1. do you really care what other fans think of our opinions?



2. do you care about theirs? if so, which clubs, and how do you know what "the opinion" of thousands of ppl is?



3. do you honestly believe anyone at PGMOL is tasked with the job of tracking what fans of LFC (or any club) think, about anything? why on earth would they pay someone to do that?





Fair questions, I'll try to answer perhaps at more length than you would like.1. Yes, to an extent. If other fans (not United and City) see injustices against us, then the PGMOL credibility is undermined. Perhaps something may provoke a change, especially with the introduction of an independent observer. PGMOL is currently in exclusive charge of officiating the PL games without accountability to anyone, including the PL. They cannot be taken to court even in CAS. Untouchables. But that's about to end, and part of the reason why is the noise about injustices. I don't want to touch on corruption versus incompetence, albeit I have my opinion on that.2. A conditional yes again. I am a fan of the game and hate everything that puts the game in disrepute. I don't care about which club that is related to. Partisanship aside, I admit to having a clear bias, I will believe that PGMOL is impartial when the statistics demonstrate that. I am a big believer in statistics, that had been my bread and butter for many years, and when PGMOL or fans say that "it all evens out", I would like that to be the case within the associated error. That has not been the case thus far.3. That's a nonsense question asking for an obvious answer. But what's between the lines related to how many times PGMOL had to "open up" because of external noise, including the unfriendly to us media, the apologies they had to issue, etc. Yes, they care about their image, albeit only because they were forced into a corner a few times. Hence the need for independent body.