Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April

Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:02:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:02:10 pm
For such a poor team, they are really clinical.

Lucky.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:03:46 pm »
Spoilsports ...... plenty of time left
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #282 on: Today at 06:03:48 pm »
Clinical aren't they. Bournemouth doing their best impression of us last week and missing nearly everything
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:04:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:02:10 pm
For such a poor team, they are really clinical.

Yet they still cant get out of that negative GD!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:01:57 pm
Jase, it;s been 84 years mate.

I know mate ;D - bloody other threads and eating my tea (inconsiderate bastards these kick off times!)


Bournemouth 1 - [1] Manchester Utd; Diving Rat Cheat 31‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/x6wzbf & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1779193329890058712
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
Hahaha
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:05:46 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 06:04:28 pm
Yet they still cant get out of that negative GD!

Indeed.

Get in (again)!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 06:04:28 pm
Yet they still cant get out of that negative GD!
They can't build GD because they are a poor team. Their position is higher than their performances suggest because they are very ruthless up front.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm »
Patrick's son score.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:06:15 pm »
Hahaha. 2-1.

Again, not beating these in three attempts was shameful.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:06:40 pm »
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:07:18 pm »

Bournemouth [2] - 1 Manchester Utd; Kluivert goal on 36' - https://dubz.link/v/zkp4kv & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1779194492605628548
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:07:39 pm »
Isnt this Kwambala fella supposed to be twice the player of Van Dijk?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:07:44 pm »
Wonder if we can get Kluivert and Seedorf on the scoresheet (and nope, not stopping hes still dogshit)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:07:58 pm »
The wonderkid defender just pointing at the Bournemouth player then Onana gets beaten at his near post.  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #295 on: Today at 06:08:14 pm »
hehehe
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:09:06 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 06:07:39 pm
Isnt this Kwambala fella supposed to be twice the player of Van Dijk?

There were whole articles on him during the week. They love to put pressure on their young lads with the overhyping.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:09:36 pm »
Not too keen on the colour of that top Richard Hughes has got on. Makes me question his decision making.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #298 on: Today at 06:10:09 pm »
Hughes there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #299 on: Today at 06:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:09:06 pm
There were whole articles on him during the week. They love to put pressure on their young lads with the overhyping.

He's just a very young lad learning his trade etc but has looked a liability and clownlike in this game so far
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #300 on: Today at 06:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:09:36 pm
Not too keen on the colour of that top Richard Hughes has got on. Makes me question his decision making.

He got to the stadium on a Segway though, thats bonus points
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #301 on: Today at 06:13:20 pm »
Uniteds defending.. 5 on 1 in the box and he gets a free header then the rebound as well. Mental
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm »
What a miss by the Cherries...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:13:34 pm »
They should be in bottom half.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:09:06 pm
There were whole articles on him during the week. They love to put pressure on their young lads with the overhyping.

With him marshalling the back line and the second coming of Zidane / Seedorf running the midfield, they look set for the next decade of corner turning.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
« Reply #305 on: Today at 06:13:49 pm »
These are so gash even the refs cant help them when they are this bad
