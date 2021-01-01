« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April  (Read 9154 times)

Online Redley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm
As sure as night follows day, city win out in any run-in.  Anyway,  if we keep winning its Arsenal to worry about. They wont win out, but city will.  As for us, well who knows.

Like last season?
Offline SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm
It's easy for other fans and PGMOL to point to such cases and say that we are deluded, and by extension, whatever we say doesn't have real value. Then we are talking among ourselves only, which has no consequences whatsoever.
who gives a crap what other fans think?  do we care what they think?

and if PGMOL base their thinking on what ppl post on RAWK they're more worthless than we ever dreamed.  in fact if PGMOL spend any time scrolling through fan sites to decide if they're "deluded" or not ..... give me strength. 

you're talking nonsense amigo.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
who gives a crap what other fans think?  do we care what they think?

and if PGMOL base their thinking on what ppl post on RAWK they're more worthless than we ever dreamed.  in fact if PGMOL spend any time scrolling through fan sites to decide if they're "deluded" or not ..... give me strength. 

you're talking nonsense amigo.
One of us surely is.
Offline SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
One of us surely is.
joking aside .....
1. do you really care what other fans think of our opinions?

2. do you care about theirs?  if so, which clubs, and how do you know what "the opinion" of thousands of ppl is?

3. do you honestly believe anyone at PGMOL is tasked with the job of tracking what fans of LFC (or any club) think, about anything? why on earth would they pay someone to do that?
Online TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm
Like last season?

Well yes.  This will be 4 in a row if city win out again.
Online Redley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm
Well yes.  This will be 4 in a row if city win out again.

Wellno :D They didnt win out last season (and didnt the season before either). They have before though, just not in recent seasons :)
Online TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
Wellno :D They didnt win out last season (and didnt the season before either). They have before though, just not in recent seasons :)

When they need to, they win out.  Once the league is won then of course the foot often comes off.   Same as us in 2020.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
Wellno :D They didnt win out last season (and didnt the season before either). They have before though, just not in recent seasons :)

Let's be honest here, if they needed to win the games they would have but the title was already done.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm
joking aside .....
1. do you really care what other fans think of our opinions?

2. do you care about theirs?  if so, which clubs, and how do you know what "the opinion" of thousands of ppl is?

3. do you honestly believe anyone at PGMOL is tasked with the job of tracking what fans of LFC (or any club) think, about anything? why on earth would they pay someone to do that?

Fair questions, I'll try to answer perhaps at more length than you would like.

1. Yes, to an extent. If other fans (not United and City) see injustices against us, then the PGMOL credibility is undermined. Perhaps something may provoke a change, especially with the introduction of an independent observer. PGMOL is currently in exclusive charge of officiating the PL games without accountability to anyone, including the PL. They cannot be taken to court even in CAS. Untouchables. But that's about to end, and part of the reason why is the noise about injustices. I don't want to touch on corruption versus incompetence, albeit I have my opinion on that.

2. A conditional yes again. I am a fan of the game and hate everything that puts the game in disrepute. I don't care about which club that is related to. Partisanship aside, I admit to having a clear bias, I will believe that PGMOL is impartial when the statistics demonstrate that. I am a big believer in statistics, that had been my bread and butter for many years, and when PGMOL or fans say that "it all evens out", I would like that to be the case within the associated error. That has not been the case thus far.

3. That's a nonsense question asking for an obvious answer. But what's between the lines related to how many times PGMOL had to "open up" because of external noise, including the unfriendly to us media, the apologies they had to issue, etc. Yes, they care about their image, albeit only because they were forced into a corner a few times. Hence the need for independent body.
Online Historical Fool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #489 on: Today at 04:06:13 am »
Those are good responses
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #490 on: Today at 01:48:15 pm »
Let's hope Emery can get one over his old side tonight. Good ebening etc, etc.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:54:24 pm »
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #492 on: Today at 03:51:12 pm »
To further compound our misery watch Arsenal now drop points to Villa.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #493 on: Today at 04:09:02 pm »

West Ham United 0 - [2] Fulham; Andreas Pereira 72‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/fwn7ar & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1779517961151123675

0-2; full-time.

3 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=West_Ham_v_Fulham_2024_04_14
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #494 on: Today at 04:12:05 pm »
The 4.30pm kick off...

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Zinchenko, Havertz, Ødegaard, Rice, Trossard, Saka, Jesus.
Villa XI: Martínez, Torres, Konsa, Digne, Diego Carlos, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Rogers, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/arsenal-vs-aston-villa-streaming-link-1 & https://gamehdlive.online/chat/ch5.php & https://s2watch.link/32
& https://reddit8.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B0rs%D0%B5n%D0%B0l_%D0%B0st%D0%BEn_v%D1%96ll%D0%B0_200265376 (multiple links) & https://s2watch.link/22
Online S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #495 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm »
Who has the harder remaining schedule, Villa or Spurs?
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #496 on: Today at 04:38:32 pm »
Pretty ominous start for Villa.

Playing Tielemans in a 2 man midfield away to Arsenal  that aint gonna end well.
Online Phineus

« Reply #497 on: Today at 04:38:57 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 04:36:54 pm
Who has the harder remaining schedule, Villa or Spurs?

Spurs have Arsenal, Chelsea and us next 3 games.
Online S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #498 on: Today at 04:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:38:57 pm
Spurs have Arsenal, Chelsea and us next 3 games.
Ill take a Spurs collapse then.
Offline Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #499 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm »
Odegaard is some player.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #500 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Odegaard is some player.

Yeah, one of best players in league.
Online Coolie High

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #501 on: Today at 04:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Odegaard is some player.

Him and Rice are the difference in this Arsenal team.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #502 on: Today at 04:56:28 pm »
Saka is an infuriating cheat
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #503 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm »
Villa don't seem too fussed about getting a result here.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #504 on: Today at 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Odegaard is some player.

Decent basketball player aswell
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #505 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Odegaard is some player.

And a try hard wanker.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #506 on: Today at 05:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Odegaard is some player.

Your team are full of cheats though.
Offline thejbs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #507 on: Today at 05:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Odegaard is some player.

And a massive Liverpool fan growing up. His family still are.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #508 on: Today at 05:04:46 pm »
I couldnt take these cheats and their absolute loser fans winning this league, thats not even getting into it with their snivelling, pathetic runt of a manager.
