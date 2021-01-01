I think like most that I have always been leery of the involvement of officialdom in the beautiful game, for fear they would become too involved and ruin the sport itself.



However, in recent years it has become more and more obvious that the sporting integrity of one of the most watched (and therefore lucrative) past times in the world has come under threat:



1. Firstly, the globalisation of the sport has resulted in unacceptable feeder practises where scouts from highly developed countries where the leagues are wealthy, comb the highwater and bywaters of comparatively under-developed nations, to flood academies with young talent seduced by the possibility of winning the sporting equivalent of the lottery

2. The former has become so institutionalised that sporting groups now take over entire clubs to hoover up talent in wide areas, all in the name of feeding the parent clun either through cheap academy talent or enriching them through player trading.

3. The brand success of the PL in particular has attracted nations seeking to benefit from their popularity, investing sovereign wealth to produce mercenary teams tasked with driving public relations success.

4. A whole raft of mid-ranking teams with liomited wealth have become targets for wealthy venture capitalists seeking to strike it rich through early over-loading of investment in the hope of gambling their way to success.

5. The massive amounts of income floating around the game has come to define decisions by regulatory authorities who have proved increasingly weak in dealing with obvious breaches of rules for fear of damaging the brand

6. Finally, wealth has also begun to flow softer areas of the sport, officialdom, where opportunities for big paydays and extra income for supporting leagues of other owners and shareholders has, in extreme cases like Italy seen direct payments made, in Spain, indirect payments made and in the UK opportunities that can be defined as a conflict of interest been sought out.



In short, the complexity, scale and value of football has grown so greatr that those tasked with running it are increasingly weak in doing so. They are too close to the sport itself and no longer act in it's best interests.



An independent regulator, financed from outside the sport, international in scope and answerable to a set of values defined by footballing communities not companies, is required.