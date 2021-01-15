Poll

Well..?

c*nts
Absolute c*nts
Absolute Total c*nts
Fucking inbred twatting inbred fucking c*nts
Wankers
The DWP  (Read 501 times)

The DWP
« on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/07/dwp-carer-allowance-benefit-payment-case

DWP are the real criminals: carer in tatters after brutal fraud prosecution

Vivienne Groom was threatened with a prison term despite a call-handler saying she did not need to declare her 16-hour a week job


Vivienne Groom never had so much as a parking ticket before she stood in the imposing glass-panelled dock at Chester crown court last November.

She was, she was told, in the same courtroom where Myra Hindley was jailed more than half a century ago for some of the worst crimes in modern British history.

Groom, 59, was being prosecuted for failing to declare her minimum wage job in a Co-op store. She worked there while single-handedly caring for her elderly mother who had dementia and had suffered a stroke  something she drew £60 a week carers allowance for.

Using the Proceeds of Crime Act  legislation normally reserved for major drug dealers  the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) wanted to punish this failure to declare the job by seizing the £16,105 inheritance Groom had been left by Maud, the mother she cared for, when she died at the age of 91.

A shy and quiet woman, she wept in the dock as she was told she faced up to seven years in prison for benefit fraud.

Groom worked 16 hours a week at the Co-op while caring for her mother when she first started received the £60-a-week carers allowance in 2014. She did not declare the job because she was told by a social worker that she did not need to, she said, adding that it was an honest mistake.

Groom said she phoned the DWP to tell them she no longer wanted to receive the £60-a-week carers allowance when the Co-op increased her hours in 2015, a year after she began caring for her mother. She said, however, that a DWP call-handler told her: Well have to look into this and get back to you.

And that was it. I never heard anything then until last year, she said, referring to the letter in 2022 informing Groom that she was being prosecuted for benefit fraud: Theyre horrible on the phone. One woman said to me: If you hadnt done this, you wouldnt be in this predicament would you?

The DWP has the technology to spot when someone is being overpaid carers allowance and should be able to notify them immediately. Nevertheless, many carers are left to rack up huge bills and  like Groom  face the threat of criminal prosecution.


Groom admitted her failure at the first opportunity and was paying back £30 a month to the DWP, but almost as soon as she received her inheritance from Maud after she died in 2021  the government froze her bank account.

I was sick to my stomach, she said. I rang them and said: You cant take it, its my mums inheritance  and she just said Oh we can and that was it.

In a hearing at Chester crown court in November, the judge, Steven Everett, appeared to accept Grooms explanation that it was an honest mistake.

He said she had found the claims process difficult to understand and that there were no aggravating factors but a wealth of mitigating ones.

You were doing the best you could for your mother, he told Groom, handing down a 12-month community order instead of sending her to prison.

The judge was scathing about the DWPs handling of the case. He questioned why it had taken a year to come to court after Groom admitted her failings in an interview with benefits officers in November 2022.

The judge ordered the DWP to calculate how much carers allowance Groom would have been entitled to had she declared her part-time Co-op job, adding that he was truly unimpressed they had not done so.

Yet after a further two court hearings before two different judges, the DWP still refused to calculate the difference  which would have meant Groom would have to repay a lower figure  and insisted it take the full £16,105 inheritance.

Last Wednesday, another judge  the fourth in six months  finally confiscated the family bequest. In a hearing that lasted barely five minutes, Judge Berkson said he understood that Groom has a sentimental attachment to the inheritance but that it must still be seized.

A DWP investigator, sat at the back of the court, told the judge the inheritance would be with the CPS this afternoon at the stroke of a signature. And then it was gone.

Im just gutted, said Groom outside court. Her husband of 34 years, Geoff Groom, said: Viv is being punished now for looking after her mum. The DWP are the criminals here. This cant be right.

Groom is one of thousands of carers who have been fined huge sums after unwittingly breaching earnings rules in a scandal that has brought condemnation from a cross-party group of MPs.

Speaking to the Guardian at their home in Tarvin, near Chester, Groom said the whole episode had been a nightmare that had left them in shock. Ive never, never, never been in trouble with the police. Never. Its heart-wrenching, she said.

A second feature of this is the huge power imbalance that leaves unpaid carers, often with highly stressful caring commitments, facing the might of the state without legal help.

