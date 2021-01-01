« previous next »
Author Topic: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition  (Read 2237 times)

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm »
RobbieRedman      208  (Mr Meggit)
BoRed              207  (Valgrand)
Gerry Attrick      199 (No questions asked)
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 05:42:32 pm »
Well that was a a bit of an anti-climax :lmao
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 05:43:48 pm »
And with that. Robbie wins it (pending a score check)

17:35 Aintree

Horaces Pearl (FR) 14/1.................15+5=20
Tripoli Flyer (IRE) 13/2...........................10
Good And Clever (IRE)14/1...................7
Offline BoRed

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 05:44:32 pm »
I'm an idiot. :lmao

Well done, Robbie, and thanks Pete!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 06:01:50 pm »
Is that a Bronze medal for me then? Happy enough with that to be fair  :D

Well in Robbie.

Cheers for running again Pete  :wave
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm »
Congratulations to the RAWK Aintree Champion Tipster 2024 - RobbieRedman :champ


Robbie started the day as leader and ended the same way.  Albeit by the skin of his teeth as it all came down to the very last race.  He managed to hang on and secure his second Major title.  Well played!! 

Even though BoRed ended as day 3 top scorer, late tactical edits by him proved to be his downfall, as he missed out on the big prize yet again.  Bo has the dubious honor of being the best RAWK tipster never to win a major. I'm sure it will come soon though.

Great efforts from Barney and Gerry too. Unlucky guys.

Thanks for playing everyone and see you all for the Ascot comp.  :wave


Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm »
Well done Robbie, unlucky Bo. Thanks again Pete. Be back again for Ascot all being well.
Online oldfordie

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 06:54:19 pm »
Congrats RobbieRedman :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin

Thanks for running comp again Pete.  :)
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 07:22:53 pm »
Congrats Robbie. Great effort.

Thanks for running Pete
Offline aedge659

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 07:55:34 pm »
Well in Robbie, I enjoyed looking at the trophy on my mantle piece for a year. Hope you savour it too 😁


Great stuff once again Pete, we'll have to have a RAWK tipster get together at a meeting one of these days.
Offline smicer07

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 07:57:07 pm »
I'll take 5th on my first entry! Cheers Pete.
Offline Salger

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 08:21:55 pm »
Congrats Robbie.

Cheers Pete.
Online chromed

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:46:05 pm »
Congrats Robbie!

Nice one Pete as always, top work.
Offline Beneath

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:30:32 pm »
Well done Robbie, and keep banging on the door Bo.

Thanks for hosting, Pete. Bring on Ascot.
Offline kesey

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm »
Nice one Pete and well in Robbie .

I'll see youse all next Spring .
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #215 on: Today at 01:37:42 am »
Cheers all ! Thanks Pete as always.

Crawled over the line there, hard luck Bo you probably deserved it more, edits have stung me in the past too. Well played Gerry and Barney so close at the end. Didn't think it would go my way when i saw I am Maximus hit turbo.

Roll on Ascot..😄

