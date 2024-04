I was thinking about moving to a Sim only deal as my EE staff discount is now coming to an end (16 years after leaving what was then T Mobile), and last week I went to replace the battery on my phone and Apple totalled the phone so gave me a brand new one for the cost of the battery so donít need a new phoneThereís some good deals with Vodafone via Carphone Warehouse and the like, £11 for 60GB which is more than enough for me. Only question I have is what do they do once the two years is up, do they then crank up the price or does it just carry on as it is other than the annual price increases?