I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
This Bayern aren't great though, but they do have pedigree in this competition which can't be underestimated. I'm hoping it stays this way and then it is a very scrappy 1-0 win for Bayern in Munich. How many dives do you think Saka will be aiming for in the next half?
Second half huddle. Arsenal mean business
I wonder if Arteta got the light bulb out in his halftime speech...
How long before the Arsenal players start rolling around looking for penalties. Im going 52 mins
Crosby Nick never fails.
15 mins under it for Ben White? Never a bad time to top that tan up
Well it's 49 minutes and Rice has dived for a free kick. Does that count? More of the same I guess.
Were we after Camavinga as well as Tchouameni?
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Best diver in the game.. yes well done
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Is right Harry lad! one of the good guys
Is right Harry lad! one of the good guys
Here we go again Grealish great at winning free kicks and drawing in fouls what a fucking joke these c*nts are.
Knew what he was doing
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]