Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #200 on: Today at 04:28:09 pm
Brentford 1-0 Shef. Utd
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #201 on: Today at 04:29:12 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #202 on: Today at 04:29:22 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:44:24 pm
thought that top 4 would pretty much be a success this season

but instead we are still fighting for 3 trophies and already won one. yes im a believer.

we have already over achieved this season. would more than happy if we are in the same position next season.
A lot of ppl have completely forgotten that this started out as a transition season  for us. In August the prevailing sentiment was "It'd be great if we got top 4"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #203 on: Today at 04:32:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:29:22 pm
A lot of ppl have completely forgotten that this started out as a transition season  for us. In August the prevailing sentiment was "It'd be great if we got top 4"

I think it would still be seen as that. But what has heightened the anxiety is Klopp announcing he is leaving. A lot of fans think its now or never.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #204 on: Today at 04:32:24 pm

115+ Cheats [2] - 0 Luton; Kovacic M 64' - https://dubz.link/v/09h2mq

Forest 2 - [2] Wolves; Matheus Cunha 62' - https://dubz.link/v/hgzmz6

Brentford [1] - 0 Sheffield United; Ollie Arblaster own goal 63' - https://v.redd.it/kga23k20m9uc1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #205 on: Today at 04:35:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:32:05 pm
I think it would still be seen as that. But what has heightened the anxiety is Klopp announcing he is leaving. A lot of fans think its now or never.

This is it. Last summer we thought we still had Klopp for at least 2 more seasons after this one. I think a lot of people would be a lot more philosophical about our current situation if that were still the case.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #206 on: Today at 04:35:33 pm
City equal our goal difference.
Burnley lead
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #207 on: Today at 04:36:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:12:40 pm
More like a 3-0 win. Goals on 65 and 80.

I wasnt far off with that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #208 on: Today at 04:36:53 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:35:33 pm
City equal our goal difference.
Burnley lead

I'm fully off the De Zerbi train now. Not that I was ever on it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #209 on: Today at 04:38:22 pm
De Zerbi stock continues to fall
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #210 on: Today at 04:38:23 pm
Tell you what, Burnley hold on here and beat Sheff Utd in their next game, they remarkably aren't done
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #211 on: Today at 04:39:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:32:05 pm
I think it would still be seen as that. But what has heightened the anxiety is Klopp announcing he is leaving. A lot of fans think its now or never.
I agree but the team has gone well beyond expectations and so many posters show zero tolerance for anything less than superior performances every game.  Doesn't bode well for the new guy does it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #212 on: Today at 04:40:29 pm
Burnley 1-1 keeper clanger
City 3-1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #213 on: Today at 04:41:26 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:40:29 pm
Burnley 1-1 keeper clanger
City 3-1
At least Luton have reduced their GD a bit.

Didn't even bother following the game. Spurs and Brighton are the only "difficult " games they have left.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #214 on: Today at 04:42:05 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:38:23 pm
Tell you what, Burnley hold on here and beat Sheff Utd in their next game, they remarkably aren't done

Oh

Ross Barkley chipping in on the goal difference front, Kopite
