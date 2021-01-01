« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April  (Read 11788 times)

Online John C

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
quick edit that Nick :D
Online whtwht

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:10:04 pm
Almost as fast as your edit!!

Hahaha
Offline elsewhere

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
both Barca and Psg defenses absolutely terrible
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:10:09 pm
Never even heard of Vitinha but he's looked alright an had boss feet for that finish

20% offf at Holland & Barrett.
Online newterp

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:11:47 pm
20% offf at Holland & Barrett.

holland is division 2 striker. And a country (maybe)
Online whtwht

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Sancho been Dortmunds best player tonight according to this commentator
Online Syntexity

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Horrible miss by Lewa that. And Cancelo has been terrible going forward, which is really the only thing he can do.

Barcas defence is poor really, team is making poor errors and setting them selves up to fail. Far away from what they once were.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Lewandowski really showing his age.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
this may very well be the year Atletico wins this
Online John C

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
2-2
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
2-2
Online rob1966

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
2-2 Raphina again for Barca
Offline elsewhere

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
too much fuss about Yamine Lamal last 2 years yet I still havent seen him play a decent game yet. Killed many of Barca's attacks single handedly.
Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
PSG 2 - [2] Barcelona; Raphinha goal 62‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/3zf84j & https://twitter.com/Footybanky/status/1778156243900903812

^ as sharp as a witches' tooth. Cleaner than Neutrogena :)
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
That Raphina goal is of the the sort we haven't seen from Salah in years.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:20:02 pm
2-2

Knew I had the score right. Your streams must all be behind.

Cracking finish, possibly a better (different) volley than Valverdes last night.
Online kennedy81

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
I think he's trying to put that in the other corner and he's sliced the fuck out of it.
Online whtwht

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:21:44 pm
Knew I had the score right. Your streams must all be behind.

Cracking finish, possibly a better (different) volley than Valverdes last night.

 :evil :missus

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
There is a premier league booking from Wythenshaws own
Online Gerry83

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
That PSG yellow there was pretty similar to Dokus challenge. Straight fk to Barca and yellow for PSG player with zero hesitation from Taylor!
Online Syntexity

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:20:50 pm
too much fuss about Yamine Lamal last 2 years yet I still havent seen him play a decent game yet. Killed many of Barca's attacks single handedly.

He is 16 though, you cant expect him to dominate every game or even a full game. Seen plenty of him and he has improved alot but unsurprisingly he has a lot of development. He is unfortunately being overplayed as well.
Online Syntexity

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 09:21:32 pm
That Raphina goal is of the the sort we haven't seen from Salah in years.

This is one, if not the best game from Raphinha for Barca so far.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:20:50 pm
too much fuss about Yamine Lamal last 2 years yet I still havent seen him play a decent game yet. Killed many of Barca's attacks single handedly.
And at 16 years of age, he really should be hitting his peak and putting in consistent performances. Barca should get rid.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Barce an PSG would get absolutely bummed by Arsenal or City. Why the fuck do they give everyone so much space and time
Online John C

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:21:44 pm
Knew I had the score right. Your streams must all be behind.

:boxhead
Online John C

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
2-3
Online DelTrotter

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Donnaruma must hate his teammates, doing everything to get them out
Online rob1966

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
2-3 barca, lol
Online TepidT2O

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
This PSG Barca match is very entertaining with individual moments of brilliance, but its not great football.   Mistakes galore, poor defending, poor positioning, you name it.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Wow What A Impact  3-2 Barca
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:35:00 pm
Donnaruma must hate his teammates, doing everything to get them out

Absolute muck. Thought he was good once (or meant to be).
Online rob1966

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:29 pm
This PSG Barca match is very entertaining with individual moments of brilliance, but its not great football.   Mistakes galore, poor defending, poor positioning, you name it.

Its like a Premier League game
Online Ray K

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Donnarumma is a worse keeper than Loris Karius.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
This has been the exact same scoring pattern as Real v City last night. PSG to equalise in a bit?

Some cracking games so far.
Online medley

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Should he not be coming for that? Not often you see headed goal scored that central so close to the keeper
Online Syntexity

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:29:19 pm
Barce an PSG would get absolutely bummed by Arsenal or City. Why the fuck do they give everyone so much space and time

Indeed. They lack a proper 6 to protect the back line, one with the quality on the ball to be press resistant. They also lack experience in defence. They have some talented players and on a good day they can really outplay some teams, but they wont be able to match Arse or City.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April
Xavi has shown some decent in game management here. Are we looking at him?
