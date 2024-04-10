Think we generally struggle when teams go man to man against us. Brighton do it at times and theyve been our kryptonite in the league. Atalanta did it last night. Go man to man all over the pitch and look to win individual battles. The other key on this is forcing the other team into mistakes, winning possession high up the pitch and gaining opportunities to counter.



The issue last night was both defensive shape but also giving the ball away cheaply. In an attacking sense you have a chance against these tactics since if your attacking players win their 1 on 1 battles, in theory it should create space and opportunity for chances and potentially goals. Unfortunately every attacking player l, and we tried a lot, was dominated by their Atalanta defensive counterpart.





Players and managers both carry blame for last night. We look bewildered by Atalanta playing man to man. We didnt really have a plan of how to exploit it or even build up play from the back. Team selection didnt help either. Started with too many players who lacked pace and too many players unwilling to get beyond the ball. Felt it played into Atalantas hands and made it easier for them to put their tactical plan into practice. Players were shocking individually also. Maybe Robertson apart Im not sure you got anyone with a better performance than a 4/10 out of the other 15 players.



What does it mean for the season? Obviously we are 99.9% certain of exiting the Europa League. Momentum has gone and confidence drained. Last 5 games weve had last night, United 2-2 in league and United 4-3 in FA Cup plus struggled to beat Sheff United at home. Thats where the concern comes from. Weve also only kept 1 home clean sheet in 12 games in 2024 and the forwards (bar maybe Diaz) look bereft of confidence and form. Id never rule out a Klopp side but it would need a relatively big change in performances to get us to 6-7 wins and around 90 points. We feel more like a team wholl drop points in more than 1 game given the difficulty of our fixtures. The good thing is that hasnt happened yet and theres still some, if I think small, chance we can turn this recent run of form around.