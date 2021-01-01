But isn' the player (who had a foot on the line) stopping the attacker getting into the box?
Cheated out of 3 points there Bournemouth
In fairness, the contact was a foot outside.
You Cannot Be Serious. It Was On The Line!
The defender foot was on the line. The contact with the attacker's knee was outside.
Didnt look like it was definitely outside so stick with the decision
Theres not point even being annoyed. The points no use to them. Theyre perennially 6th. It would be more annoying if it got them something undeserved. Utter dog shit though.
That's a fair point. The position they've taken there is VAR can overrule or a Ref can take a correction without him going over to review the action. Let's remember that.
Bournemouth really hard done by there in the end. United's was never a penalty but Bournemouth's should have stood imo.Defenders foot is on the line when he takes the player out. Penalty.
