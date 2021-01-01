« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition  (Read 961 times)

Offline Andy2508

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 273
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm »
Friday

13:45 Heart Wood
14:40 Making Headway
14:55 Mystical Power NAP
15:30 Jonbon
16:05 Life in the park
16:40 The Jukebox Man
17:15 Brucio
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,008
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm »
Chianti Classico
Kateira
Dysart Enos ( Nap )
Pic D'orhy
Shakem Up'arry
Shanagh Bob
Eagles Reign



« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:12 am by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:26:07 am »
13:45 Chianti Classico
14:40 Serious Operator
14:55 Firefox  (NAP)
15:30 Jonbon
16:05 Fantastic Lady
16:40 Shanagh Bob
17:15 Eagles Reign
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:27:33 am »

13.45 - Giovinco
14.20 - Making Headway
14.55 - Golden Ace
15.30 - Jonbon (nap)
16.05 - Kandoo Kid
16.40 - Kyntara
17.15 - Zeeband
Logged

Offline Red Cez

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:45:28 am »
13.45 - Giovinco
14.20 - Theatre Man
14.55 - Dysart Enos
15.30 - Pic Dorhy     (NAP)
16.05 - Arizona Cardinal
16.40 - Readin Tommy Wrong
17.15 - Afadil
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.

Oscar Wilde

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,082
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:51:25 am »
Day two

1:45 Inothewayurthinkin
2:20 Kateira
2:55 Mystical Power NAP
3:30 Pic DOrhy
4:05 Shakem Uparry
4:40 The Jukebox Man
5:15 Afadil

Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:02:08 am »
Day 2

1.45 - Iroko
2.20 - Making Headway
2.55 - Dysart Enos
3.30 - Protektorat
4.05 - Life In The Park
4.40 - The Jukebox Man (NAP)
5.15 - Densworth
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:04:45 am »
1:45 Broadway Boy
2:20 Champagne Twist
2:55 Dysart Enos (NAP)
3:30 Protektorat
4:05 Empire Steel
4:40 Kyntara
5:15 Go Dante
Logged

Offline Xabisfeet

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:08:10 am »
Day 2

1.45: Chianti Classico
2.20: Inthewaterside
2.55: Dysart Enos
3.30: Pic D'Orhy (NAP)
4.05: Shakem Up'arry
4.40: Kyntara
5.15: Densworth
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,429
  • Scrubbers
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:11:54 am »
Day 2

1:45 inothewayurthinkin
2:20 Ocastle Des Mottes
2:55 Mystical Power (NAP)
3:30 Jonbon
4:05 Bill Baxter
4:40 The Jukebox Man
5:15 Ballee
Logged

Offline ACLE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 937
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:18:36 am »
Day 2

1.45 Inothewayurthinkin
2.20 Champagne Twist
2.55 Mystical Power (NAP)
3.30 Pic DOrhy
4.05 Kandoo Kid
4.40 Cherie Dam
5.15 Maidenstreetprince
Logged
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:06:45 am »

Day 2:-

1.45 Inothewayurthinkin
2.20 Ocastle Des Mottes
2.55 Mystical Power (nap)
3.30 Pic DOrhy
4.05 Fantastic Lady
4.40 Shanagh Bob
5.15 Eagles Reign
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 