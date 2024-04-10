« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83  (Read 16567 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #800 on: Today at 07:56:41 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 07:41:49 am
Never seen a team man mark as well as that, they wanted a draw but probably knew we'd make mistakes to give them a few chances. From their point of view it was a perfectly executed plan.

It was actually highly risky and man marking to a fault we just didnt exploit it. Again, at one point their centre back followed Gakpo to the edge of our box. Do that against a side like City or Arsenal and see what happens. We watched them press and surrender their shape for 90 minutes and no one figured out if we move the ball quicker theyre leaving gaps to exploit in a few passes
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,132
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #801 on: Today at 07:57:40 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:56:41 am
It was actually highly risky and man marking to a fault we just didnt exploit it. Again, at one point their centre back followed Gakpo to the edge of our box. Do that against a side like City or Arsenal and see what happens. We watched them press and surrender their shape for 90 minutes and no one figured out if we move the ball quicker theyre leaving gaps to exploit in a few passes

Yep said yesterday that City win that 10-0. Or maybe 10-3.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #802 on: Today at 07:59:32 am »
How's your day in office, lads here?  ;D  Fucking hell.

What a moody Friday.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:00:28 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:56:41 am
It was actually highly risky and man marking to a fault we just didnt exploit it. Again, at one point their centre back followed Gakpo to the edge of our box. Do that against a side like City or Arsenal and see what happens. We watched them press and surrender their shape for 90 minutes and no one figured out if we move the ball quicker theyre leaving gaps to exploit in a few passes

We struggled to cope with it but you have to give them credit, they executed it brilliantly. The key is finding and creating space to move the ball quickly but we didn't have a plan for that.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,715
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:02:53 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:56:41 am
It was actually highly risky and man marking to a fault we just didnt exploit it. Again, at one point their centre back followed Gakpo to the edge of our box. Do that against a side like City or Arsenal and see what happens. We watched them press and surrender their shape for 90 minutes and no one figured out if we move the ball quicker theyre leaving gaps to exploit in a few passes

There were 10 mins in the first half where we passed quickly and accurately and it tore them apart. Strange how we went back to plodding predictable then for most of the rest of the game.

Weve been beaten by them at anfield before, and weve scored 5 at their place before. A repeat would be nice.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,177
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:07:43 am »
Quote from: John C on April 10, 2024, 10:49:18 pm
Thanks Hazell.
It'll be nice to wake up in the morning with a game to look forward to without too much anguish
Can we have a very comfortable, trouble-free, incident-absent win please Reds.
FFS, when you wake up and think wtaf went on there, did that really happen.
Can someone please re-inject me with some optimism please.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #806 on: Today at 08:08:11 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 08:00:28 am
We struggled to cope with it but you have to give them credit, they executed it brilliantly. The key is finding and creating space to move the ball quickly but we didn't have a plan for that.

In the realms of you can only beat what's infront of you then yes but I cannot emphasise how stupid a CB being at the edge of the opposition box without a set piece having just occured is.


Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:02:53 am
There were 10 mins in the first half where we passed quickly and accurately and it tore them apart. Strange how we went back to plodding predictable then for most of the rest of the game.

Weve been beaten by them at anfield before, and weve scored 5 at their place before. A repeat would be nice.


Couldn't agree more, I said the same. It's been a theme in this side for too long, so many times we huff and puff taking too many touches and passing side to side or repeating stupid ideas. I fou d myself just sighing at the sheer amount of times everyone ballwatched last night, it displayed itself in the worst form when Kelleher got the ball... no movement, hopeful punt to Nunez who loses his duel
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #807 on: Today at 08:09:21 am »
Stop moaning, we gave everyone else a laugh.
Still, once were also out of the premiership race,  the players, poor lambs, can have a well earned  rest.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #808 on: Today at 08:09:34 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:07:43 am
FFS, when you wake up and think wtaf went on there, did that really happen.
Can someone please re-inject me with some optimism please.

