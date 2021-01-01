Have to bite the bullet on that one. Soundly beaten on the night. Perhaps it was down to complacency of both Jurgen and the team and us too but whatever made us so lacklustre it saw us simply unable to cope with the intensity of their man to man marking and that, together with our ability to finish and/or deliver a final ball/shot having dropped off a cliff in recent weeks, made for a very sobering night indeed.That said, for me there were still positives amidst the gloom to take from the night, which do give us a chink of optimism for the return leg.Cody Gakpo particularly in that opening 15 minutes or so was fucking immense. A man seemingly rejuvenated. Despite Atalanta's desperate cynical efforts to stop him, he continually surged past his assailants and had he had someone to work with during that spell could well have tilted the game's outcome in our favour. Alas, not one of his teammates came close to doing so. Likewise Andy Robertson when he came on showed a corresponding ability and initiative. Also, Ibou Konate showed enough to suggest that as the game wore on he was equally determined as the other two to show that no way was he prepared to play second fiddle to his opponents as so many of his other teammates on the night seemed resigned to doing. Likewise again Diaz and Diogo when they came on towards the end.So, given a Conor Bradley, maybe Trent too plus a few of the others reinvigorated from their night's sluggishness for the huge task facing them, I certainly haven't written off our chance of defying the odds and seeing the real Liverpool who have enchanted us for so much of the season making it to the banks of the Liffey in May. Us cock eyed rose tinted optimists need something to hold onto.