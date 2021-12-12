« previous next »
Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
Coolie High:
Who is better than him?
Couldn't give a shit. He ain't coming to Liverpool, thank fuck for that, and that's all that matters.

Give me a quality player with a good work ethic who'll run his bollocks off for the team and not think he's above hard work.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm
Coolie High:
Hes only still 25 and has already won a World Cup and was the best player in another World Cup final.
That's all well and good, he can wait another 2 years then to perform at his best ...
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 11:12:18 pm
Kalito:
Couldn't give a shit. He ain't coming to Liverpool, thank fuck for that, and that's all that matters.

Give me a quality player with a good work ethic who'll run his bollocks off for the team and not think he's above hard work.

We will have that player you wish for only to be beaten again by a Madrid team with a lesser coach and team chemistry, because at the end of the day having top players in several positions who are  potential Ballon dor winners normally counts for more.

I would take Mbappe over any player in the world if we could have him here, just like I would have took Messi Cruyff Zidane Henry or any other world great.

Im not going to be idealistic and say Ill have Diaz over Mbappe, because he works harder and tracks back, if we could have a player like Mbappe with the workrate of Diaz then sure.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 11:12:46 pm
Kalito:
That's all well and good, he can wait another 2 years then to perform at his best ...

I think hell go Madrid this summer tbf.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 11:22:54 pm
Coolie High:
We will have that player you wish for only to be beaten again by a Madrid team with a lesser coach and team chemistry, because at the end of the day having top players in several positions who are  potential Ballon dor winners normally counts for more.

I would take Mbappe over any player in the world if we could have him here, just like I would have took Messi Cruyff Zidane Henry or any other world great.

Im not going to be idealistic and say Ill have Diaz over Mbappe, because he works harder and tracks back, if we could have a player like Mbappe with the workrate of Diaz then sure.
Name a player with a work ethic like Mbappe from the Madrid teams that has beaten us? I'll wait ...

Your Vinicus Jrs, Rodrygos, Benzemas et al all work hard. Not to mention they're world class players.

Messi up until his 30's worked his ass off, just like I'm sure Cruyff did (never saw him play), certainly Zidane and Henry put a shift in and weren't shithouses.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm
Kalito:
Name a player with a work ethic like Mbappe from the Madrid teams that has beaten us? I'll wait ...

Your Vinicus Jrs, Rodrygos, Benzemas et al all work hard. Not to mention they're world class players.

Messi up until his 30's worked his ass off, just like I'm sure Cruyff did (never saw him play), certainly Zidane and Henry put a shift in and weren't shithouses.

I dont think youre right, Benzema and Ronaldo didnt work hard in comparison to our forwards. In fact Klopp himself said Messi and Ronaldo were two players who were almost absolved from pressing because of their rare generational quality, Messi even at his peak wasnt running as much as other forwards or players in the team.

Zidane, Ronaldinho, Henry the same but they played in a different era, the point is when you have the rare quality Mbappe even managers who are known for playing systems with intense pressing will make exceptions for you, we kinda already do it in our own team to a lesser degree, Salah probably presses the least outs of all our forwards.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm
Kalito:
Couldn't give a shit. He ain't coming to Liverpool, thank fuck for that, and that's all that matters.

Give me a quality player with a good work ethic who'll run his bollocks off for the team and not think he's above hard work.

Would you take Dirk Kuyt over Mbappe?
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm
Coolie High:
I dont think youre right, Benzema didnt work hard in comparison to our forwards. In fact Klopp himself said Messi and Ronaldo were two players who were almost absolved from pressing because of their rare generational quality, Messi even at his peak wasnt running as much as other forwards or players in the team.

Zidane, Ronaldinho, Henry the same but they played in a different era, the point is when you have the rare quality Mbappe even managers who are known for playing systems with intense pressing will make exceptions for you, we kinda already do it in our own team to a lesser degree, Salah probably presses the least outs of all our forwards.
Benzema didn't work hard?  :lmao That is just simply not true. The man was a workhorse in their team. I'm sorry but that's utter rubbish.

Look at Messi under Pep at Barca. Even during the Tito, and Luis Enrique years.

Different era or not, hard work is hard work. All the top, top class players worked hard. You play in a team, for the team. Not yourself.

Please - Salah works hard for the team, Mbappe doesn't. That's the difference for me.

It seems that you like prima donna players. That's fair enough and your prerogative.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 pm
Barneylfc∗:
Would you take Dirk Kuyt over Mbappe?
Dirk was a decent player. Not top quality.

Give me a peak Sadio Mane over Mbappe. Hows about that.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:23:46 am
Coolie High:
Hes only still 25 and has already won a World Cup and was the best player in another World Cup final.

Paul Pogba MKII.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1050 on: Today at 02:20:11 am
BarryCrocker:
Paul Pogba MKII.

Thats absolutely laughable, like seriously.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Reply #1051 on: Today at 02:34:46 am
Kalito:
Benzema didn't work hard?  :lmao That is just simply not true. The man was a workhorse in their team. I'm sorry but that's utter rubbish.

Look at Messi under Pep at Barca. Even during the Tito, and Luis Enrique years.

Different era or not, hard work is hard work. All the top, top class players worked hard. You play in a team, for the team. Not yourself.

Please - Salah works hard for the team, Mbappe doesn't. That's the difference for me.

It seems that you like prima donna players. That's fair enough and your prerogative.

Benzema being a workhorse in that team is funny, he wasnt and you conveniently skipped Ronaldo. Messi used to coast through games also, he would literally be walking around he wasnt much more harder working than Mbappe but like Ronaldo was given the licence to work less because he was supremely talented.

Theres stories of Messi not even training properly just showing up and playing, Kevin Prince Boateng actually mentioned about him being a bad influence to the younger players because of his lackadaisical  attitude. Ronaldo was better in that regards but he too would coast around and hardly press in games.

I dont care about primadonna players if they deliver on the pitch, Cruyff was exactly the meaning of that in many ways, concerning himself in politics and would rub people the wrong way. At the end of the day not all footballers are made equal managers will make exceptions for special talents, thats just the way it is, and you cant say theyre wrong all the players Ive mentioned won everything at the highest level, Mbappe himself is 25 and has already been to two World Cup finals.
