Author Topic: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83  (Read 4949 times)

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:54:36 pm
I don't get why it has to be embarrassing.

Beaten by a team who out performed us by miles on the night. To say it's embarrassing is a massive disrespect to Atalanta.

The way we were continually giving the ball away was embarrassing.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:55:42 pm »
We did beat Atalanta 5-0 in Italy a couple of seasons ago.

But a massive response needed before any of that this weekend.  Palace at home is obviously a must win and we are in dire need of a great performance.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:55:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:52:52 pm
Yep one of the greatest nights in their history.fair play
certainly better than when they lost 2-1 to Merthyr Tydfil!!
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm »
I can't remember the last time we were creative with one of the set pieces, it's shocking to contemplate even, we're supposed to be the thought leaders in Football, but nothing there. Just 0 creativity.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:52:56 pm
Needs a Barca style comeback but now away from home

Trent
Robertson
Jota
Salah


PACE PACE PACE second leg or no chance

Rather we saved legs for the league to be honest. We ain't beating them 4-0 at theirs.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:55:45 pm »
Absolutely pulverised us all game long. We created nothing.
Chances of a comeback are slim at best of times, non-existent with this type of approach from both Klopp and the players.

Worse of all, we look tired and out of ideas.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:55:46 pm »
Scared to go to sleep tonight. I feel a nightmare coming on.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:55:49 pm »
Absolutely shameful performance. 3 of our best back 4 and not a single one of them arsed.

But at least Spion Kop and SOS got to protest. Well done boys.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:55:50 pm »
Too many average players started game and we never recovered ..
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:55:57 pm »
Good lord what was that.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:56:03 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:52:04 pm
Well... at least it's Friday tomorrow.

Im sure the office blues will give me a peaceful day.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:56:09 pm »
For this to be Jurgen's last dance under the lights of Anfield, the players need to take a long, hard look at themselves. Pathetic doesn't even begin to describe it. I'm too angry to say anything else except to say well done Atalanta, you've got fuck all else to play for so went for it and got your reward. But our lads, wow, I don't even know where to start. Thank fuck for Diogo Jota, looking like he gave a shit when he came on, because there are a good few out there who started who can fuck off in the summer as far as I'm concerned. Fuck this, Jurgen deserved better than that.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:56:20 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:53:12 pm
Shitting it for palace now

Na i dont know, Jota will play more minutes, Robertson looked very good today, need to rotate some tired legs, could be a good match for us.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #253 on: Today at 09:56:33 pm »
Cant help but feel for Jurgen. After all the amazing European nights weve had under this man this is what he most probably has as his final memory at Anfield. Fucking sad.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #254 on: Today at 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:54:55 pm
We don't need to score 4 to be fair.

If we defend like tonight well need to score about 14 !
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #255 on: Today at 09:56:41 pm »
Arses handed to us, all over the pitch. Credit where it's due, we were awful but they were great. No point in pointing fingers. We lost.
We go again on Sunday and then.......

YNWA
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:56:41 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:53:08 pm
I really wish Jurgen hadn't announced he was leaving to be honest. The pressure seems too much for the players to give him a good send off.

Prees was going to stick it out there - he had to get out in-front of it.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #257 on: Today at 09:56:46 pm »
Worst performance for a long time.

The most worrying thing is it sets a template to beat us. Man mark especially in midfield and close us down quickly. We couldnt cope with the man marking and resorted to aimless long balls. This sort of performance may knock our confidence for 6.

Atalanta played well but all they did was man-mark and work harder than we did. Our marking was dire (look at their second goal) and we couldnt string anything together.

Very worrying.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #258 on: Today at 09:56:46 pm »
Glad I watched Shogun
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #259 on: Today at 09:56:50 pm »
I hope this team isn't imploding. Focus on the league now but I don't have hope. Endo is poor to say the least. Keeper poor,szobozlai atrocious.
There will not be a famous comeback this team doesn't have the mentality.  Nunez should be on the bench from now on our main striker failure to score 1 v 1 is not acceptable,no excuses.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #260 on: Today at 09:56:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:53:49 pm
I'm sorry but Klopp has to take some blame too. To give one example, why oh why we persist with Gomez inverting I'll never know.

He didn't ask the defence to shit the bed or our forwards to overhit every single pass, or be offside or spaff easy shots. Its' basic football, all they did was man mark us, few quick passes to your team mate and we were in.

Yes Gomez is terrible inverting but thats on the players that, fucking arrogance, was in the first 10 minutes when Van Dijk walked to clear the ball and was second to it. Fuck right off with that shit attitude.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #261 on: Today at 09:56:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:43:47 pm
Their tactics tonight have been excellent not often we get done in Europe but we have tonight.

