RobbieRedman

Robbie started the day as leader and ended the same way. Albeit by the skin of his teeth as it all came down to the very last race. He managed to hang on and secure his second Major title. Well played!!Even though BoRed ended as day 3 top scorer, late tactical edits by him proved to be his downfall, as he missed out on the big prize yet again. Bo has the dubious honor of being the best RAWK tipster never to win a major. I'm sure it will come soon though.Great efforts from Barney and Gerry too. Unlucky guys.Thanks for playing everyone and see you all for the Ascot comp.