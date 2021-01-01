Brentford 1-0 Shef. Utd
thought that top 4 would pretty much be a success this seasonbut instead we are still fighting for 3 trophies and already won one. yes im a believer.we have already over achieved this season. would more than happy if we are in the same position next season.
A lot of ppl have completely forgotten that this started out as a transition season for us. In August the prevailing sentiment was "It'd be great if we got top 4"
I think it would still be seen as that. But what has heightened the anxiety is Klopp announcing he is leaving. A lot of fans think its now or never.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
More like a 3-0 win. Goals on 65 and 80.
City equal our goal difference.Burnley lead
Burnley 1-1 keeper clanger City 3-1
Tell you what, Burnley hold on here and beat Sheff Utd in their next game, they remarkably aren't done
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]