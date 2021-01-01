Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
Author
Topic: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
Andy2508
RAWK Supporter
Anny Roader
Posts: 273
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:53 pm »
Friday
13:45 Heart Wood
14:40 Making Headway
14:55 Mystical Power NAP
15:30 Jonbon
16:05 Life in the park
16:40 The Jukebox Man
17:15 Brucio
kesey
Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,008
Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:29 pm »
Chianti Classico
Kateira
Dysart Enos ( Nap )
Pic D'orhy
Shakem Up'arry
Shanagh Bob
Eagles Reign
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:38:12 am by kesey
»
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.
- The Upanishads.
The heart knows the way. Run in that direction
- Rumi
You are held . You are loved . You are seen - Some wise fella .
Luke 17
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,313
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 12:26:07 am »
13:45 Chianti Classico
14:40 Serious Operator
14:55 Firefox (NAP)
15:30 Jonbon
16:05 Fantastic Lady
16:40 Shanagh Bob
17:15 Eagles Reign
rubber soul
Kopite
Posts: 571
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #83 on:
Today
at 12:27:33 am »
13.45 - Giovinco
14.20 - Making Headway
14.55 - Golden Ace
15.30 - Jonbon (nap)
16.05 - Kandoo Kid
16.40 - Kyntara
17.15 - Zeeband
Red Cez
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,202
Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #84 on:
Today
at 06:45:28 am »
13.45 - Giovinco
14.20 - Theatre Man
14.55 - Dysart Enos
15.30 - Pic Dorhy (NAP)
16.05 - Arizona Cardinal
16.40 - Readin Tommy Wrong
17.15 - Afadil
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.
Oscar Wilde
Oscar Wilde
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,082
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #85 on:
Today
at 07:51:25 am »
Day two
1:45 Inothewayurthinkin
2:20 Kateira
2:55 Mystical Power NAP
3:30 Pic DOrhy
4:05 Shakem Uparry
4:40 The Jukebox Man
5:15 Afadil
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,813
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #86 on:
Today
at 09:02:08 am »
Day 2
1.45 - Iroko
2.20 - Making Headway
2.55 - Dysart Enos
3.30 - Protektorat
4.05 - Life In The Park
4.40 - The Jukebox Man (NAP)
5.15 - Densworth
1892tillforever
"Just call me................daddy.............!"
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,082
Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #87 on:
Today
at 09:04:45 am »
1:45 Broadway Boy
2:20 Champagne Twist
2:55 Dysart Enos (NAP)
3:30 Protektorat
4:05 Empire Steel
4:40 Kyntara
5:15 Go Dante
Xabisfeet
Anny Roader
Posts: 275
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #88 on:
Today
at 09:08:10 am »
Day 2
1.45: Chianti Classico
2.20: Inthewaterside
2.55: Dysart Enos
3.30: Pic D'Orhy (NAP)
4.05: Shakem Up'arry
4.40: Kyntara
5.15: Densworth
Ziltoid
Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,429
Scrubbers
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #89 on:
Today
at 09:11:54 am »
Day 2
1:45 inothewayurthinkin
2:20 Ocastle Des Mottes
2:55 Mystical Power (NAP)
3:30 Jonbon
4:05 Bill Baxter
4:40 The Jukebox Man
5:15 Ballee
ACLE
RAWK Supporter
Kopite
Posts: 937
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #90 on:
Today
at 09:18:36 am »
Day 2
1.45 Inothewayurthinkin
2.20 Champagne Twist
2.55 Mystical Power (NAP)
3.30 Pic DOrhy
4.05 Kandoo Kid
4.40 Cherie Dam
5.15 Maidenstreetprince
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.
JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.
Red Star
Kopite
Posts: 612
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
«
Reply #91 on:
Today
at 10:06:45 am »
Day 2:-
1.45 Inothewayurthinkin
2.20 Ocastle Des Mottes
2.55 Mystical Power (nap)
3.30 Pic DOrhy
4.05 Fantastic Lady
4.40 Shanagh Bob
5.15 Eagles Reign