Their pressing and positioning was soo fucking disjointed so many times, we just dither on the ball and refuse to capitalise on mistakes or a side leaving gaps


92nd minute and we choose to dribble instead of floating a cross in behind their defence, abysmal decisions when theres gaps to exploit
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #262 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 09:54:50 pm
As someone who is not privileged enough to attend games at Anfield often, Im embarrassed that our fans couldnt ignite the cauldron that Anfield can be. That first half was wank from the fans. The team can be wank but Ive never heard or seen Anfield look so fucking disinterested in what should be one of the noisiest nights of our season.

Is it to do with the protest over ticket prices?

They all lost money at Aintree.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #263 on: Today at 09:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:55:49 pm
Absolutely shameful performance. 3 of our best back 4 and not a single one of them arsed.

But at least Spion Kop and SOS got to protest. Well done boys.

SOS and Spion Kop can't be getting the blame for that.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #264 on: Today at 09:57:06 pm »
Surprised we didn't move MacAllister into the 6. Endo's limitations in possession really hindered our ability to work through midfield.

Other than that what can you say other than fair fucking play to Atalanta. Not seen someone have our number like that in a long, long time.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #265 on: Today at 09:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:54:45 pm
They were alright but the first goal really Kelleher should have saved but the big question is defensively what on earth were we doing for the other two.

It's not just defensively though is it? It's the fact we're not putting the ball in the net enough, it enables the other team to grow more confident through the game. While he should have done better for the first goal, he still made some good saves as well.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #266 on: Today at 09:57:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:56:46 pm
Worst performance from a long time.

The most worrying thing is it sets a template to beat us. Man mark especially in midfield and close us down quickly. We couldnt cope with the man marking and resorted to aimless long balls. This sort of performance may knock our confidence for 6.

Atalanta played well but all they did was man-mark and work harder than we did. Our marking was dire (look at their second goal) and we couldnt string anything together.

Very worrying.

Pretty much
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #267 on: Today at 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:55:49 pm
Absolutely shameful performance. 3 of our best back 4 and not a single one of them arsed.

But at least Spion Kop and SOS got to protest. Well done boys.

What's the protest got to do with anything?
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #268 on: Today at 09:57:42 pm »
Clutching at straws but at least if we go out in Europe we can concennah cant even say it, that was just depressing as fuck.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #269 on: Today at 09:57:43 pm »
What on earth?  :o
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #270 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm »
Shocking performance! A pathetic display really. Atalanta were good, but more so than that we were abysmal. We are just deteriorating in front of goal to the point where none of our players know how to do even a half decent finish.

One can hope they will learn and that this will actually give them a proper kick up the backside, but hard to believe.

Losing 3-0 at home to Atalanta on a european quarter final night.

If they dont turn this around at once the whole season is derailed over a single week.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #271 on: Today at 09:57:46 pm »
Worst performance Ive seen since Hodgsons days and thats saying something
Atalanta though , what a performance from them
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #272 on: Today at 09:57:49 pm »
Wow. 3-0 at home no less. I think this may go down as one of the worst losses under Klopp. The team is tired and we have players returning from injury but I'm not sure it's the worst like in the Covid season. The team out there had more than enough to not lose like that.  I think whatever the circumstances, a home loss like that is pretty horrific. Just grim.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #273 on: Today at 09:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:54:36 pm
I don't get why it has to be embarrassing.

Beaten by a team who out performed us by miles on the night. To say it's embarrassing is a massive disrespect to Atalanta.

They played well but I would say losing at home 3-0 to a team who have lost a third of their league games is embarrassing. Sorry. Were Liverpool.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #274 on: Today at 09:58:05 pm »
Worst performance of the season, pathetic, if someone could tell.Joe Gomez to swerve shooting for the rest of his liverpool career I'd appreciate it
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #275 on: Today at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 09:55:13 pm
Well done to those protesting with no flags over a 2% ticket price increase.  ::)

Could very well be Jurgen's last European match at Anfield and that's the atmosphere? Holy shit.

You can fuck off with that shite - go give your head a wobble
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #276 on: Today at 09:58:10 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:56:33 pm
Cant help but feel for Jurgen. After all the amazing European nights weve had under this man this is what he most probably has as his final memory at Anfield. Fucking sad.

He'll not be emotional over it.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #277 on: Today at 09:58:21 pm »
Brilliant from Atalanta, fully deserved.

Awful from us, got what we deserved.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #278 on: Today at 09:58:23 pm »
Both fullbacks killed us today. Joe is probably knackered and Kostas just hasn't played enough to be in rhythm.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #279 on: Today at 09:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:53:38 pm
On the manager that and its rare I say that over the last few years.

6 changes from a side that played very well a few days ago for a European quarter final wreaks of arrogance which is what we saw on the pitch.

Played well against Utd? No chance, we played similar to tonight. Turn up thinking it was going to be easy, stroll about and piss around rather than finish chances. The only difference is Atalanta are miles better than United.
