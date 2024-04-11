« on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
Europa League quarter final, 1st leg, Thursday April 11th April 2024, Anfield, 8.00pm
vs
Forget about today.
As soon as it was official last year that wed be competing in the Europa League this season, I was hoping wed go all out and try and win it. It gets a bad rep, a huge reason being UEFA putting the majority of their interest in the Champions League but its a competition the club has a great history in, and has contributed to with some wonderful moments, as well some not some so joyous ones (Strasbourg away anyone?). Lest we forget, we got to the final when we last entered the competition, which culminated in a second half which took me a long time to get over. Klopps first season that was (seems like a lifetime ago!) so itd be nice to come full circle and right that wrong in Klopps final game. I might also be able to watch Sturridges brilliant goal against Sevilla again.
And besides, who doesnt want to see scenes like this again:
There was also a practical reason historically for wanting to win it, with the winners being guaranteed a place in Pot 1 in the Champions League the following season. However, with the new format of the Champions League, I dont think that applies anymore, although the winner of this competition still qualifies for it. Don't want to jinx it but it looks like we won't need to worry about. So it's all about winning that beautiful trophy.
Atalana BC
So our quarter final opponents are Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio. Founded in 1907, and named after the Greek Goddess of running, archery and wrestling (thats her on their crest), theyve previously won the Coppa Italia, back in 1963. However, theyve been enjoying a really successful period (possibly their most successful) since Gian Piero Gasperini took charge in 2016 - they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history under him and have since done so twice more since.
Of course, we played met them in the group stages in 2020/2021, beating them 5-0 away before losing 2-0 in the reverse game. Still seems so surreal looking back (I would mute this if you don't want to lose some brain cells):
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e9AnDP3EJkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e9AnDP3EJkw</a>
This season, theyre doing ok too, are competing for Champions League place again (theyre 6th currently) and Italy, like England, are in prime position for 5th place to be enough to get it.
Just looking through their list of players and theyve had such talents as Giuseppe Meazza, legendary sweeper Gaetano Scirea, Antonio Cabrini, Trevor Francis(!), Claudio Caniggia and Paolo Montero. Seems like they love selling to Juventus for some reason.
I also wanted to talk about some ex-reds that also played for Atalanta but alas, was only able to find Gabriel Paletta, who only played a handful of games whilst he was here but had a decent career in Italy, including 24 games for our opponents and got capped by the Azzzuri. Though funnily enough our soon to be Sporting Director Richard Hughes started his career playing for Atalantas youth team but never made a first team appearance for them. Hes not officially started his new role here either so not sure if Im reaching a bit there.
Liverpool FC
Whilst were in the midst of a title challenge (yes, even after our last game), Im so glad Klopps taking this competition seriously. I understand it rubs some people up the wrong way but itd be amazing to win the trophy in Klopps final game. Dont think well have any easy ties from here on in, and Atalanta definitely wont be a pushover, but with the first leg being at home, its a big chance for us to take a significant lead going to Italy next week. Personally, am for a strong a team as possible.
Jones is back from injury now but as it stands, our other previous absentees are still unavailable, although were hoping to have Alexander-Arnold and Jota back soon, possibly even for the second leg. Well know more after Klopps press conference on Wednesday.
A good victory to give us a strong position in the tie and some confidence going into the weekend please Reds.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W