I would think the entire coaching and playing staff are waking up exactly the same.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,645
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #809 on: Today at 08:09:34 am »
Think we generally struggle when teams go man to man against us. Brighton do it at times and theyve been our kryptonite in the league. Atalanta did it last night. Go man to man all over the pitch and look to win individual battles. The other key on this is forcing the other team into mistakes, winning possession high up the pitch and gaining opportunities to counter.

The issue last night was both defensive shape but also giving the ball away cheaply. In an attacking sense you have a chance against these tactics since if your attacking players win their 1 on 1 battles, in theory it should create space and opportunity for chances and potentially goals. Unfortunately every attacking player l, and we tried a lot, was dominated by their Atalanta defensive counterpart.


Players and managers both carry blame for last night. We look bewildered by Atalanta playing man to man. We didnt really have a plan of how to exploit it or even build up play from the back. Team selection didnt help either. Started with too many players who lacked pace and too many players unwilling to get beyond the ball. Felt it played into Atalantas hands and made it easier for them to put their tactical plan into practice. Players were shocking individually also. Maybe Robertson apart Im not sure you got anyone with a better performance than a 4/10 out of the other 15 players.

What does it mean for the season? Obviously we are 99.9% certain of exiting the Europa League. Momentum has gone and confidence drained. Last 5 games weve had last night, United 2-2 in league and United 4-3 in FA Cup plus struggled to beat Sheff United at home. Thats where the concern comes from. Weve also only kept 1 home clean sheet in 12 games in 2024 and the forwards (bar maybe Diaz) look bereft of confidence and form. Id never rule out a Klopp side but it would need a relatively big change in performances to get us to 6-7 wins and around 90 points. We feel more like a team wholl drop points in more than 1 game given the difficulty of our fixtures. The good thing is that hasnt happened yet and theres still some, if I think small, chance we can turn this recent run of form around.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #810 on: Today at 08:12:50 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:09:34 am
Think we generally struggle when teams go man to man against us. Brighton do it at times and theyve been our kryptonite in the league. Atalanta did it last night. Go man to man all over the pitch and look to win individual battles. The other key on this is forcing the other team into mistakes, winning possession high up the pitch and gaining opportunities to counter.

The issue last night was both defensive shape but also giving the ball away cheaply. In an attacking sense you have a chance against these tactics since if your attacking players win their 1 on 1 battles, in theory it should create space and opportunity for chances and potentially goals. Unfortunately every attacking player l, and we tried a lot, was dominated by their Atalanta defensive counterpart.


Players and managers both carry blame for last night. We look bewildered by Atalanta playing man to man. We didnt really have a plan of how to exploit it or even build up play from the back. Team selection didnt help either. Started with too many players who lacked pace and too many players unwilling to get beyond the ball. Felt it played into Atalantas hands and made it easier for them to put their tactical plan into practice. Players were shocking individually also. Maybe Robertson apart Im not sure you got anyone with a better performance than a 4/10 out of the other 15 players.

What does it mean for the season? Obviously we are 99.9% certain of exiting the Europa League. Momentum has gone and confidence drained. Last 5 games weve had last night, United 2-2 in league and United 4-3 in FA Cup plus struggled to beat Sheff United at home. Thats where the concern comes from. Weve also only kept 1 home clean sheet in 12 games in 2024 and the forwards (bar maybe Diaz) look bereft of confidence and form. Id never rule out a Klopp side but it would need a relatively big change in performances to get us to 6-7 wins and around 90 points. We feel more like a team wholl drop points in more than 1 game given the difficulty of our fixtures. The good thing is that hasnt happened yet and theres still some, if I think small, chance we can turn this recent run of form around.

I can't disagree with any of that. Pretty much sums it all up.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #811 on: Today at 08:15:04 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:02:53 am
There were 10 mins in the first half where we passed quickly and accurately and it tore them apart. Strange how we went back to plodding predictable then for most of the rest of the game.

Weve been beaten by them at anfield before, and weve scored 5 at their place before. A repeat would be nice.


