Lineup's apparently leaked, same as against United with Ali in goal. Grain of salt.
It isn't normally leaked this early so I doubt it's true.
If it is the same line up that we started against utd (with the exception of Alisson), I have to say I'll be slightly disappointed despite that team being more than good enough on paper. For me Endo needs to warm the bench today. I thought he was really poor in the last game and I've been singing his praises. I also wouldn't start Szoboszlai either. He's not been in good form for a while. He needs to offer more than just his pressing and energy.
Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Elliott
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz
My only question mark is whether to start Jones or Gravenberch but I went with the former in the end. He was dilly- dallying on the ball a bit too much again on Thursday, however, to be fair to him, he's still getting up to match speed.