Groom had no legal representation during the four court hearings to decide her fate. She was told she was not entitled to legal aid because of the £16,105 inheritance, even though the government had frozen the bank account so she had no way to access it. One solicitor wanted to charge £1,700 to represent her, way beyond the couples means.

It has been a nightmare, she said last week. I dont know how weve got through actually, I really really dont.

The DWP said: We are committed to fairness in the welfare system while protecting the public purse. Claimants have a responsibility to inform DWP of any changes in their circumstances that could impact their award, and it is right that we recover taxpayers money when this has not occurred.




Fucking scum
Re: The DWP
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:53:11 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/07/unpaid-carers-allowance-payment-prosecution-earnings-rules

Carers threatened with prosecution over minor breaches of UK benefit rules

Tens of thousands of unpaid carers looking after disabled, frail or ill relatives are being forced to repay huge sums to the government and threatened with criminal prosecution after unwittingly breaching earnings rules by just a few pounds a week.

People who claim the £81.90-a-week carers allowance for looking after loved ones while working part-time are being forced by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to pay back money that has been erroneously overpaid to them, in some cases running to more than £20,000, or risk going to prison.

The repayments, which mainly hit carers on low incomes, have been criticised as a draconian response to mostly minor earnings rules infringements caused by DWP oversights, and what MPs have called honest mistakes by claimants confused by an opaque and complex system.

MPs and charities have called for an urgent overhaul of the carers allowance, saying it was wrong that carers who devoted their lives to looking after loved ones, saving the UK billions of pounds and helping prop up the NHS and care system, were being treated like fraudsters for mostly inadvertent errors.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: Most unpaid carers struggle financially, and for many it takes a toll on their mental and physical health too. The truth is, unpaid family carers underpin our entire care sector, and help to keep the NHS on its feet too. The government should value and support carers, not treat them like criminals.

The carers allowance is paid to those who provide at least 35 hours of unpaid care a week, giving up large portions of their lives to look after, in most cases, disabled, sick or frail relatives.

Those in receipt of the benefit are allowed to have a second income from a job, but there are strict government limits on how much they can earn  currently £151 a week.

If a carers income rises above that level, through working a few extra hours, or even a pay rise, they forfeit the entire benefit, an overpayment that the DWP seeks to recover, often by any means possible.


The problem is compounded by the fact that the DWP has IT systems that flag when a carers income breaches the threshold, but fails in many cases to act on the information, allowing carers to rack up thousands of pounds worth of overpayments over months and years before, in some cases, pursuing them in the courts for benefit fraud.

The severity of the DWPs approach was highlighted last week when it went to court to seize a £16,000 inheritance belonging to a former unpaid carer and part-time supermarket worker, Vivienne Groom, months after it successfully prosecuted her for benefit fraud relating to breaches of earnings rules.

Groom had agreed to repay in instalments £16,000 relating to earnings breaches incurred between 2014 and 2019. The DWP used proceeds-of-crime laws  normally used to seize cars, cash and properties owned by convicted major criminals  to take the bequest, which had been left to her by the mother she dedicated so much of her life to caring for.

In another case, shared with the Guardian, an unpaid carer with a part-time charity job who unknowingly breached the threshold by an average of £4.40 a week and £58 in total  a breach caused by the automatic uprating of the national minimum wage  was told to repay £1,715 in overpayments, including a £50 civil penalty.

In a third case, a mother and part-time bookkeeper who cared for her autistic child received a £5,200 demand. When she appealed and supplied detailed accounts to support her case, she said the DWP disallowed an expense claim for a work laptop, ensuring she breached earnings rules and was liable for a repayment penalty.

Despite ministers promising five years ago that data-matching technology would largely eliminate overpayments, official figures show they are still a big headache. In 2022-23, 26,700 carers were asked to repay sums relating to earnings breaches. More than 800 were repaying sums between £5,000 and £20,000, and 36 were repaying more than £20,000.

Stephen Timms, the Labour chair of the Commons work and pensions committee, which heavily criticised DWP failings after investigating carers allowance overpayments five years ago, said the continuing scale of the problem was deeply disappointing. It should not be happening, he said.

