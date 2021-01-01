« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April  (Read 6699 times)

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,387
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:35:06 pm »
Looked just outside to me.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,336
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:35:57 pm »
But isn' the player (who had a foot on the line) stopping the attacker getting into the box?
Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:36:46 pm »
13th April still in negative goal difference lol
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,493
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:36:48 pm »
Dragged to another ill deserved point

Foul on edge continues into box is a penalty
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,888
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:36:54 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:35:57 pm
But isn' the player (who had a foot on the line) stopping the attacker getting into the box?

Exactly.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,663
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:37:33 pm »
Cheated out of 3 points there Bournemouth
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,588
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:38:14 pm »
In fairness, the contact was a foot outside.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,588
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:38:37 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:37:33 pm
Cheated out of 3 points there Bournemouth
By the dubious penalty
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:38:52 pm »
Bournemouth really hard done by there in the end. United's was never a penalty but Bournemouth's should have stood imo.

Defenders foot is on the line when he takes the player out. Penalty.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,125
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:39:10 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:38:14 pm
In fairness, the contact was a foot outside.
You Cannot Be Serious. It Was On The Line!
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:39:25 pm »
If we had got half the favourable decisions utd got this season we would be out of sight at the top of the league.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,828
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:38:14 pm
In fairness, the contact was a foot outside.

The contact was on the line. The line is part of the box, hence the pen should have been given. The contact does not have to be "inside" the box.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,588
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:40:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:39:10 pm
You Cannot Be Serious. It Was On The Line!
The defender foot was on the line. The contact with the attacker's knee was outside.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,125
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:40:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:40:08 pm
The defender foot was on the line. The contact with the attacker's knee was outside.
Not a tennis fan? :)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,181
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:42:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:34:08 pm
Didnt look like it was definitely outside so stick with the decision
That's a fair point. The position they've taken there is VAR can overrule or a Ref can take a correction without him going over to review the action.
Let's remember that.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,576
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:42:36 pm »
Theres not point even being annoyed. The points no use to them. Theyre perennially 6th. It would be more annoying if it got them something undeserved. Utter dog shit though.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,588
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:40:40 pm
Not a tennis fan? :)
Don't get the reference, honestly. I'm trying to be fair. The replays showed the contact being outside from what I saw. Yes, the defender's foot was on the line, but that is irrelevant.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,020
  • JFT 97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:42:49 pm »
If the Ref had given it against us and the VAR had looked at it and it the contact was in their half then the PGMOL would say VAR is a high bar and that isn't the sort of decision you want the VAR re-refereeing.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,797
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:44:04 pm »
It only looked outside the box because that was the frame they kept stopping at (every time) which looked just beforen the contact.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #459 on: Today at 07:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:42:36 pm
Theres not point even being annoyed. The points no use to them. Theyre perennially 6th. It would be more annoying if it got them something undeserved. Utter dog shit though.

Actually 7th and coud be 8th if Chelskie coud get a miracle and win their two in hand
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,588
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #460 on: Today at 07:44:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:42:18 pm
That's a fair point. The position they've taken there is VAR can overrule or a Ref can take a correction without him going over to review the action.
Let's remember that.
I hate to disagree, but I have to. VAR stuck with the decision - foul. The issue was where the foul was. Much like offsides, the positional decision belongs to VAR.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #461 on: Today at 07:44:56 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 07:38:52 pm
Bournemouth really hard done by there in the end. United's was never a penalty but Bournemouth's should have stood imo.

Defenders foot is on the line when he takes the player out. Penalty.
The issue for me is how long the two checks took.

The handball wasn't a pen but they couldn't wait to give it. The "clear and obvious" threshold is nonsense.
