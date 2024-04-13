« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #120 on: Today at 02:02:06 pm
This is not the Spurs we want to show up against Arsenal and Abu Dhabi ffs. Get it together you c*nts!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #121 on: Today at 02:02:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:43:30 pm
Remember when Tottenham won the league? Fun times.
No.   My Da used to talk about Jimmy Greaves though, was it back in those days?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #122 on: Today at 02:02:32 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:02:06 pm
This is not the Spurs we want to show up against Arsenal and Abu Dhabi ffs. Get it together you c*nts!

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #123 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm
They re an average side without Oliver Skipp
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #124 on: Today at 02:09:09 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:02:06 pm
This is not the Spurs we want to show up against Arsenal and Abu Dhabi ffs. Get it together you c*nts!
Don't worry, they'll be prime Real Madrid by the time they play us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #125 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm
Livramento has Maguire-like head
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #126 on: Today at 02:10:46 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:09:09 pm
Don't worry, they'll be prime Real Madrid by the time they play us.

We're playing them at home, we'll beat them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #127 on: Today at 02:12:04 pm
Arsenal now play 4 games before going to spurs, who dont play till the derby.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #128 on: Today at 02:13:28 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 02:02:27 pm
No.   My Da used to talk about Jimmy Greaves though, was it back in those days?

Greaves actually signed for Spurs the season after they won the league so it pre dates even that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #129 on: Today at 02:15:52 pm
City will surely rack up about 5/6 today
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #130 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm
4-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #131 on: Today at 02:16:26 pm
4-0

One of the most one sided games youll see all season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #132 on: Today at 02:16:59 pm
Oh, mate...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #133 on: Today at 02:17:14 pm

Saudi [4] - 0 Tottenham Hotspur; Fabian Schar 87‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/g5ya46 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1779136760053653759
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #134 on: Today at 02:17:21 pm
Spurs have a shocking attitude
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #135 on: Today at 02:17:56 pm
Clinical from Schar, Van Dijk puts that wide.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #136 on: Today at 02:18:08 pm
They got 2 weeks to work on defending corners
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #137 on: Today at 02:18:10 pm
On a more positive note, this increases our chances of being in the Champions League next season. So every cloud...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #138 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm
Letting the Saudi's score 4 goals against you is actually embarrasing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #139 on: Today at 02:18:26 pm
Considering Spurs were knocked out of both cups straight away and haven't been in Europe, they haven't done much in the league..that run of undeserved injury time winners early season has them in an inflated position along with the failings of others.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #140 on: Today at 02:19:59 pm
Casteliyya 4
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #141 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm
Spurs normally give us one of our toughest home fixtures..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #142 on: Today at 02:23:31 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:20:09 pm
Spurs normally give us one of our toughest home fixtures..

If we haven't got the semi midweek we should find it easier. Just needs to be in our hands by them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #143 on: Today at 02:24:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:52 pm
City will surely rack up about 5/6 today

No they'll do that thing where they're pretty lifeless and it gives us some hope, then they'll take the lead on about 42 mins, and end up winning 3-0.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #144 on: Today at 02:25:24 pm
Last season was 6-1 this time 4-0. Tottenham Hotspur its happened again
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #145 on: Today at 02:26:29 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #146 on: Today at 02:26:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:25:24 pm
Last season was 6-1 this time 4-0. Tottenham Hotspur its happened again
So, mate, you're saying that Ange has improved Spurs then. Mate.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #147 on: Today at 02:26:52 pm
.
The 3pm kick offs...


Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Zanka, Collins, Reguilón; Jensen(C), Janelt, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.
Sheff Utd XI: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Larouci; Brereton, McBurnie.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://vipleague.im/football/brentford-vs-sheffield-united-streaming-link-1 & https://s2watch.link/34
& https://reddit8.sportshub.stream/event/br%D0%B5ntf%D0%BErd_sh%D0%B5ff%D1%96%D0%B5ld_utd_200208131 (multiple)


Burnley XI: Muric; Vitinho, Ekdal, Esteve, Assignon; Foster, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen; Odobert, Fofana.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán; Groß, Baleba; Adingra, Moder, João Pedro; Welbeck.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch3.php & https://vipleague.im/football/burnley-vs-brighton-hove-albion-streaming-link-1 & https://gamehdlive.online/chat/ch6.php
& https://reddit8.sportshub.stream/event/burnl%D0%B5y_br%D1%96ght%D0%BEn_200208130 (multiple)


115+ Cheats XI: Ederson; Rúben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Álvarez, Lewis, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Nunes.
Luton XI: Kaminski; Onyedinma, Hashioka, Burke, Doughty; Chong, Barkley, Berry; Clark, Morris, Townsend.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch4.php & https://vipleague.im/football/manchester-city-vs-luton-town-streaming-link-1 & https://s2watch.link/35 & https://s2watch.link/21
& https://reddit8.sportshub.stream/event/m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_%D1%81%D1%96ty_lut%D0%BEn_t%D0%BEwn_200208129 (multiple)


Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates(C), Danilo; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Reyna; Wood.
Wolves XI: José Sá; Bueno, Kilman(C), Gomes; Nélson Semedo, Lemina, João Gomes, Doherty; Sarabia, Doyle; Matheus Cunha.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch5.php & https://vipleague.im/football/nottingham-forest-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-streaming-link-1 &https://s2watch.link/33 
& https://reddit8.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%BEtt%D1%96ngh%D0%B0m_f%D0%BEr%D0%B5st_w%D0%BElv%D0%B5rh%D0%B0m%D1%80t%D0%BEn_200208128
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #148 on: Today at 02:27:27 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:26:35 pm
So, mate, you're saying that Ange has improved Spurs then. Mate.

Chin up mate, of those things mate
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #149 on: Today at 02:27:52 pm
Which 3 O'clock is everyone watching guys?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #150 on: Today at 02:28:47 pm
Villa move up a place into 4th without playing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #151 on: Today at 02:29:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:28:47 pm
Villa move up a place into 4th without playing.
That's who we are mate.

Any chance Spurs put everything into the Arsenal game while surrendering meekly at Anfield? Basically, what Everton do but in our favour for once.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #152 on: Today at 02:30:04 pm
The constant references to 'mate' whenever Spurs play is just no longer funny, cobber
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #153 on: Today at 02:30:58 pm
United in the Conference League spot now🤣🤣🤣
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #154 on: Today at 02:31:52 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:29:44 pm
That's who we are mate.

Any chance Spurs put everything into the Arsenal game while surrendering meekly at Anfield? Basically, what Everton do but in our favour for once.

That will be their intention, but seeing how they dont actually use tactics, especially when defending, its a tall order.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #155 on: Today at 02:39:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:31:52 pm
That will be their intention, but seeing how they dont actually use tactics, especially when defending, its a tall order.
Your manager detests chaos though. I can see it devolving into a frantic game which won't suit Arsenal at all. Spurs are used to being all over the place so it won't faze them  :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #156 on: Today at 03:03:21 pm
City score within a minute.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #157 on: Today at 03:05:29 pm
Christ they were always going to win regardless but at least try to put up a fight, luton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #158 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm
Well that lasted long.

Cheers luton. This ll end in a cricket score
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 15th April
Reply #159 on: Today at 03:06:24 pm

115+ Cheats [1] - 0 Luton; Daiki Hashioka (own goal) on 2' - https://dubz.link/v/dt904w & https://twitter.com/SimplyGoal/status/1779148866744414402
