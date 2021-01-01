« previous next »
Author Topic: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83  (Read 14024 times)

Offline andy07

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #760 on: Today at 12:09:41 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
I think we've been in a minor malaise since the Utd FA Cup game, but a heavy loss like this is often what is needed to snap out of it. We tend to respond well to poor results (without checking stats - I'm going purely on vibes here) and it might just be a timely reminder of what we need to do. Starting this weekend, but continuing into the second leg and beyond. For the sake of momentum and regaining confidence for the run in, I think we go with a strong team next week. 5-0 last time we went there.

Klopp must have his strongest 11 players in mind and with a few rotations, these should be playing every game on the run in.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:54 am by andy07 »
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Dougle

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #761 on: Today at 12:10:10 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
We've been like that since the cup semi against Utd I'd say, even earlier. And I'm not sure we're even as good as our league position has had us believe this season. It's still a team with it's best years ahead of it hopefully, with quite a few new signings and young players featuring this season. They're not the finished article.

What's the best side we've beaten this season? Villa in the league, Arsenal in the cup? Couldn't beat Man Utd or Spurs (yet). We've been beating dross in the EL and getting by with just bullying teams in the PL with our attacking options. Now we're struggling on that front and getting found out a bit. Some of the newer players might be struggling with the intensity of a long season playing Klopp style football.
We're a team that has yet to master the art of just winning tight, low scoring football matches, like the '19/20 vintage did. We don't keep many clean sheets, often concede first and rely heavily on late goals.

Could be a real anti-climax to the season unless they can turn it around. And if it is, they'll still deserve a lot of credit because I think they've still performed beyond expectations. Jota, TAA and Bajetic coming back might breathe new life into them. And if not, there's always next season. Life goes on after Jurgen.

Having said that, I wouldn't put it past them beating Atalanta 3-0 next week either. Atalanta were up for their big night at Anfield and played well, but they're not Man City all of a sudden. We'll see what they're like at theirs if we can score first and put them under pressure. You never know with us in Europe.

Mo's goal is an inch offside, their 3rd was an inch onside. Two inches but a world of difference between 2-1 and 3-0. We ended up with a terrible result by chasing what would have been just a bad result when not playing well. We live in hope, it's not the end of the world. Maybe tonight will be like a cleansing of the soul and help free them from whatever seems to be ailing them right now.

Good post mate. 'Night all.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #762 on: Today at 12:11:19 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:25:10 pm
Correct except I wouldn't put a lot of blame on Jurgen, the starting team shouldn't have been so terrible. Klopp changed it all at half time which was unusual for him but demonstrated his impatience and absence of confidence of improvement.
But the second half team were just as shit.
Technically shite, not unmotivated shite.
If they all put 2% more effort or technical application or passing accuracy in at key moments the score line might not have been as abysmal.
I also got the feeling that even when we did try to up the tempo a bit, nothing would fall for us. It all felt like a bad day at the office all round. We move on...

A kick in the pants does us good sometimes.
Online stoa

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #763 on: Today at 12:11:33 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm
I mean Im not sure about us putting four goals past anyone at the moment, like.

We have enough shots every match to do it. We just need to get them on target for once...
Offline BCCC

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #764 on: Today at 12:13:07 am »
One of the best man marking displays I've ever seen.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #765 on: Today at 12:16:05 am »
We essentially played a second string team tonight, against a Europa-level team from an inferior league. I'll understand fully if we do the same in the return, but this is a side that is more than capable of opening the floodgates home or away. No way in HELL this tie is done.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #766 on: Today at 12:17:20 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:50:19 pm
If Atalanta can beat us by three goals at Anfield then we can beat them by three away.
I felt we were complacent tonight, and it cost us. I also wonder if Atalanta might just think they've got the job done now. It's possible complacency could also undermine them at their place.

Will we do it? I really don't know.

Can we do it? Absolutely yes.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:19:16 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:16:05 am
We essentially played a second string team tonight, against a Europa-level team from an inferior league. I'll understand fully if we do the same in the return, but this is a side that is more than capable of opening the floodgates home or away. No way in HELL this tie is done.

