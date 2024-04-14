« previous next »
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:26:30 pm
really hope we get that Jones-Macallister-Szoboslai midfield again, if not Palace then for Fulham
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:29:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
That feels like a very mad feeling.

Cant see us smacking a team 6/7-0.
before every game there's always idiots claiming we'll run up a fucking cricket score.  it's fucking childish, esp when it doesn't happen and they lose their shit and go after players left right and centre.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm
Really hope we dont get thumped.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:11:32 am
Those calling for Danns, he played and scored for the U21s tonight so I imagine unlikely to be in the squad. Probably wouldnt have been anyway given weve almost got a full squad again inc. all our attackers
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:13:25 am
Quote from: duvva  on Today at 12:11:32 am
Those calling for Danns, he played and scored for the U21s tonight so I imagine unlikely to be in the squad. Probably wouldn’t have been anyway given we’ve almost got a full squad again inc. all our attackers
Sounds like people are desperate for Danns.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:17:33 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:13:25 am
Sounds like people are desperate for Danns.
I see what you did there
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:42:26 am
Will take a nervy 1-0 win.  Any win will do after the last two games
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #87 on: Today at 03:42:51 am
If we don't win this, that's the end of our title hope.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #88 on: Today at 06:05:05 am
Just don't give up a goal or massive chance in the first 150 seconds, then we'll take it from there.

Can we find some non- league side to play a 5 minute friendly against our boys prior to kick off? Get it out of the system...?
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #89 on: Today at 09:21:25 am
Expecting a big backlash here.

Klopp would have hammered the players after the Europa mess.

Big win needed.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #90 on: Today at 09:58:40 am
It's my birthday tomorrow so i'm keeping everything crossed we win or even better we smash those eagles!!
YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #91 on: Today at 10:29:33 am
Alisson
Trent
VVD
Ibou
Robbo
Mac
Endo
Jones
Salah
Jota
Diaz
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #92 on: Today at 10:59:03 am
I have no idea what to expect.

Don't see much changing but would love a convincing 3 - 0 win with all our goals before half time. Players really need to respond.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #93 on: Today at 11:00:33 am
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 10:29:33 am
Alisson
Trent
VVD
Ibou
Robbo
Mac
Endo
Jones
Salah
Jota
Diaz

Why are people putting Alisson into the team? He's not bee given a date back at the moment, unless I missed it.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #94 on: Today at 11:17:08 am
trent is not fit enough to start tomorrow

ali maybe

jota could start and play 45 mins
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #95 on: Today at 11:34:19 am
It'll be interesting to see which Liverpool turn up here. There has been an occasional theme during Klopp's tenure that, when chasing, we peak slightly too early (injuries and bad luck take their toll) and, despite getting into a good position, we limp over the line.

Perhaps this will be similar to 21/22 and the iffy performances (and bad one on Thursday) post internationals will signal a petering out of our season again. Perhaps it will actually act as a slight correction to the level that Klopp has managed to get us to, because we certainly look like the 3rd best team in the title race at the moment.

Amazing to think that we've gone from dreaming about a possible quadruple a few weeks ago to likely having to accept that the league cup will be all we get to send Klopp off. The result (and performance) against Palace will tell us alot about what the next few weeks will look like. 
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #96 on: Today at 11:36:41 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:00:33 am
Why are people putting Alisson into the team? He's not bee given a date back at the moment, unless I missed it.

It was the way Klopp spoke last week, iirc, he said Ali Trent and Jota had been training together and we're about ready or something like that. Ali had yesterday and today to train, so he may be ready for tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #97 on: Today at 11:38:57 am
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 10:29:33 am
Alisson
Trent
VVD
Ibou
Robbo
Mac
Endo
Jones
Salah
Jota
Diaz

People's heads are going to fall off when Quansah inevitably starts. I'd prepare for that to be the case.

Don't think it's a problem for tomorrow to be honest, but it would be a little weird if Konate has now ended up playing the less big games.

Would like to see Jota start if he's able - he's not responsible for the wastefulness vs United or the shocker vs Atalanta, so feel he'll be more confident than any other forward. Think Bradley will start as well, which I'd be totally happy with.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #98 on: Today at 11:43:41 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:11:32 am
Those calling for Danns, he played and scored for the U21s tonight so I imagine unlikely to be in the squad. Probably wouldnt have been anyway given weve almost got a full squad again inc. all our attackers

We almost certainly won't see him again this season, but it's a bit of a shame - he definitely has something about him. His goal in the U21s game was brilliant. The guy certainly doesn't lack confidence or willingness to try things. Personally, I'd like to see him at least in the squad for Atalanta away.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #99 on: Today at 11:54:29 am
Nice one Crimson.

