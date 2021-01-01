« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April

Redley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm
As sure as night follows day, city win out in any run-in.  Anyway,  if we keep winning its Arsenal to worry about. They wont win out, but city will.  As for us, well who knows.

Like last season?
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm
It's easy for other fans and PGMOL to point to such cases and say that we are deluded, and by extension, whatever we say doesn't have real value. Then we are talking among ourselves only, which has no consequences whatsoever.
who gives a crap what other fans think?  do we care what they think?

and if PGMOL base their thinking on what ppl post on RAWK they're more worthless than we ever dreamed.  in fact if PGMOL spend any time scrolling through fan sites to decide if they're "deluded" or not ..... give me strength. 

you're talking nonsense amigo.
farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
who gives a crap what other fans think?  do we care what they think?

and if PGMOL base their thinking on what ppl post on RAWK they're more worthless than we ever dreamed.  in fact if PGMOL spend any time scrolling through fan sites to decide if they're "deluded" or not ..... give me strength. 

you're talking nonsense amigo.
One of us surely is.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
One of us surely is.
joking aside .....
1. do you really care what other fans think of our opinions?

2. do you care about theirs?  if so, which clubs, and how do you know what "the opinion" of thousands of ppl is?

3. do you honestly believe anyone at PGMOL is tasked with the job of tracking what fans of LFC (or any club) think, about anything? why on earth would they pay someone to do that?
TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm
Like last season?

Well yes.  This will be 4 in a row if city win out again.
Redley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm
Well yes.  This will be 4 in a row if city win out again.

Wellno :D They didnt win out last season (and didnt the season before either). They have before though, just not in recent seasons :)
TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:24:18 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
Wellno :D They didnt win out last season (and didnt the season before either). They have before though, just not in recent seasons :)

When they need to, they win out.  Once the league is won then of course the foot often comes off.   Same as us in 2020.
spider-neil

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
Wellno :D They didnt win out last season (and didnt the season before either). They have before though, just not in recent seasons :)

Let's be honest here, if they needed to win the games they would have but the title was already done.
farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm
joking aside .....
1. do you really care what other fans think of our opinions?

2. do you care about theirs?  if so, which clubs, and how do you know what "the opinion" of thousands of ppl is?

3. do you honestly believe anyone at PGMOL is tasked with the job of tracking what fans of LFC (or any club) think, about anything? why on earth would they pay someone to do that?

Fair questions, I'll try to answer perhaps at more length than you would like.

1. Yes, to an extent. If other fans (not United and City) see injustices against us, then the PGMOL credibility is undermined. Perhaps something may provoke a change, especially with the introduction of an independent observer. PGMOL is currently in exclusive charge of officiating the PL games without accountability to anyone, including the PL. They cannot be taken to court even in CAS. Untouchables. But that's about to end, and part of the reason why is the noise about injustices. I don't want to touch on corruption versus incompetence, albeit I have my opinion on that.

2. A conditional yes again. I am a fan of the game and hate everything that puts the game in disrepute. I don't care about which club that is related to. Partisanship aside, I admit to having a clear bias, I will believe that PGMOL is impartial when the statistics demonstrate that. I am a big believer in statistics, that had been my bread and butter for many years, and when PGMOL or fans say that "it all evens out", I would like that to be the case within the associated error. That has not been the case thus far.

3. That's a nonsense question asking for an obvious answer. But what's between the lines related to how many times PGMOL had to "open up" because of external noise, including the unfriendly to us media, the apologies they had to issue, etc. Yes, they care about their image, albeit only because they were forced into a corner a few times. Hence the need for independent body.
Historical Fool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #489 on: Today at 04:06:13 am
Those are good responses
