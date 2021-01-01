Brentford 1-0 Shef. Utd
thought that top 4 would pretty much be a success this seasonbut instead we are still fighting for 3 trophies and already won one. yes im a believer.we have already over achieved this season. would more than happy if we are in the same position next season.
A lot of ppl have completely forgotten that this started out as a transition season for us. In August the prevailing sentiment was "It'd be great if we got top 4"
I think it would still be seen as that. But what has heightened the anxiety is Klopp announcing he is leaving. A lot of fans think its now or never.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
More like a 3-0 win. Goals on 65 and 80.
City equal our goal difference.Burnley lead
Burnley 1-1 keeper clanger City 3-1
Tell you what, Burnley hold on here and beat Sheff Utd in their next game, they remarkably aren't done
I agree but the team has gone well beyond expectations and so many posters show zero tolerance for anything less than superior performances every game. Doesn't bode well for the new guy does it.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]