Think we won 5-0 in the group stage a few years ago before Atalanta won 2-0 in the return fixture.  Difference this time is obviously straight knock out and were now away in the 2nd leg. 
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,122
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:21:45 am »
The sad thing is that was potentially Klopp's last game European game at Anfield under the lights.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,835
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:23:49 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 08:00:28 am
We struggled to cope with it but you have to give them credit, they executed it brilliantly. The key is finding and creating space to move the ball quickly but we didn't have a plan for that.

Thats the thing - we didnt know how to play against the system or how to adapt
It was a failure of scouting and preparation  we were set up to build up through Endo and Gomez which is obviously a problem anyway but especially when theyre pressed and the players they want to pass to are marked. This was compounded by having Elliot and Gakpo as wide forward outlets

We werent properly prepared and then we didnt change it any where near quickly enough in game

People are being way way too pessimistic about it though - its incredibly frustrating were almost certainly out this competition but we wont play vs a system like that in the league or play that line up

I dont think it has a single effect on Sunday (or the league) where well win comfortably
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:27:40 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:59:32 am
How's your day in office, lads here?  ;D  Fucking hell.

What a moody Friday.
Thankfully I work from home so I can cry and scream as much as I want without bothering my colleagues  8)
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,605
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #815 on: Today at 08:28:21 am »
Missed the game last night, but it felt like in the build up we were all guilty of taken this competition for granted somewhat. We've been plotting Jürgen's farewell in Dublin for months, then it became Klopp vs Xabi. I'd like to think it didn't extend to the players but there was definitely a massive amount of overconfidence which has rightly been slapped out of us.

Again I can't base this on last night but I would say a Klopp team shouldn't be counted out still, we've done madder than go away and turn this around. But we urgently need to get ourselves in gear. Big players have to step up and perform, a few transfer fees need justifying, they are playing for the team and for the manager but also for their futures with a new boss coming in. We need big game players to show themselves in big game moments.
Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #816 on: Today at 08:29:28 am »
I am convinced we'll rip these to shreds in Bergamo.

Liverpool aren't we? we don't do things the easy way.

I will say though, I liked the look of that Koopmeiners for them, looked a bit of a player him.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #817 on: Today at 08:29:31 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:23:49 am
Thats the thing - we didnt know how to play against the system or how to adapt 

That was the annoying thing for me. We don't have players who can work it out on the pitch when the coaching team get it wrong.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #818 on: Today at 08:32:12 am »
Full backs were a big prob last night. Tsimikas stank the place out and no idea why we started with Bradley and Arnold on the bench.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,122
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #819 on: Today at 08:33:10 am »
I have sympathy with Klopp he had to rotate.

Konate needs minutes
Kostas needs minutes
Kostas needs minutes
Bradley has to be managed as we broke Baj by overplaying him
Salah needed a break, especially after fasting
Havery deserved a start

Klopp could have changed the entire 11 and they should have delivered a better performance than that, man marked or not.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #820 on: Today at 08:37:54 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:44:45 am
The point in bold is ironic isnt it? That is the point of the protest. These constant rises in ticket prices are always just a few percent, but each time people are priced out and the atmosphere, and therefore the club ends up worse for it. If the atmosphere was worse last night for the flag ban, then it made the point about how important it is.

As much as I want Liverpool to win all the time, this protest is about more than the short term success of the club, and more than Jurgen Klopp, or his send off. The Anfield crowd is a differentiating factor that helps make the club successful, yet its being watered down year on year by greed.

You can hear the difference over the last few years. How often would we go this far into a great season and not have a banger of a new song to lift the crowd further? Its aspects like that, that diminish the impact the crowd can have on the players, which will make us less successful and the owners need to see that their price rises will come round and bite them eventually, earning them less not more. Low ticket prices are a win/win, as long as youre not focused on the short term.


Constant rises? What are you on about? They have been frozen for years.

The crowd was fucking laughable last night and if the aim was to fuck us out of Europe then good job. Good process, boys.

I've read they are going to fuck us again on Sunday, so I guess us losing 2-0 and fucking the league up is what everyone wants?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,180
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #821 on: Today at 08:40:32 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:59:32 am
How's your day in office, lads here?  ;D  Fucking hell.

What a moody Friday.

I can only smell Napalm this morning.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 