« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)  (Read 575 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  7, 2024, 08:55:13 pm
Europa League quarter final, 1st leg, Thursday April 11th April 2024, Anfield, 8.00pm

vs

Forget about today.

As soon as it was official last year that wed be competing in the Europa League this season, I was hoping wed go all out and try and win it. It gets a bad rep, a huge reason being UEFA putting the majority of their interest in the Champions League but its a competition the club has a great history in, and has contributed to with some wonderful moments, as well some not some so joyous ones (Strasbourg away anyone?). Lest we forget, we got to the final when we last entered the competition, which culminated in a second half which took me a long time to get over. Klopps first season that was (seems like a lifetime ago!) so itd be nice to come full circle and right that wrong in Klopps final game. I might also be able to watch Sturridges brilliant goal against Sevilla again.

And besides, who doesnt want to see scenes like this again:


There was also a practical reason historically for wanting to win it, with the winners being guaranteed a place in Pot 1 in the Champions League the following season. However, with the new format of the Champions League, I dont think that applies anymore, although the winner of this competition still qualifies for it. Don't want to jinx it but it looks like we won't need to worry about. So it's all about winning that beautiful trophy.

Atalana BC

So our quarter final opponents are Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio. Founded in 1907, and named after the Greek Goddess of running, archery and wrestling (thats her on their crest), theyve previously won the Coppa Italia, back in 1963. However, theyve been enjoying a really successful period (possibly their most successful) since Gian Piero Gasperini took charge in 2016 - they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history under him and have since done so twice more since.

Of course, we played met them in the group stages in 2020/2021, beating them 5-0 away before losing 2-0 in the reverse game. Still seems so surreal looking back (I would mute this if you don't want to lose some brain cells):

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e9AnDP3EJkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e9AnDP3EJkw</a>

This season, theyre doing ok too, are competing for Champions League place again (theyre 6th currently) and Italy, like England, are in prime position for 5th place to be enough to get it.

Just looking through their list of players and theyve had such talents as Giuseppe Meazza, legendary sweeper Gaetano Scirea, Antonio Cabrini, Trevor Francis(!), Claudio Caniggia and Paolo Montero. Seems like they love selling to Juventus for some reason.

I also wanted to talk about some ex-reds that also played for Atalanta but alas, was only able to find Gabriel Paletta, who only played a handful of games whilst he was here but had a decent career in Italy, including 24 games for our opponents and got capped by the Azzzuri. Though funnily enough our soon to be Sporting Director Richard Hughes started his career playing for Atalantas youth team but never made a first team appearance for them. Hes not officially started his new role here either so not sure if Im reaching a bit there.

Liverpool FC

Whilst were in the midst of a title challenge (yes, even after our last game), Im so glad Klopps taking this competition seriously. I understand it rubs some people up the wrong way but itd be amazing to win the trophy in Klopps final game. Dont think well have any easy ties from here on in, and Atalanta definitely wont be a pushover, but with the first leg being at home, its a big chance for us to take a significant lead going to Italy next week. Personally, am for a strong a team as possible.

Jones is back from injury now but as it stands, our other previous absentees are still unavailable, although were hoping to have Alexander-Arnold and Jota back soon, possibly even for the second leg. Well know more after Klopps press conference on Wednesday.

A good victory to give us a strong position in the tie and some confidence going into the weekend please Reds.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:52:40 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,067
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:00:17 pm »
That bench is a thing of beauty
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:11:25 pm »
📋 #Atalanta team 🆚 #LFC: Musso, Zappacosta, Djimsiti, Hien, Ederson, Ruggeri, De Roon, Pasalic, De Ketelaere, Koopmeiners, Scamacca

🔄 Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Adopo, Bakker, Hateboer, Holm, Lookman, Miranchuk, Bilal Toure
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:43 pm »
0 Atalanta get the tie underway. The reds are attacking the anfled road end in the first half
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:02:23 pm »
2 Gakpo drives forwards and plays a nice ball too Nuñez. Darwin cant get the ball under control to shoot though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm »
Nice, positive run from Cody.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,067
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:30 pm »
What.A.Save

That was a clear foul on Harvey in the build up
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:03:49 pm »
3 Elliot is Fluked buy the ref waves play on.  We dont clear it and they have a great chance.  Keller saves it with his face.  He will have a shiner inthe morning!

Corner cleared well

But the reds break with Gakpo.  Anoither nice ball to Nuñez and his shot form a narrow angle is saved
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:03:51 pm »
Surely would have been disallowed
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:05:20 pm »
5 Elliot is played into miles of space on the right, his cut back finds Mac who shoots over.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:05:39 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:03:51 pm
Surely would have been disallowed
Never ever assume common sense will prevail
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:39 pm
Never ever assume common sense will prevail

Fair point.

Good start from Gakpo
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:07:20 pm »
I like the way Cody is running so directly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:07:28 pm »
7 Tsimikas in a good position but his cross is beyond everyone. He had lots to aim for.

Gakpo is a man possessed tonight.  Its him against the world
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:09:01 pm »
8 Gakpo wins a free kick 30 yards out on the right of the area.

They deal with it well.

Someone has had a third ready break, and that person is Cody Gakpo
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:12:20 pm »
11 free kick at our end after one of their lot catches Tsimikas in the face.  He might have a black eye, but its hard to tell with him


Then Atalanta get the ball into our box and their shot is blocked (well done Konate)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:14:14 pm »
14 fre kick to them wide right.total waste and behind for a goal kick
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:15:37 pm »
15 Jones with a brilliant pass to Nunez, but his shot goes wide.


Over to Jill,
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:16:41 pm »
15 He should have done a bit better there. 59% possession so far, and we've already had chances.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:18:06 pm »
16 A sudden burst of pace in our attack, Gakpo did well to win the ball back and some really good, precise passing, we just need that finishing touch.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:20:13 pm »
18 The Italians enjoy a little bit of possession, before we manage to win the ball back but again we can't get supply the finishing pass and eventually they come away with the ball again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:22:05 pm »
21 Kelleher forced to kick long but the ball comes back, we eventually play it out of our area and Gakpo wins a free kick for a pull on him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:24:11 pm »
23 When they attack they often have about four players pushing forward which is forcing us back on occasion when we are trying to play out the ball. It's a bit of a stalemate at the moment;.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:24:15 pm »
Its all gone very stale
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:24:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:24:15 pm
Its all gone very stale

Typical Italian tactics, I would say.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:25:59 pm »
FFS
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:26:39 pm »
Hows that stayed out?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:26:44 pm »
25 A lot more promising there. We won a free kick with Hien getting a yellow card. They initially clear the free kick but it comes back out to Elliot and it's only just wide.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,883
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:27:49 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:26:39 pm
Hows that stayed out?
Bar and post! How!?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm »
27 Another good move there, involving Elliot, Jones and Gakpo we are noticeably giving them problems when we eject some pace into our passing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 