For such a poor team, they are really clinical.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Jase, it;s been 84 years mate.
Yet they still cant get out of that negative GD!
Isnt this Kwambala fella supposed to be twice the player of Van Dijk?
There were whole articles on him during the week. They love to put pressure on their young lads with the overhyping.
Not too keen on the colour of that top Richard Hughes has got on. Makes me question his decision making.
