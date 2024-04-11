« previous next »
EL: Liv vs Atal (1st leg)
Europa League quarter final, 1st leg, Thursday April 11th April 2024, Anfield, 8.00pm

vs

Forget about today.

As soon as it was official last year that wed be competing in the Europa League this season, I was hoping wed go all out and try and win it. It gets a bad rep, a huge reason being UEFA putting the majority of their interest in the Champions League but its a competition the club has a great history in, and has contributed to with some wonderful moments, as well some not some so joyous ones (Strasbourg away anyone?). Lest we forget, we got to the final when we last entered the competition, which culminated in a second half which took me a long time to get over. Klopps first season that was (seems like a lifetime ago!) so itd be nice to come full circle and right that wrong in Klopps final game. I might also be able to watch Sturridges brilliant goal against Sevilla again.

And besides, who doesnt want to see scenes like this again:


There was also a practical reason historically for wanting to win it, with the winners being guaranteed a place in Pot 1 in the Champions League the following season. However, with the new format of the Champions League, I dont think that applies anymore, although the winner of this competition still qualifies for it. Don't want to jinx it but it looks like we won't need to worry about. So it's all about winning that beautiful trophy.

Atalana BC

So our quarter final opponents are Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio. Founded in 1907, and named after the Greek Goddess of running, archery and wrestling (thats her on their crest), theyve previously won the Coppa Italia, back in 1963. However, theyve been enjoying a really successful period (possibly their most successful) since Gian Piero Gasperini took charge in 2016 - they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history under him and have since done so twice more since.

Of course, we played met them in the group stages in 2020/2021, beating them 5-0 away before losing 2-0 in the reverse game. Still seems so surreal looking back (I would mute this if you don't want to lose some brain cells):

This season, theyre doing ok too, are competing for Champions League place again (theyre 6th currently) and Italy, like England, are in prime position for 5th place to be enough to get it.

Just looking through their list of players and theyve had such talents as Giuseppe Meazza, legendary sweeper Gaetano Scirea, Antonio Cabrini, Trevor Francis(!), Claudio Caniggia and Paolo Montero. Seems like they love selling to Juventus for some reason.

I also wanted to talk about some ex-reds that also played for Atalanta but alas, was only able to find Gabriel Paletta, who only played a handful of games whilst he was here but had a decent career in Italy, including 24 games for our opponents and got capped by the Azzzuri. Though funnily enough our soon to be Sporting Director Richard Hughes started his career playing for Atalantas youth team but never made a first team appearance for them. Hes not officially started his new role here either so not sure if Im reaching a bit there.

Liverpool FC

Whilst were in the midst of a title challenge (yes, even after our last game), Im so glad Klopps taking this competition seriously. I understand it rubs some people up the wrong way but itd be amazing to win the trophy in Klopps final game. Dont think well have any easy ties from here on in, and Atalanta definitely wont be a pushover, but with the first leg being at home, its a big chance for us to take a significant lead going to Italy next week. Personally, am for a strong a team as possible.

Jones is back from injury now but as it stands, our other previous absentees are still unavailable, although were hoping to have Alexander-Arnold and Jota back soon, possibly even for the second leg. Well know more after Klopps press conference on Wednesday.

A good victory to give us a strong position in the tie and some confidence going into the weekend please Reds.