Part of the problem is when we did field what was close to a full strength side we seemed to look even worse
Online Egyptian36

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:26:49 am »


Couldn't watch the game just woke up and checked livescore and had to check another site to make sure the result is correct. That's a lesson for us all talking about how the draw is easy and I myself on the pre match thread saying 4-0 please, I feel embarrassed it's like a slap on the face
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:28:23 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:26:49 am

Couldn't watch the game just woke up and checked livescore and had to check another site to make sure the result is correct. That's a lesson for us all talking about how the draw is easy and I myself on the pre match thread saying 4-0 please, I feel embarrassed it's like a slap on the face

Probably need to listen to YNWA
Offline newterp

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:56:04 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:19:16 am
Part of the problem is when we did field what was close to a full strength side we seemed to look even worse

All 3 of the immediate subs have only come back from injury in the last 2+ weeks, and Jota looked good on his cameo.

What I think we have missed without Trent is the killer pass or put ball - now the defenders are able to push onto our midfield and press up on our attackers as we are missing the lock pick.


Ideally he can start next Thursday and give us an hour to see what we can do.
Online Kop Kings

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:59:38 am »
Lets hear from people like Draex who have been putting down ANY fan who isn't absolutely sucking the cock of LFC, who (slightly) criticised games like the united one (60 shots, 2 goals in 2 games)...Yeah...we're not the finished product, we have so much potential but..maybe, we're not there yet....is that okay to say at this point...?

Not even saying we won't turn it around, by the way, but this result has been coming for a while...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:56 am by Kop Kings »
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #772 on: Today at 01:00:35 am »
We played a weakened team. And you can't weaken yourself in any euro quarter final. Lacking clinical scoring since United. Here we are now. Palace next? On paper we should do them. But you don't play on paper. Maybe diogo will start and we'll hammer them. Please God.
Offline jj2005

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #773 on: Today at 01:01:14 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:13:14 pm
It is in our hands, we just need to better Arsenal's results by 1.29 goals per game. ;D

More likely, need to better Arsenal's results by 0.14 points per game.
Offline Jimmy Raggatip

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #774 on: Today at 01:08:19 am »
Really disappointed in this result and what seems to be a lack of respect shown to a good opponent

Not least because I had a guaranteed ticket to the semi home leg as my mate who's a ST holder is on a stag do  :wanker
Online Tokyoite

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #775 on: Today at 01:18:44 am »
This type of result has been coming for a while to be honest, just a shame it had to be at Anfield.
Haven't been good enough for a while now.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #776 on: Today at 01:26:19 am »
That's the trouble with Germans, too many fairy tales. We all believed they would come true naturally, now we have to make it happen.
Online ic843

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #777 on: Today at 01:30:24 am »
KOP 1906 Out

Klopp was stabbed through the heart with a flagpole and he didnt deserve it
Offline kezzy

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #778 on: Today at 02:04:50 am »
Shocking performance that. Worst Ive seen us under Jurgen.  We were lucky it was only 3.  Better see a big reaction on Sunday. 
Online NarutoReds

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #779 on: Today at 02:30:39 am »
My take is... Our players are trying to orchestrate one of the greatest comebacks in Europa League.

I still believe our players are going to make in Bergamo, Lombardy.

When you are PLAYING FOR Liverpool and if you are one of the FANS OF Liverpool, a thing that you should get, understand and fathom is our DNA.

Our comeback pedigree in European fotball is unparalleled, emotionally embedded and with many teams coming up against the Mighty Reds knowing fully well that going ahead in a match doesn't mean much.

Fucking hell, if I am a poor bastard who is too invested, emotionally attached and has a desire to win, then it should mean much more to our millionaire players who have been strolling around daily at Kirkby and Anfield seeing Klopp everyday.

Fucking hell, be motivated, lads here!! Players too especially. They should have at least a self respect playing for one of the greatest football clubs on the planet.

Hardwork, effort and entertain. Just give us poor fans those things.