The 2019 inquiry by MPs concluded that the vast majority of earnings-related overpayments were down to honest mistakes by carers, while administrative failures by the DWP meant the errors were not picked up before they spiralled into huge overpayments. It said the design of the benefit sets carers up for a fall and urged ministers to do more to limit the risk to claimants.

The repayments build up rapidly because even if the weekly earnings limit is exceeded by as little as £1, claimants become automatically ineligible for the entire carers allowance. This results in a cliff edge repayment penalty unmatched in its severity in the benefits system.

Campaigners say the DWPs failure to investigate thousands of potential earnings breaches identified by its own data-matching technology each month means infringements that could have been spotted and corrected within weeks are allowed to accumulate unchecked for months, and sometimes years.

Emily Holzhausen, the director of policy and public affairs at the charity Carers UK, said: The whole DWP system surrounding the carers allowance earnings limit needs sorting out urgently, with the level of the earnings limit increased and processes modernised, digitised and reformed.

The DWP insists claimants are at fault for failing to tell carers allowance unit officials their earnings have changed. A spokesperson for the department said: We carefully balance our duty to the taxpayer to recover overpayments, and safeguards are in place to manage repayments fairly. Claimants have a responsibility to ensure they are entitled to benefits and to inform the DWP of any changes in their circumstances that could impact their award.

There are 5 million unpaid carers in the UK, of whom nearly 1 million claim the carers allowance..

Many unpaid carers give up work or go part-time when they look after partners or relatives. An estimated 44% of people on carers allowance are in poverty. In most cases, repayments are deducted monthly from benefits or wages, meaning claimants can be paying off debts for years.

Charities say the impact on carers forced to repay huge sums is devastating. The cases are heart-rending. They talk about being deeply shocked, very negative impacts on their mental health, and struggling financially whilst still continuing to provide significant amounts of care, said Holzhausen.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:14:01 pm »
I used to be on Carers Allowance.  I looked after my Mum until she died in 2022.  They are supposed to pay you for 8 weeks following death but in my case my payments ceased immediately, leaving me with no money at all.

I asked for a reconsideration and that was refused.  So off I went and did some research.  I used to work in the legal profession so I knew where to look, and how best to present my case.  I bombarded them with quotes from Hansard regarding their rules following a death.

I eventually got the money I was owed.  But it was stressful and totally unnecessary.

Re: The DWP
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 04:14:01 pm
I used to be on Carers Allowance.  I looked after my Mum until she died in 2022.  They are supposed to pay you for 8 weeks following death but in my case my payments ceased immediately, leaving me with no money at all.

I asked for a reconsideration and that was refused.  So off I went and did some research.  I used to work in the legal profession so I knew where to look, and how best to present my case.  I bombarded them with quotes from Hansard regarding their rules following a death.

I eventually got the money I was owed.  But it was stressful and totally unnecessary.

Thats a terrible story, Im taken aback actually.
You shouldnt have to go to those lengths
Re: The DWP
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:28:25 pm
Thats a terrible story, Im taken aback actually.
You shouldnt have to go to those lengths

No you shouldn't.  Likely to be some sort of comupter error but that's not the point. 
Re: The DWP
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm »
It's ok to 'legally" have an offshore account and syphon money off into it, but us plebs make a mistake with our tax or claims we are hung drawn and quartered for it. I refuse to call any kind of social payment "Benefits", it is not a benefit, it is supposed to be a safety net.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:40:28 pm »
I saw a shorter version of the story in the OP on the bbc. What I don't get is, they confiscated her whole 16k, even though she owed them less. How can that be legal? (I'm not questioning if it cam be "right", because nothing is right about this case).

It's also crazy that she can't get legal aid. The DWP have robbed her,and she can't get it back, because she  can't afford to go to a higher court.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:28:25 pm
Thats a terrible story, Im taken aback actually.
You shouldnt have to go to those lengths

I don't know if you have any experience with the DWP, but it's standard practice for them to make things as difficult and stressful, as possible.

It's a numbers game for them.  They that know not everyone will go through the process and many give up, therefore, they save money.  It's that simple.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:41:12 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:40:28 pm
I saw a shorter version of the story in the OP on the bbc. What I don't get is, they confiscated her whole 16k, even though she owed them less. How can that be legal? (I'm not questioning if it cam be "right", because nothing is right about this case).

