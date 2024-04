Think they don’t both necessarily need to progress (for now), but we want both tire to be right in the balance for the 2nd leg at the very least so they have to go full strength for both legs. Might lead to Fat Kev needing to be rested for a league game or two (although didn’t they have Luton next?).



Honestly, progressing is a lot more important for Arsenal because of their record. If they beat Bayern, it will gives them even more confidence that they can win big trophies. Crashing out would dent it and pile pressure on them because the league then becomes a "all or nothing affair". Beating Bayern would be huge for their mental block in Europe and they can take that confidence into the league. Given that they have not anything yet, they are not yet in a position to pick and choose.For City, they won it last season so crashing out won't really affect them. It's more about the physical strain on their small squad and their starting to pick up niggles here and there.