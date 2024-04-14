« previous next »
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00

Reply #160 on: Today at 05:08:55 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 04:58:23 am
Lineup's apparently leaked, same as against United with Ali in goal. Grain of salt.
If true, who the fuck is leaking the teams?!
Reply #161 on: Today at 05:17:02 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:08:55 am
If true, who the fuck is leaking the teams?!
Leaks are nearly always from a player
Reply #162 on: Today at 05:19:32 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 05:17:02 am
Leaks are nearly always from a player
If so, find him, line him up, and every other player take a turn of kicking him in the nuts. That's absurd...
Reply #163 on: Today at 06:25:54 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 04:58:23 am
Lineup's apparently leaked, same as against United with Ali in goal. Grain of salt.

It isn't normally leaked this early so I doubt it's true.

If it is the same line up that we started against utd (with the exception of Alisson), I have to say I'll be slightly disappointed despite that team being more than good enough on paper. For me Endo needs to warm the bench today. I thought he was really poor in the last game and I've been singing his praises. I also wouldn't start Szoboszlai either. He's not been in good form for a while. He needs to offer more than just his pressing and energy.

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Elliott
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

My only question mark is whether to start Jones or Gravenberch but I went with the former in the end. He was dilly- dallying on the ball a bit too much again on Thursday, however, to be fair to him, he's still getting up to match speed.
Reply #164 on: Today at 07:51:40 am
People will lose their heads if thats the side but we actually played well versus United bar the finishing.

Thats bound to improve and you would imagine we will score a lucky goal at some stage.
