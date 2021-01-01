« previous next »
Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 1st Leg 9th - 11th April

Reply #360 on: Today at 09:00:25 pm
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:00:25 pm »
When Sane was running in at the end, he should've took the foul from Odegard, he'd have been off as last man

Also. What version of Allez alley called are Arsenal singing
Reply #361 on: Today at 09:01:29 pm
« Reply #361 on: Today at 09:01:29 pm »
Second half huddle. Arsenal mean business
Reply #362 on: Today at 09:06:28 pm
« Reply #362 on: Today at 09:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:59:01 pm
This Bayern aren't great though, but they do have pedigree in this competition which can't be underestimated. I'm hoping it stays this way and then it is a very scrappy 1-0 win for Bayern in Munich.

How many dives do you think Saka will be aiming for in the next half?

Tuchel more suited to knockout competitions than league football, although his European record is patchy he has won the competition.
Reply #363 on: Today at 09:07:13 pm
« Reply #363 on: Today at 09:07:13 pm »
Can't stand Kane but genuine laughed out loud at him scoring that peno.
Reply #364 on: Today at 09:07:18 pm
« Reply #364 on: Today at 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:01:29 pm
Second half huddle. Arsenal mean business

I wonder if Arteta got the light bulb out in his halftime speech...
Reply #365 on: Today at 09:07:19 pm
« Reply #365 on: Today at 09:07:19 pm »
Sane is so careless.
Reply #366 on: Today at 09:07:29 pm
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:07:29 pm »
"It's a silly free kick" No Ally, it's blatant cheating, another disgusting dive this clown of a ref falls for
Reply #367 on: Today at 09:08:02 pm
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:08:02 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:07:18 pm
I wonder if Arteta got the light bulb out in his halftime speech...

15 mins under it for Ben White? Never a bad time to top that tan up
Reply #368 on: Today at 09:08:10 pm
« Reply #368 on: Today at 09:08:10 pm »
Bayern will have had their eyes on Europe for weeks, possibly a couple of months.

When they won it one year in the 70s they finished about 10th in the league.

Disgusting how clinical Real are in the big moments in this competition.
Reply #369 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:57:26 pm
How long before the Arsenal players start rolling around looking for penalties. Im going 52 mins

Well it's 49 minutes and Rice has dived for a free kick. Does that count? More of the same I guess.
Reply #370 on: Today at 09:09:13 pm
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:09:13 pm »
The Rice Bomb... Commentators can't stop creaming themselves over him...
Reply #371 on: Today at 09:09:23 pm
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:09:23 pm »
Were we after Camavinga as well as Tchouameni?
Reply #372 on: Today at 09:09:36 pm
« Reply #372 on: Today at 09:09:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:08:02 pm
15 mins under it for Ben White? Never a bad time to top that tan up

He needs more potent stuff than a simple light bulb. The whole stadium would go dark, if he plugged in his usual setup...
Reply #373 on: Today at 09:09:51 pm
« Reply #373 on: Today at 09:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:08:30 pm
Well it's 49 minutes and Rice has dived for a free kick. Does that count? More of the same I guess.

Its Rice. It cant be diving, its being Clever.
Reply #374 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:09:23 pm
Were we after Camavinga as well as Tchouameni?

Yep.
Reply #375 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:09:23 pm
Were we after Camavinga as well as Tchouameni?

Class isnt he
Reply #376 on: Today at 09:10:56 pm
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:10:56 pm »
A Grealish dive referee falls for it
Reply #377 on: Today at 09:11:12 pm
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:11:12 pm »
Best diver in the game.. yes well done
Reply #378 on: Today at 09:12:00 pm
« Reply #378 on: Today at 09:12:00 pm »
Here we go again Grealish great at winning free kicks and drawing in fouls what a fucking joke these c*nts are.
Reply #379 on: Today at 09:12:01 pm
« Reply #379 on: Today at 09:12:01 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:11:12 pm
Best diver in the game.. yes well done
I think there is a strong competition this year for that title, it's not so clear cut...
Reply #380 on: Today at 09:12:26 pm
« Reply #380 on: Today at 09:12:26 pm »
Is right Harry lad! one of the good guys
Reply #381 on: Today at 09:12:37 pm
« Reply #381 on: Today at 09:12:37 pm »
Hows that a yellow? He just ran into him.
Reply #382 on: Today at 09:12:44 pm
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:12:44 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:12:26 pm
Is right Harry lad! one of the good guys
Knew what he was doing
Reply #383 on: Today at 09:12:47 pm
« Reply #383 on: Today at 09:12:47 pm »
Wow impressive. A referee actually giving Harry Kane a yellow for snide-y shit.
Reply #384 on: Today at 09:12:55 pm
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:12:55 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:12:26 pm
Is right Harry lad! one of the good guys

:lmao

better not get a red for that
Reply #385 on: Today at 09:12:57 pm
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:12:57 pm »
Saliba getting praised for not fucking up in the 20 minutes that have passed since his fuck up. What a player.
Reply #386 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm
« Reply #386 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:12:00 pm
Here we go again Grealish great at winning free kicks and drawing in fouls what a fucking joke these c*nts are.

I won't be gaslighted by this commentator... he barely got touched
Reply #387 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm
« Reply #387 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:12:44 pm
Knew what he was doing
Definitely  :D
