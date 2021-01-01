My take is... Our players are trying to orchestrate one of the greatest comebacks in Europa League.



I still believe our players are going to make in Bergamo, Lombardy.



When you are PLAYING FOR Liverpool and if you are one of the FANS OF Liverpool, a thing that you should get, understand and fathom is our DNA.



Our comeback pedigree in European fotball is unparalleled, emotionally embedded and with many teams coming up against the Mighty Reds knowing fully well that going ahead in a match doesn't mean much.



Fucking hell, if I am a poor bastard who is too invested, emotionally attached and has a desire to win, then it should mean much more to our millionaire players who have been strolling around daily at Kirkby and Anfield seeing Klopp everyday.



Fucking hell, be motivated, lads here!! Players too especially. They should have at least a self respect playing for one of the greatest football clubs on the planet.



Hardwork, effort and entertain. Just give us poor fans those things.