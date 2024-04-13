.The 3pm kick offs...Brentford XI:
Flekken; Roerslev, Zanka, Collins, Reguilón; Jensen(C), Janelt, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.Sheff Utd XI:
Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Larouci; Brereton, McBurnie.
(multiple)Burnley XI:
Muric; Vitinho, Ekdal, Esteve, Assignon; Foster, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen; Odobert, Fofana.Brighton XI:
Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán; Groß, Baleba; Adingra, Moder, João Pedro; Welbeck.
(multiple)115+ Cheats XI:
Ederson; Rúben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Álvarez, Lewis, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Nunes.Luton XI:
Kaminski; Onyedinma, Hashioka, Burke, Doughty; Chong, Barkley, Berry; Clark, Morris, Townsend.
(multiple)Forest XI:
Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates(C), Danilo; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Reyna; Wood.Wolves XI:
José Sá; Bueno, Kilman(C), Gomes; Nélson Semedo, Lemina, João Gomes, Doherty; Sarabia, Doyle; Matheus Cunha.
