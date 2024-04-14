The psychological effect a win tomorrow would have on the likes of Arsenal should not be underestimated.



Theyre hoping above all hopes that we drop points and must have been wanking themselves into a frenzy at how we played Thursday and listening to everyone writing us off. Aside from being needed by us obviously, the others want us to slip up and give them breathing space or some respite so winning - no matter how - will put the pressure on them more than anything. Arsenal especially.



Showing we wont go away and showing that were not done means winning tomorrow is essential as I can pretty much guarantee that the other two will drop points. In other words, we dont want to be the ones who blink first.



Forget Thursday - its gone and was a prefect storm of things that all went wrong Firnly believe that it wont happen again and that was the low point. Move on and whoever puts the shirt on tomorrow that played Thursday gets full backing and not dragged through the shit based on that one game. They need us more than anything now and we need them. How anyone can talk of us being out of the race when were joint fucking top still is quite frankly unreal, so stop throwing in the towel so easily. Its quite pathetic.



And should the unthinkable happen and we do lose or draw tomorrow, then fuck it. Well still be in it. Stop the negativity and hand wringing and do what Jurgen said we needed to be: Believers. Superfan, blah, blah , blah, but Ive got enough negativity and stress in my life personally and although was totally gutted about Thursday am not going to let that ruin what has been an absolutely amazing season so far. Fuck this were out of it and the constant dissecting of the failings bollocks. Concentrate on throwing the largest monkey wrench into the works as we can.





Fuck Thursday. Fuck Arsenal. Fuck City. Definitely Fuck PGMOL. Fuck em all. Win tomorrow and see the grins and back slapping after seeing us fail fall away. Fuck it all with the negativity. Stop overanalysing FFS. Tomorrow is a chance to put everything right again. Then see what happens in the away leg next week.





Bring it.