It's also crazy that she can't get legal aid. The DWP have robbed her,and she can't get it back, because she  can't afford to go to a higher court.
interest on what she owed I imagine, typical to go after the little people when the people they should be going after were the scum that received funding during CoVid and had it all written off at a stroke!
Re: The DWP
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:11:50 am »
It reminds you of the treatment the Post Office gave out to all the Post masters.
Evil people with power thinking they can do whatever they want regardless of the facts. they think they are untouchable.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:49:08 am »
Absolute c*nts.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:26:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:11:50 am
It reminds you of the treatment the Post Office gave out to all the Post masters.
Evil people with power thinking they can do whatever they want regardless of the facts. they think they are untouchable.

It seems very similar.

Assuming her call to the DWP was recorded there should never have been any question of fraud. There would even be a pretty good argument that the overpayment should not have been recoverable due to official error. But it seems that the DWP bullied her into pleading guilty without any legal advice - which IIRC was one of the big issues in the Post Office scandal. Once she had pleaded guilty it looks like she was stuffed when the POCA proceedings came around.

It is a bit odd that the BBC article on the same lady said that it was not the DWP she told but a Social Worker (who told her she did not need to declare the change in her earnings). If that was the case the overpayment would be valid and I guess her complaint would be with the Council. Although she still shouldn't have been prosecuted for fraud.

Sadly it is often the most honest people who get caught up in things like this as they just accept what they are told by the DWP and don't fight their corner and get advice/help.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 02:26:33 pm
It seems very similar.

Assuming her call to the DWP was recorded there should never have been any question of fraud. There would even be a pretty good argument that the overpayment should not have been recoverable due to official error. But it seems that the DWP bullied her into pleading guilty without any legal advice - which IIRC was one of the big issues in the Post Office scandal. Once she had pleaded guilty it looks like she was stuffed when the POCA proceedings came around.

It is a bit odd that the BBC article on the same lady said that it was not the DWP she told but a Social Worker (who told her she did not need to declare the change in her earnings). If that was the case the overpayment would be valid and I guess her complaint would be with the Council. Although she still shouldn't have been prosecuted for fraud.

Sadly it is often the most honest people who get caught up in things like this as they just accept what they are told by the DWP and don't fight their corner and get advice/help.
Yeah, It's the attitude of the people investigating the over payment that so disgusting. they had the same am god and your powerless attitude as the bosses of the Post office, put that sort of power in the hands of evil people and you end up with cases like this, you end up with Post office bosses persecuting people who they think are powerless to hit back.
I would drag in everyone involved in her case to explain why they didn't see her situation as a honest mistake. why they never calculated how much should have been deducted from the Inheritance grab. I would say that's more illegal than the charge she faced.
 I totally agree. the only question here is does she have to repay the money.
Also agree about these people going after the easy touches.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 02:26:33 pm
It seems very similar.

Assuming her call to the DWP was recorded there should never have been any question of fraud. There would even be a pretty good argument that the overpayment should not have been recoverable due to official error. But it seems that the DWP bullied her into pleading guilty without any legal advice - which IIRC was one of the big issues in the Post Office scandal. Once she had pleaded guilty it looks like she was stuffed when the POCA proceedings came around.

It is a bit odd that the BBC article on the same lady said that it was not the DWP she told but a Social Worker (who told her she did not need to declare the change in her earnings). If that was the case the overpayment would be valid and I guess her complaint would be with the Council. Although she still shouldn't have been prosecuted for fraud.

Sadly it is often the most honest people who get caught up in things like this as they just accept what they are told by the DWP and don't fight their corner and get advice/help.

I think originally a social worker told her she wohldn't need to declare her 16h/week job.
 (Which was wrong). Then a year or so later, she increased her working hours, and called the DWP, who said "we'll get back to you". They never did, and just took her to court another year later.



Think one of the lessons from this is to always deal with the likes of the DWP in writing, even if it is via email or a chat ttansceipt, so you can proof what they said. Also to try and get some sort of legal advice.
Re: The DWP
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:09:52 pm »
If you write to any official body make sure you put your NI number or the official DWP number. I scan a lot of enquiries about council tax/housing benefit and it really delays any case if all you put on is your name and you don't quote your numbers. 