There has to be a reaction against what happened in Thursday. I expect some anger in our performance. That could be a good thing for the run-in. One way of conquering nerves is through anger. And let's be angry from the kick off. Cut out this foolish habit we have of conceding the opening goal.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #100 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm
The psychological effect a win tomorrow would have on the likes of Arsenal should not be underestimated.

Theyre hoping above all hopes that we drop points and must have been wanking themselves into a frenzy at how we played Thursday and listening to everyone writing us off. Aside from being needed by us obviously, the others want us to slip up and give them breathing space or some respite so winning - no matter how - will put the pressure on them more than anything. Arsenal especially.

Showing we wont go away and showing that were not done means winning tomorrow is essential as I can pretty much guarantee that the other two will drop points. In other words, we dont want to be the ones who blink first.

Forget Thursday - its gone and was a prefect storm of things that all went wrong Firnly believe that it wont  happen again and that was the low point. Move on and whoever puts the shirt on tomorrow that played Thursday gets full backing and not dragged through the shit based on that one game. They need us more than anything now and we need them. How anyone can talk of us being out of the race when were joint fucking top still is quite frankly unreal, so stop throwing in the towel so easily. Its quite pathetic.

And should the unthinkable happen and we do lose or draw tomorrow, then fuck it. Well still be in it. Stop the negativity and hand wringing and do what Jurgen said we needed to be: Believers. Superfan, blah, blah , blah, but Ive got enough negativity and stress in my life personally and although was totally gutted about Thursday am not going to let that ruin what has been an absolutely amazing season so far. Fuck this were out of it and the constant dissecting of the failings bollocks. Concentrate on throwing the largest monkey wrench into the works as we can.


Fuck Thursday. Fuck Arsenal. Fuck City. Definitely Fuck PGMOL. Fuck em all. Win tomorrow and see the grins and back slapping after seeing us fail fall away. Fuck it all with the negativity. Stop overanalysing FFS. Tomorrow is a chance to put everything right again. Then see what happens in the away leg next week.


Bring it.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #101 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 12:01:36 pm
Showing we wont go away and showing that were not done means winning tomorrow is essential as I can pretty much guarantee that the other two will drop points. In other words, we dont want to be the ones who blink first.

Errr we already did blink first.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #102 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm
Backs to the walls. It's often a position when we've produced our best.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #103 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm
I'm not a betting person, but stuck a little bet on us getting a red card tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #104 on: Today at 12:26:09 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:42:26 am
Will take a nervy 1-0 win.  Any win will do after the last two games

We'd take that - but if that is the case then you can see that we are probably unlikely to win the title without both a massive uptick in form and others really helping us out.

I noted this earlier - take out the xG - but we really haven't clicked since the break. Brighton, Sheffield, Manu, Atalanta - all pretty disjointed games where we huffed and puffed but had trouble putting them away. And of course we didn't put Manu or Atalanta away.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #105 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:11:32 am
Those calling for Danns, he played and scored for the U21s tonight so I imagine unlikely to be in the squad. Probably wouldnt have been anyway given weve almost got a full squad again inc. all our attackers
it was a fabulous goal as well.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #106 on: Today at 01:03:08 pm
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:59:03 am
I have no idea what to expect.

Don't see much changing but would love a convincing 3 - 0 win with all our goals before half time. Players really need to respond.
as does the crowd.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #107 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:09 pm
We'd take that - but if that is the case then you can see that we are probably unlikely to win the title without both a massive uptick in form and others really helping us out.

I noted this earlier - take out the xG - but we really haven't clicked since the break. Brighton, Sheffield, Manu, Atalanta - all pretty disjointed games where we huffed and puffed but had trouble putting them away. And of course we didn't put Manu or Atalanta away.

I think the Brighton performance got lumped in and it isnt fair. I thought we were good for 80% of that game. Got done with a sucker punch, had some issues which we worked out through the game, continued to fashion chances throught, built sustained periods of pressure and looked likely to score throughout.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #108 on: Today at 01:05:07 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:38:57 am
People's heads are going to fall off when Quansah inevitably starts. I'd prepare for that to be the case.

I think it's at the point where some ppl lose their shit no matter who is in the lineup.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #109 on: Today at 01:12:44 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:43:41 am
We almost certainly won't see him again this season, but it's a bit of a shame - he definitely has something about him. His goal in the U21s game was brilliant. The guy certainly doesn't lack confidence or willingness to try things. Personally, I'd like to see him at least in the squad for Atalanta away.

He won't feature when the senior forwards are all fit. Would have played him off the bench more last few games though. He's fearless and full of confidence in front of goal.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #110 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm
Cheers all.

Bring on Sunday, lets take those points.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #111 on: Today at 01:34:32 pm
Not only do we need to win but I think we need to show the rest how good we actually are, feels like we've been stuttering a bit recently

Need to tighten up a bit at the back as well, a clean sheet would be welcome
