Announcers on Paramount Plus said Saka initiated contact and the ref made a great call.



come on now -- it was a "kid's mistake" so I guess the ref didn't want to embarrass the Arsenal players ...you couldn't make this shit up!!Bayern felt they were denied a clear penalty in the 66th minute of the breathless 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium after Gunners defender Gabriel inexplicably picked up the ball following a David Raya goal kick.Swedish match official Glenn Nyberg reportedly opted against awarding a spot-kick due the bizarre nature of the incident, with his on-field explanation branded “horrible” by former Chelsea manager Tuchel.“The referee made a huge mistake,” said Tuchel.“I know it was a crazy situation. They put the ball down, he whistles and the defender takes the ball with his hands.“What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a ‘kid’s mistake’ and he won’t give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarter-final.“It’s a horrible, horrible explanation. Kid’s mistake, adult’s mistake, whatever – we feel angry because it was a huge decision against us.”