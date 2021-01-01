« previous next »
DonkeyWan

The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Today at 02:47:59 pm
I think like most that I have always been leery of the involvement of officialdom in the beautiful game, for fear they would become too involved and ruin the sport itself.

However, in recent years it has become more and more obvious that the sporting integrity of one of the most watched (and therefore lucrative) past times in the world has come under threat:

1. Firstly, the globalisation of the sport has resulted in unacceptable feeder practises where scouts from highly developed countries where the leagues are wealthy, comb the highwater and bywaters of comparatively under-developed nations, to flood academies with young talent seduced by the possibility of winning the sporting equivalent of the lottery
2. The former has become so institutionalised that sporting groups now take over entire clubs to hoover up talent in wide areas, all in the name of feeding the parent clun either through cheap academy talent or enriching them through player trading.
3. The brand success of the PL in particular has attracted nations seeking to benefit from their popularity, investing sovereign wealth to produce mercenary teams tasked with driving public relations success.
4. A whole raft of mid-ranking teams with liomited wealth have become targets for wealthy venture capitalists seeking to strike it rich through early over-loading of investment in the hope of gambling their way to success.
5. The massive amounts of income floating around the game has come to define decisions by regulatory authorities who have proved increasingly weak in dealing with obvious breaches of rules for fear of damaging the brand
6. Finally, wealth has also begun to flow softer areas of the sport, officialdom, where opportunities for big paydays and extra income for supporting leagues of other owners and shareholders has, in extreme cases like Italy seen direct payments made, in Spain, indirect payments made and in the UK opportunities that can be defined as a conflict of interest been sought out.

In short, the complexity, scale and value of football has grown so greatr that those tasked with running it are increasingly weak in doing so. They are too close to the sport itself and no longer act in it's best interests.

An independent regulator, financed from outside the sport, international in scope and answerable to a set of values defined by footballing communities not companies, is required.
thaddeus

Re: The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:49:29 pm
I agree in principle but it would only be a matter of time before the regulators were compromised by those with the deepest pockets.
DonkeyWan

Re: The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:52:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:49:29 pm
I agree in principle but it would only be a matter of time before the regulators were compromised by those with the deepest pockets.
That's why funding should be ring-fenced and sourced from outside the PL, or perhaps something like WADA have, where the IOC funds half, but national governments fund the rest so they are stakeholders.
tonysleft

Re: The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:25:10 pm
I don't know how exactly it will transpire, but I firmly believe that this will make the game worse.
Peabee

Re: The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:49:29 pm
I agree in principle but it would only be a matter of time before the regulators were compromised by those with the deepest pockets.

We use another independent body to oversee the independent regulator overseeing the PL. Then an independent auditor to scrutinise the independent body overseeing the independent regulator overseeing the PL. An ombudsman would look into the work of the independent auditor's scrutiny of the independent body overseeing the independent regulator overseeing the PL. Above that an independent court to keep in check the ombudsman looking into the work of the independent auditor's scrutiny of the independent body overseeing the independent regulator overseeing the PL. An elected official would oversee the work of the independent court to keep in check the ombudsman looking into the work of the independent auditor's scrutiny of the independent body overseeing the independent regulator overseeing the PL.
stoopid yank

Re: The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Reply #5 on: Today at 05:29:24 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:25:10 pm
I don't know how exactly it will transpire, but I firmly believe that this will make the game worse.
How the @#$% could things get any worse than they are now?
reddebs

Re: The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm
Those wanting to 'independantly regulate' the game only want to do so because they see how corrupt it already is and want to get their noses in the trough.

They have no interest in improving, changing or making anything about it fairer, more accountable or more transparent.

All they want is a share of the spoils.  Don't be fooled that they have the game or us at the heart of it.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:04:40 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:35:04 pm
Those wanting to 'independantly regulate' the game only want to do so because they see how corrupt it already is and want to get their noses in the trough.

They have no interest in improving, changing or making anything about it fairer, more accountable or more transparent.

All they want is a share of the spoils.  Don't be fooled that they have the game or us at the heart of it.

You may well be right, but my issue is that the alternative is to accept football is irretrievably ruined and just let the current pigs at the trough feast unchecked.

This kind of cynicism (which I can completely understand you having when looking at football as an industry) or apathy or hopelessness is what helps keep them there, because the Premier League showed no interest in regulating itself until the regulator was proposed, and if that proposal dies, their newfound zeal for self-regulation will die very shortly afterwards.

Not an exact analogy, but there have been countries whose successive governments were highly corrupt, but eventually improved over time with the right controls/checks in place, from a starting point where it probably looked impossible. You're fighting against the odds, and you need to get lucky with the right people in charge, but it can be done.

I see the Premier League has taken out an advert in Politico warning of unintended consequences and threats to the success of the product. It's all from the same playbook as investment banks, Google and Big Oil when they're facing regulation: faux-reasonableness, warnings about money taps drying up, and token gestures towards self-regulation.

All that being said, I remember thinking Infantino had to be an improvement on Blatter at FIFA, so I'm not going to pretend the regulator couldn't end up making things worse. But at the very least, we got to see Blatter punted off the gravy train, and we could enjoy the same schadenfreude with the PL.
vblfc

Re: The need for an independent regulator in the game of football
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:47:00 pm
Financial governance and refereeing governance are pretty much out of control.  They need clear and strong lines drawn and then rigorous application of rules, protocols, punishment etc.  The game is proving it cant regulate itself, so I agree, it's time for a more clear, firm and neutral regulation.
