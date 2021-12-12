Benzema didn't work hard? That is just simply not true. The man was a workhorse in their team. I'm sorry but that's utter rubbish.



Look at Messi under Pep at Barca. Even during the Tito, and Luis Enrique years.



Different era or not, hard work is hard work. All the top, top class players worked hard. You play in a team, for the team. Not yourself.



Please - Salah works hard for the team, Mbappe doesn't. That's the difference for me.



It seems that you like prima donna players. That's fair enough and your prerogative.



Benzema being a workhorse in that team is funny, he wasnt and you conveniently skipped Ronaldo. Messi used to coast through games also, he would literally be walking around he wasnt much more harder working than Mbappe but like Ronaldo was given the licence to work less because he was supremely talented.Theres stories of Messi not even training properly just showing up and playing, Kevin Prince Boateng actually mentioned about him being a bad influence to the younger players because of his lackadaisical attitude. Ronaldo was better in that regards but he too would coast around and hardly press in games.I dont care about primadonna players if they deliver on the pitch, Cruyff was exactly the meaning of that in many ways, concerning himself in politics and would rub people the wrong way. At the end of the day not all footballers are made equal managers will make exceptions for special talents, thats just the way it is, and you cant say theyre wrong all the players Ive mentioned won everything at the highest level, Mbappe himself is 25 and has already been to two World Cup finals.