23 am
Lineup's apparently leaked, same as against United with Ali in goal. Grain of salt.

It isn't normally leaked this early so I doubt it's true.

If it is the same line up that we started against utd (with the exception of Alisson), I have to say I'll be slightly disappointed despite that team being more than good enough on paper. For me Endo needs to warm the bench today. I thought he was really poor in the last game and I've been singing his praises. I also wouldn't start Szoboszlai either. He's not been in good form for a while. He needs to offer more than just his pressing and energy.

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Elliott
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

My only question mark is whether to start Jones or Gravenberch but I went with the former in the end. He was dilly- dallying on the ball a bit too much again on Thursday, however, to be fair to him, he's still getting up to match speed.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #164 on: Today at 07:51:40 am
People will lose their heads if thats the side but we actually played well versus United bar the finishing.

Thats bound to improve and you would imagine we will score a lucky goal at some stage.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #165 on: Today at 08:39:12 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:51:40 am
People will lose their heads if thats the side but we actually played well versus United bar the finishing.

Thats bound to improve and you would imagine we will score a lucky goal at some stage.

I'd take that line up. Ali will be a big boost when he's back, although he could be rusty if we compound it with one of our customary dodgy start. Thursday seemed a game too far for Kelleher although he was left with far too much to do and still made good saves.

Konate will needs his minutes managing, although I think we've played him in the wrong games since the break.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #166 on: Today at 08:45:22 am
If we do lose today, we can all relax and enjoy the games til the end of the season with nothing riding on them.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #167 on: Today at 08:52:01 am
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:16:07 am
Lose and the league is over. That goes for arsenal and 115 aswell, though looking at 115's remaining games, they arent losing any of those in a title run in.

A loss for us or Arsenal and City are champions.

City are winning all of their games.

Arsenal will drop points.

We, sadly, will probably drop points again unless we quickly get our shit together starting today.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #168 on: Today at 08:52:14 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:39:12 am
I'd take that line up. Ali will be a big boost when he's back, although he could be rusty if we compound it with one of our customary dodgy start. Thursday seemed a game too far for Kelleher although he was left with far too much to do and still made good saves.

Konate will needs his minutes managing, although I think we've played him in the wrong games since the break.

Konate was really poor Thursday and against Sheffield United.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #169 on: Today at 08:53:18 am
City are winning out. It's what they do.
Wool

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #170 on: Today at 08:54:02 am
We should be playing players based on merit. Im not a fan of that leaked side (if true).
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #171 on: Today at 08:57:27 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:52:01 am
A loss for us or Arsenal and City are champions.

City are winning all of their games.

Arsenal will drop points.

We, sadly, will probably drop points again unless we quickly get our shit together starting today.

We'll get fucked by PGMOL again today. Can see it coming a mile off.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #172 on: Today at 09:03:52 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:54:02 am
We should be playing players based on merit. Im not a fan of that leaked side (if true).

If it's the line from the Manu game;

Front 3
Diaz, Nunez, Salah - Who are you dropping from that?

Midfield 3
Mac, Endo, Dom - Argument for dropping Endo or Dom but for whom? Jones is rusty, Gravenberch is way off the pace, and Elliott currently is better off the bench

Back 5
Kelleher, Robertson, Bradley, VVD, Quansah - Who are you dropping? Robertson and Bradley for width. The leak says Allison is in. Konate has struggled in his last two starts.

HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #173 on: Today at 09:03:54 am
Looks like Alisson is definitely starting according to one of the fellas that gets the team right
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #174 on: Today at 09:04:56 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:53:18 am
City are winning out. It's what they do.

They haven't won out since 18/19 tbf, although they haven't really needed to other than 21/22.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #175 on: Today at 09:06:12 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:04:56 am
They haven't won out since 18/19 tbf, although they haven't really needed to other than 21/22.

Last season, they would have won those last two games if they needed to. The title was on at that point.
Caston

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #176 on: Today at 09:12:55 am
Good to have Ali back.

Hopefully Jota and Trent get good minutes off the bench.
Redley

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #177 on: Today at 09:14:06 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:06:12 am
Last season, they would have won those last two games if they needed to. The title was on at that point.

They might have, they might not. They were two tricky games on paper against teams theyve found it tougher against than most. Point isthey didnt. And they didnt in 21/22. They last did in 18/19, when we were both better teams than we are now.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #178 on: Today at 09:16:14 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:06:12 am
Last season, they would have won those last two games if they needed to. The title was on at that point.

They may well have, but there's no way of knowing. They didn't beat West Ham at the same stage in 21/22 when they theoretically needed to.
Wool

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #179 on: Today at 09:20:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:03:52 am
If it's the line from the Manu game;

Front 3
Diaz, Nunez, Salah - Who are you dropping from that?

Midfield 3
Mac, Endo, Dom - Argument for dropping Endo or Dom but for whom? Jones is rusty, Gravenberch is way off the pace, and Elliott currently is better off the bench

Back 5
Kelleher, Robertson, Bradley, VVD, Quansah - Who are you dropping? Robertson and Bradley for width. The leak says Allison is in. Konate has struggled in his last two starts.
Endo shouldnt be starting. Id drop Mac Allister deeper and play Elliot in the midfield if Jones isnt ready.
