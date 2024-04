115 will be favourites but RM are like a good Utd. They play in moments and are capable of scoring at any moment. I didn't see much of the game tonight (did De Bryune play ?) but Haaland was completely anonymous and Foden went off injured. I think this one will go to the wire, as will the other game. Extra time in both ??



Thing with Madrid is whether they can stay in the game, when they do they tend to find a way to win.Last season City blitzed them in the second leg. We were 2-0 up early as well and all over them in the last 16, but that was without a midfield last season (and we were generally poor). A vintage Klopp team would have turned them over that night and finished the tie off.City were on top for 90+% of the semi final in 2022 but Real stayed in the tie and won it late. Same with the final, they didn't concede and waited for their chance.