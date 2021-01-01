I agree but the team has gone well beyond expectations and so many posters show zero tolerance for anything less than superior performances every game. Doesn't bode well for the new guy does it.



I think the vast majority do feel the team has done very well and im sure at the end of the season when the dust has settled it will be seen as that. But right now when the stakes are so high there will be strong reactions.I think its going to be difficult for the new guy either way.